Creatividad Empresarial y Plan de Negocios. Modelo de negocios. Ricardo Fuenmayor
PRESENTACIÓN Y JUSTIFICACIÓN • El Modelo de Lienzo Canvas creado en el año de 2011 por Alexander Ostewalder e Yves Pigneur...
OBJETIVOS Modelo de Negocios Canvas desarrollado de la idea de negocio de los estudiantes de creatividad y plan de negocio...
Conducta de entrada • Conceptos básicos de innovación, propuesta valor, segmentación de clientes, marketing, networking, c...
Metodología • Explicación detallada de los 9 pilares y estudios de casos de empresas conocidas internacionalmente.
Titulo del tema a desarrollar • Metodología Canvas.
Otros apoyos – Recursos Conexión a internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=i1Le5GYkBT8. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?...
Actividades • Realizar modelo de negocios canvas para la ide a desarrollar, propuesto valor, segmentos de clientes, canale...
Criterios de Evaluación • Entrega de Modelo de negocios escrito.
Referencia Bibliográfica Generación de modelos de negocio Alexander Osterwalder | Yves Pigneur Editorial: Deusto ISBN: 978...
Metodología para el Desarollo de la idea de negocios con metodología Canvas.

Modelo de negocios canvas. met.

  1. 1. Creatividad Empresarial y Plan de Negocios. Modelo de negocios. Ricardo Fuenmayor
  2. 2. PRESENTACIÓN Y JUSTIFICACIÓN • El Modelo de Lienzo Canvas creado en el año de 2011 por Alexander Ostewalder e Yves Pigneur nos ayuda a desarrollar nuestra idea de negocio a través del desarrollo de la propuesta valor de nuestros clientes, utilizando 9 pilares para determinar 4 importantes áreas: Oferta, Segmento, Infraestructura y la viabilidad económica del proyecto.
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS Modelo de Negocios Canvas desarrollado de la idea de negocio de los estudiantes de creatividad y plan de negocios de Aunar extensión Cartagena de indias. .
  4. 4. Conducta de entrada • Conceptos básicos de innovación, propuesta valor, segmentación de clientes, marketing, networking, costos y flujos de ingresos.
  5. 5. Metodología • Explicación detallada de los 9 pilares y estudios de casos de empresas conocidas internacionalmente.
  6. 6. Titulo del tema a desarrollar • Metodología Canvas.
  7. 7. Otros apoyos – Recursos Conexión a internet. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=i1Le5GYkBT8. https://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=vC0V2lT26Gw
  8. 8. Actividades • Realizar modelo de negocios canvas para la ide a desarrollar, propuesto valor, segmentos de clientes, canales de distribución, relación personalizada, recursos claves, actividades claves para la venta, red de asociados, costos y flujo de ingresos. • Fecha de entrega 13 de abril . • Correo emprendimiento@aunarcartagena.edu. co • Limite hasta las 23:59 pm
  9. 9. Criterios de Evaluación • Entrega de Modelo de negocios escrito.
  10. 10. Referencia Bibliográfica Generación de modelos de negocio Alexander Osterwalder | Yves Pigneur Editorial: Deusto ISBN: 978-84-234-2799-4 Depósito legal: B.8338- 2011 Primera edición: marzo de 2011 Número de páginas: 288. Entregado a los estudiantes para profundización del tema.

