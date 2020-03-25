Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentación para el curso Textos especializados, del programa de Comunicación Social de la UNAB.

  1. 1. Textos especializados La crónica Ricardo Jaramillo P. 2020
  2. 2. Latín: chronica ¿Qué es? griego kroniká griego kronos Tiempo Relato, narración de un acontecimiento en un orden de tiempo; es decir, siguiendo un orden cronológico.
  3. 3. En periodismo, la crónica es el género que más se aproxima a la literatura Cronistas de Indias Periodismo (Finales siglo XIX) Empezó como recuento histórico de hechos. Pasó a ser un relato literario para contar hechos en un orden temporal. En periodismo se usa para contar hechos reales, con ‘pinceladas’ de literatura. Gabriel García Márquez (Colombia)
  4. 4. Es el retrato de lo que pasa (hechos) en la vida de las personas y las comunidades. Es una narración informativa de hechos noticiosos. Es un género periodístico que entrega a las audiencias (lectores, televidentes, oyentes, cibernautas) una visión de la sociedad y de la vida. La crónica periodística
  5. 5. • El cronista (al contar algo) da su versión de los hechos: “Toque personal”. • Es un género narrativo con grandes bases descriptivas. Es un relato detallado (principalmente en el tiempo) de un suceso. Narra el hecho, la acción, el paisaje, la trama, las ideas y describe a los personajes y a los lugares. Algunos elementos
  6. 6. Como todo texto periodístico, responde: •¿Qué? •¿Quién? •¿Cómo? •¿Cuándo? •¿Dónde? •¿Por qué? •¿Para qué? Algunos elementos •Detalles •Datos •Cifras •Testimonios Es decir: ¡información!
  7. 7. Debe escribirse de manera literaria de tal suerte que el lector pueda recrearse con su lectura. Sencillez Precisión Coherencia Claridad Tienen más valor al momento de redactar una crónica, pues al ser un texto extenso debe estar escrito de forma tal que se disfrute su lectura, que se use bien el lenguaje… En otras palabras, debe estar bien escrita. Cuatro claves para escribir Algunos elementos
  8. 8. 1. Relato Características 2. Pública Hace ‘historia’ de… 3. Oportuna 4. Cómo sucedió Lenguaje sencillo y claro Momento preciso - Novedosa Informa (las “W”)
  9. 9. 1. Informativa Tipos de crónica 2. Argumentativa Se limita a los hechos 3. Interpretativa Objetiva y subjetiva Subjetiva
  10. 10. La observación ¿De dónde sale la información? Los hechos Los personajes Además de las fuentes de información que ya conocen, el tema para una crónica puede salir de:
  11. 11. Cada cronista tiene su propio estilo, pero puede apoyarse en estas estructuras: Lead. Párrafos iniciales Cuerpo Conclusión Clímax Información detallada Pirámide normal: Sigue el orden cronológico. Martillo: Presenta la información principal y luego desarrolla secuencialmente los hechos. Contextualización (hecho noticioso) Detalles Clímax Lead y párrafos iniciales Cuerpo ¿Cómo escribirla?
  12. 12. Lead ¿Cómo escribirla? Como todo texto periodístico, tiene estructura clara: Desarrollo Desenlace Elementos adicionales Fuerte, atractivo, impactante, sonoro… Recuerden las clases de lead: de hechos, descriptivo, personal y mixto. Detalles, descripciones, hechos, testimonios, datos… Informativo, no “moraleja”. Titular, fotografías, pies de foto, destacados, infografías…
  13. 13. El tiempo en la crónica Recuerden: “cronos” es tiempo; es decir, deben ubicar al lector en la temporalidad de su texto. Pueden hacerlo de varias maneras, por ejemplo: Hoy19871978 1995 2020
  14. 14. ¿Cómo titular una crónica? Use titulares flexibles, pero informativos. • Puede dar una idea leve de lo que trata su texto. • No necesariamente deben contener el “hecho noticioso”. • Use verbo conjugado. • Puede tener citas (textuales, interpretativas o mixtas). Recuerden: • No empiecen con verbo en infinitivo. • Cada parte del titular es independiente. • Usen voz activa. • ¡Los titulares no llevan punto!
  15. 15. Elementos literarios Puede apoyarse en ellos (sin abusar). Algunos son: Metáfora: Su cabello, negro como la noche… Ironía: Iba tan lento como piloto de Fórmula 1. Paradoja: No hacer nada es lo más difícil del mundo. Hipérbole: Hablaba hasta por los codos. Antífrasis: Ella estaba ante un “caballero” (y era un ‘gañán’). Antítesis: Es más rico quien no tiene dinero y pobre el que lo posee todo. Color local: Las tardes bumanguesas destacan el calor de la región y de su gente.
  16. 16. Recomendaciones • Es un texto extenso. Motive reacciones en el lector. • Busque un título atractivo. • Utilice intertítulos. • ¿Narrar en primera o en tercera persona? • Analice bien el tema para escoger el tipo de crónica. • Lea, relea, “recontralea”. • Lea crónicas de maestros en la materia.
  17. 17. Ñapa gramatical
  18. 18. Cuidado con los adverbios de modo terminados en ‘mente’ • ¿Aportan información nueva? • Por lo general, son largos. • Son cacofónicos.
  19. 19. Cuatro consejos para evitarlos 1. Quítelo. 2. Metáfora o expresión que refuerce su significado. 3. Reemplace el verbo. 4. Use preposiciones.
  20. 20. ¿Preguntas? ¿Comentarios? Trabajo No. 1 “Crónica” Contacte a un familiar o persona cercana a usted. Ese es el tema de su crónica. “Ojo”, si bien debe entrevistar a esa persona, el texto no es una entrevista, sino una narración cronológica de un hecho (o hechos) que envuelvan a ese personaje.
  21. 21. Pautas • Consiga fuentes adicionales. • Grabe todas las entrevistas. • Tome fotografías (al menos dos para la crónica y una selfi con el personaje). • En la próxima clase (2 de abril) debe tener a mano todos los insumos de su reportería para que inicie su escritura. • Reportería y trabajo en la próxima clase (15 %). • Texto entregable en dos semanas (85 %).
  22. 22. Esta presentación y algunos ejemplos, los encuentran en TEMA Gracias Ricardo Jaramillo P. 2020

