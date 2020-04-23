Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Textos especializados Ricardo Jaramillo P. rjaramillo2@unab.edu.co @rijara20 Crónica 2
• Elabore una crónica acerca de un pasatiempo, una “pasión”, una tendencia, un esparcimiento, una diversión... • Recuerde:...
• Consiga varias fuentes. • Grabe todas las entrevistas. • Adjunte mínimo tres fotografías para la crónica. • Traiga a la ...
Gracias • Consulte los ejemplos que ya están en TEMA, le serán de mucha ayuda.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crónica 2

85 views

Published on

Presentación para el curso Textos especializados, del programa de Comunicación Social de la UNAB.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Crónica 2

  1. 1. Textos especializados Ricardo Jaramillo P. rjaramillo2@unab.edu.co @rijara20 Crónica 2
  2. 2. • Elabore una crónica acerca de un pasatiempo, una “pasión”, una tendencia, un esparcimiento, una diversión... • Recuerde: el tema no es una persona en especial, sino lo que escogieron. • Recuerde: los datos, la información, los testimonios, las cifras, las descripciones y demás elementos del texto escrito son claves en una crónica. • Escriba el texto en tercera persona y sin opinar.
  3. 3. • Consiga varias fuentes. • Grabe todas las entrevistas. • Adjunte mínimo tres fotografías para la crónica. • Traiga a la próxima clase (30 de abril) todos los insumos de su reportería para que inicie la escritura de la crónica. • Reportería y trabajo en la próxima clase (25 %). • Texto entregable en dos semanas (75 %).
  4. 4. Gracias • Consulte los ejemplos que ya están en TEMA, le serán de mucha ayuda.

×