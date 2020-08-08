Building a Serverless Computation Environment with Python

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Serverless Computation Environment @rmhsilva Ric da Silva, Condense9 PyCon Africa, 2020 Building a with Python, naturally 🖤
Teal Beyond infrastructure (as-code) 2
Serverless Computation Functions as a Service (FaaS) 3
4 So many tools & services: deployment, logging, monitoring, authentication, … A “Typical” Serverless Architecture
Project: Spec Python functions: f, g, h. Input: some parameter, x. Output: store value y in a database. y = f(g(h(x))) Con...
Version 1 6 f(x) g(x) h(x) {“x”: “foo”} Store y = f(g(h(x))) ✔ Asynchronous invoke
Version 1: Testing 1. Unit-test f, h, g 2. Build an integration test 3. localstack 4. Staging env, CI 7 f(x) g(x) h(x) {“x...
Version 2 8 f(x) g(x) h(x) {“x”: “foo”} Store Inputs AWS Simple Queue Service Failures (“Dead Letter” Queue)
Teal Checklist ☐ Use Python ☐ Local testing ☐ Contextual debugging ☐ Operational support ☐ Easy cross-cloud portability 9
Let’s try Teal.
Series Computation 11
Parallel Computation Conditionals 12
Lists, mapping 13
API Endpoint 14 (But slowww for now)
More Upload triggers (AWS S3) Custom permissions (IAM statements) Custom build scripts (eg ./build.sh) Lambda conﬁguration...
16 a = get_future(“a”) if a.resolved: data_stack.push(a.value) else: this_thread.wait_for(a) wait_for: sort of like an imp...
f(x) data stack call stack trigger(fn, args) IP=0 f(x) Teal CPU Threads Waiting? Yes No IP=1 stdout Instructions async g(…...
until ﬁnished 18 Trigger API Deploy app code List sessions Get logs/results/… S3 Uploads Thread state Futures Teal & Pytho...
19 .tl import(f, src.main) fn main(x) { if x > 5 { print(“nope”) } else { Lex+Parse Optimise Compile Teal Executale Better...
Checklist ✔ Use Python ✔ Local testing ✔ Contextual debugging ☐ Operational support ☐ True cross-cloud portability 20
Limitations Bandwidth (to/from session memory) Lambda startup time Account concurrency limits Others? 21
Teal Beyond infrastructure. condense9.com @rmhsilva 22
Presented at PyCon Africa 2020.

