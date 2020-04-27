Successfully reported this slideshow.
Textos especializados Crónica 2 - Trabajo en clase Ricardo Jaramillo P. 2020
Trabajo en la clase de hoy • En Drive hay una carpeta con su nombre, suba allí los insumos de su crónica: audios de las en...
Trabajo en la clase de hoy En otro documento Word, inicie la escritura de la crónica. Antes de las 6 de la tarde de hoy (j...
¿Preguntas? ¿Comentarios?
Entrega de la crónica definitiva El texto final de la crónica deben enviarlo al correo electrónico rjaramillo2@unab.edu.co...
¿Preguntas? ¿Comentarios?
¡Gracias!
Crónica 2, trabajo en clase

Presentación para el curso Textos especializados, del programa de Comunicación Social de la UNAB.

Crónica 2, trabajo en clase

×