Hbr guide career

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Changing Your Career Your next act starts now. Stop settling Explore possibilities Make the switch You’re ready for someth...
HBRGuideto Changing Your Career H7411-Changing.indb iH7411-Changing.indb i 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
Harvard Business Review Guides Arm yourself with the advice you need to succeed on the job, from the most trusted brand in...
HBRGuideto Changing Your Career HARVARD BUSINESS REVIEW PRESS Boston, Massachusetts H7411-Changing.indb iiiH7411-Changing....
Copyright 2018 Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation All rights reserved No part of this publication may be repro...
What You’ll Learn You’re well into your career, and yet you’re not where you want to be. Perhaps you’ve done everything yo...
vi What You’ll Learn isn’t a match—this guide will help you chart a course and make the switch. You’ll discover how to: • ...
Contents Introduction 1 SECTION ONE Understand What’s Going On 1. Reawakening Your Passion for Work 7 Five practical strat...
Contents viii 4. Turn the Job You Have into the Job You Want 45 Use job crafting to reimagine your work life. BY AMY WRZES...
Contents ix SECTION FOUR Get Going 10. Test-Drive Your Path 115 Try out your new career before you make the switch. BY DOR...
Contents x 16. How to Build Expertise in a New Field 163 Accelerate the process. BY DOROTHY LEONARD SECTION FIVE Get Inspi...
1 Introduction Transformation. Second act. Stuck. Reinvention. Cross- roads. Pivot. Do-over. Considering a career change c...
Introduction 2 experiments, evaluate the outcome of those exercises, and chart a new course taking into account all of tha...
Introduction 3 do next—just that the current situation isn’t the right ﬁt. The content in this volume will help you see ho...
Introduction 4 We’ve selected the most practical and thoughtful pieces we’ve published on career change to help you con- s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hbr guide career

21 views

Published on

guide to changing your career

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hbr guide career

  1. 1. Changing Your Career Your next act starts now. Stop settling Explore possibilities Make the switch You’re ready for something new, but it’s hard to start over. Just the idea of trading the security you have now for the unknown or throwing away the education and time you’ve invested in your current career can plunge you into a swirl of indecision and anxiety. But mixing things up every few years is an increasingly normal and cyclical part of a healthy work life—a way to gain new skills and stretch your existing ones by applying them to different contexts. Whether you know what you want to do next or you’re still evaluating options, the HBR Guide to Changing Your Career will help you: • Imagine other professional selves • Identify the skills you need—and those you already possess that will transfer to another industry • Assess the financial implications of the change you’re considering • Try out new roles without endangering your current job • Explain a seemingly winding career path • Pitch yourself into a new role SMARTER THAN THE AVERAGE GUIDE HBR Guide to HBRGuideto Stay informed. Join the discussion. Visit hbr.org Follow @HarvardBiz on Twitter Find us on Facebook and LinkedIn US$19.95 Management ChangingYourCareer ISBN-13: 978-1-63369-310-4 9 7 8 1 6 3 3 6 9 3 1 0 4 9 0 0 0 0 FEATURING Reawakening Your Passion for Work by Richard Boyatzis, Annie McKee, and Daniel Goleman HBRGuide-ChangingYourCareer10140_Mechanical.indd 1 5/16/18 4:03 PM
  2. 2. HBRGuideto Changing Your Career H7411-Changing.indb iH7411-Changing.indb i 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  3. 3. Harvard Business Review Guides Arm yourself with the advice you need to succeed on the job, from the most trusted brand in business. Packed with how-to essentials from leading experts, the HBR Guides provide smart answers to your most pressing work challenges. The titles include: HBR Guide to Being More Productive HBR Guide to Better Business Writing HBR Guide to Building Your Business Case HBR Guide to Buying a Small Business HBR Guide to Coaching Employees HBR Guide to Data Analytics Basics for Managers HBR Guide to Delivering Effective Feedback HBR Guide to Emotional Intelligence HBR Guide to Finance Basics for Managers HBR Guide to Getting the Right Work Done HBR Guide to Leading Teams HBR Guide to Making Every Meeting Matter HBR Guide to Managing Stress at Work HBR Guide to Managing Up and Across HBR Guide to Negotiating HBR Guide to Ofﬁce Politics HBR Guide to Performance Management HBR Guide to Persuasive Presentations HBR Guide to Project Management H7411-Changing.indb iiH7411-Changing.indb ii 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  4. 4. HBRGuideto Changing Your Career HARVARD BUSINESS REVIEW PRESS Boston, Massachusetts H7411-Changing.indb iiiH7411-Changing.indb iii 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  5. 5. Copyright 2018 Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation All rights reserved No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in or introduced into a retrieval system, or transmitted, in any form, or by any means (electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise), without the prior permission of the publisher. Requests for permission should be directed to permissions@hbsp.harvard.edu, or mailed to Permissions, Harvard Business School Publishing, 60 Harvard Way, Boston, Massachusetts 02163. The web addresses referenced in this book were live and correct at the time of the book’s publication but may be subject to change. Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data Title: HBR guide to changing your career. Other titles: Harvard Business Review guide to changing your career | Changing your career | Harvard business review guides. Description: Boston, Massachusetts : Harvard Business Review Press, [2018] | Series: Harvard business review guides | Includes index. Identiﬁers: LCCN 2018002104 | ISBN 9781633693104 (pbk. : alk. paper) Subjects: LCSH: Career changes. | Mid-career. Classiﬁcation: LCC HF5384 .H39 2018 | DDC 650.14--dc23 LC record available at https://lccn.loc.gov/2018002104 eISBN: 9781633693111 HBR Press Quantity Sales Discounts Harvard Business Review Press titles are available at signiﬁcant quantity discounts when purchased in bulk for client gifts, sales promotions, and premiums. Special editions, including books with corporate logos, customized covers, and letters from the company or CEO printed in the front matter, as well as excerpts of existing books, can also be created in large quantities for special needs. For details and discount information for both print and ebook for- mats, contact booksales@harvardbusiness.org, tel. 800-988-0886, or www.hbr.org/bulksales. H7411-Changing.indb ivH7411-Changing.indb iv 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  6. 6. What You’ll Learn You’re well into your career, and yet you’re not where you want to be. Perhaps you’ve done everything you need to do to be named a partner, but your ﬁrm has encountered a crisis that’s put all promotions on hold. Maybe a hobby or side gig has helped unearth a new passion you’d love to pursue full time. Perhaps you’ve come to realize that your current role is no longer meaningful. Or maybe you’ve exceeded all of the goals you set for your current career and you’re ready for a new challenge. How do you envision possible new professional selves, explore your options, and embark on a dramatic career makeover when you have a mortgage to pay, kids to support, col- lege and retirement funds to feed—and a full life and full-time job? Can you really set aside the years you’ve invested in your education and current industry? How can you make a radical change when there are so many demands on you? Whether you know what you want your second act to be or you have no clue—only that what you’re doing H7411-Changing.indb vH7411-Changing.indb v 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  7. 7. vi What You’ll Learn isn’t a match—this guide will help you chart a course and make the switch. You’ll discover how to: • Break free of what your career is now to consider what it could be • Get an accurate picture of the skills and abilities you bring to the table • Create experiments that won’t sabotage your cur- rent job • Assess the ﬁnancial implications of making a change • Develop a compelling way to tell your story—tying even seemingly unrelated jobs into a cohesive narrative • Build expertise in a new ﬁeld • Land a new role H7411-Changing.indb viH7411-Changing.indb vi 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  8. 8. Contents Introduction 1 SECTION ONE Understand What’s Going On 1. Reawakening Your Passion for Work 7 Five practical strategies to guide you. BY RICHARD BOYATZIS, ANNIE McKEE, AND DANIEL GOLEMAN 2. Why So Many of Us Experience a Midlife Crisis 31 Blame biology, not your job. BY HANNES SCHWANDT SECTION TWO What Do You Think You Want to Do? 3. Developing a Strategy for a Life of Meaningful Labor 39 It’s never too late (or too early). BY BRIAN FETHERSTONHAUGH H7411-Changing.indb viiH7411-Changing.indb vii 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  9. 9. Contents viii 4. Turn the Job You Have into the Job You Want 45 Use job crafting to reimagine your work life. BY AMY WRZESNIEWSKI, JUSTIN M. BERG, AND JANE E. DUTTON 5. Two Ways to Clarify Your Professional Passions 59 Build your self-awareness. BY ROBERT STEVEN KAPLAN 6. For Career Direction, Use Your Imagination 65 Visualize the job of your dreams—and of your nightmares. BY BILL BARNETT SECTION THREE Is Career Change Right for You? 7. Not Taking Risks Is the Riskiest Career Move of All 71 Don’t get too comfortable. BY ANNE KREAMER 8. Can You Actually Aﬀord to Change Your Career? 77 Assess the ﬁnancial impact of a move. BY RUSSELL CLAYTON 9. How to Stay Stuck in the Wrong Career 87 Stop thinking; start doing. BY HERMINIA IBARRA H7411-Changing.indb viiiH7411-Changing.indb viii 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  10. 10. Contents ix SECTION FOUR Get Going 10. Test-Drive Your Path 115 Try out your new career before you make the switch. BY DORIE CLARK 11. Research Your Destination with Informational Interviews 125 Explore your options and make connections. BY DORIE CLARK 12. Change Your Career Without Having to Start All Over Again 139 Capitalize on your past experience. BY DORIE CLARK 13. Turning Your Complex Career Path into a Coherent Story 143 Connect the dots for hiring managers. BY ANNA RANIERI 14. Use Your LinkedIn Proﬁle to Power a Career Transition 149 Show up in the right search results. BY JANE HEIFETZ 15. A Scorecard to Help You Compare Two Jobs 155 Measure the intangibles, too. BY ALLISON RIMM H7411-Changing.indb ixH7411-Changing.indb ix 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  11. 11. Contents x 16. How to Build Expertise in a New Field 163 Accelerate the process. BY DOROTHY LEONARD SECTION FIVE Get Inspired 17. Why You Should Have (at Least) Two Careers at the Same Time 171 Multiple jobs may be the secret to fulﬁllment. BY KABIR SEHGAL 18. Advice from a Serial Life Reinventor: An Interview with Nilofer Merchant 177 It is possible to follow even your craziest dream. BY SARAH GREEN CARMICHAEL 19. From Accountant to Yogi: Making a Radical Career Change 185 Quit being the person you think you’re supposed to be. BY VIJAY GOVINDARAJAN AND HYLKE FABER Index 193 H7411-Changing.indb xH7411-Changing.indb x 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  12. 12. 1 Introduction Transformation. Second act. Stuck. Reinvention. Cross- roads. Pivot. Do-over. Considering a career change can be a gnarly swirl of exhilaration and trepidation. Whether you’re coming from a place of restless stagna- tion born of security or one of desperation—you cannot take another day of doing what you’re doing—you want a change. Career change could be something you’ve daydreamed about for a while, or maybe it’s a boiling point that you’ve just hit, but it probably feels a bit out of reach. You’ve invested a lot of education, time, and energy in your current job. You’re the go-to person for people at work, a topic or process expert. You’re not a failure by any stretch of the imagination; you’re just longing for something different. The conventional wisdom for changing careers is to follow a measured and thoughtful path. Assess your strengths, imagine possible selves, craft small (and safe!) H7411-Changing.indb 1H7411-Changing.indb 1 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  13. 13. Introduction 2 experiments, evaluate the outcome of those exercises, and chart a new course taking into account all of that in- formation and experience. But this approach can lead to analysis paralysis. How can you stop reﬂecting and start doing? This guide will help you do just that. Who This Book Is For This is not a book for ﬁrst-time job seekers or recent grads. Rather, it’s for you if you’ve been out in the work- force for at least a few years. It’s for you if your ﬁrst “real” job didn’t turn out the way you’d hoped. It’s for you if you’re well into your career (or even into your second career). This collection is for people with a complicated context: You have an advanced degree, and the student loans to prove it. You have a family that anticipates an annual holiday to relax and reconnect. You have a net- work that enjoys trading favors and tapping your exper- tise. And you have direct reports who are counting on you to help shepherd them up the ladder at work. But a complicated context doesn’t mean you’re trapped. There are beneﬁts to having held at least one career. You have experience. You have a network. You’ve faced a crisis or two and survived—even learned some- thing. You know what you like and what you don’t like. You know how you prefer to work and something about which type of culture or work environment you do best in. You understand the distinction between being good at something and enjoying what you’re doing. If you know exactly what you want your next career to be—you just haven’t ﬁgured out how to cross over—this book is for you. Maybe you don’t know what you want to H7411-Changing.indb 2H7411-Changing.indb 2 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  14. 14. Introduction 3 do next—just that the current situation isn’t the right ﬁt. The content in this volume will help you see how even sifting through the long list of things you don’t enjoy and wouldn’t want to pursue can help you narrow the ﬁeld to ﬁnd something that would interest you. You can take that knowledge and close the gap be- tween dreaming of something else and actually doing something else. Change, especially for something as deeply held as your work identity, can feel scary. But it’s an enormous opportunity for discovery and growth. We all have numerous possible selves. What would our lives look like if we took a different path? What’s a safe way to test a new direction? This guide will give you questions to reﬂect on what you want, stories to inspire you, and tools to help you take action. How to Use This Book Just as there’s no one track for any of us to follow in our careers, there’s no one way to read this book. Some of you will want to read it cover to cover, craft a de- tailed transition plan, set milestones, and start ticking through items. Others will dive into the section that speaks to them. If you feel despair because it seems like a signiﬁcant change can never happen, the success sto- ries in the Get Inspired section will motivate you to work through the challenging, more self-reﬂective sections of the book. Some of you may dip your toes in by trying some of the experiments in the Get Going section. Oth- ers may read the chapter on job crafting and discover a way to keep treading water until they’re on the other side of this lull. H7411-Changing.indb 3H7411-Changing.indb 3 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM
  15. 15. Introduction 4 We’ve selected the most practical and thoughtful pieces we’ve published on career change to help you con- sider what move you might make, assess whether you’re ready to take the leap, and then ﬁgure out how to ease into a transition. There’s no prescription or formula. Everyone’s situation is unique, so we’ve carefully curated this guide to share the research, insights, and advice from a host of experts to give you the best foundation for navigating your own way. Career change is a normal part of a long and rich working life. Set aside any nagging self-doubt, and be- gin the work to turn wishful thinking into a concrete, actionable plan. You can get out of your head and into a new job. Change is within your reach. —The Editors H7411-Changing.indb 4H7411-Changing.indb 4 5/14/18 10:03 AM5/14/18 10:03 AM

×