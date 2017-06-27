As próximas tendências em TI Ricardo Daniel Agulhari Junho/2017
Índice Inovação e disrupção: uma reflexão Tendências e inovações na área da Tecnologia Gartner Hype Cycle
Inovação e disrupção: uma reflexão
Inovação
Inovação “Inovação é a exploração com sucesso de novas ideias.” UK Innovation Report, 2003
Grandes Inovações da História Inovou o transporte, permitiu a humanidade ser o que é hoje.
Grandes Inovações da História Inovação fundamental para a saúde humana, permitiu o aumento na expectativa de vida.
Grandes Inovações da História Só estamos aqui hoje graças a eles.
Grandes Inovações da História ENIAC O nosso big bang.
Grandes Inovações da História Smartphones Revolução social em andamento
Grandes Inovações da História https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taTmpYQ_3jk
Contexto: Elemento fundamental na inovação Inovação Política Econômica Ambiental Social Contexto, motor da inovação tecnol...
Disrupção Disrupção! Política Econômica Ambiental Social Recentemente Uma nova onda disruptiva surge
O que é disrupção? Disrupção Produto ou serviço que cria um novo mercado e desestabiliza os concorrentes que antes o domin...
O que é disrupção? Disrupção É geralmente algo mais simples, mais barato do que o que já existe, ou algo capaz de atender ...
Disrupção! Fintechs e Bitcoin Mudança na relação econômica em andamento
Disrupção! UBER Inovando e transformando o conceito de transporte
Disrupção! AirBnb Qualquer lugar pode ser um hotel. Mudança na relação de consumo.
Disrupção futura Tesla chegando Mudança no relacionamento com o ambiente
Ok Ok Ok E nós? Quais são as tecnologias que poderemos usar?
Tendências tecnológicas em TI
1. A Internet em tudo
IoT – Internet of Things Raspberry, Arduíno • Datacenters se preparando para lidar com o volume • Azure IoT Hub • Diversos...
IoT – Internet of Things Raspberry, Arduíno • Datacenters se preparando para lidar com o volume • Azure IoT Hub • Diversos...
”The Device Mesh” Comunicação massiva entre devices (endpoints) para obtenção e análise de dados, interagir com outras pes...
”Intelligent Things” Uso do IoT com Inteligência artificial para realizar tarefas. Drones; Robôs; Veículos autônomos
2. Data Analysis
Data Analysis •A Internet de tudo gera dados de tudo! •Mas é preciso interpretar os dados para gerar informações! •Dar inf...
Data Analysis Grande desafio: gerar informações relevantes em meio a tantos dados Técnicas como data mining se tornam esse...
3. Machine Learning
Machine Learning Siri, Cortana, Now, Amazon Echo Entendem o que o usuário fala/escreve e responde de maneira apropriada Nã...
Machine Learning • Cortana – Outro item fundamental para a estratégia Microsoft • Junto ao Kinect é peça central para comp...
4. BOTS
Bots •Uso do contexto adquirido para satisfazer o usuário • Mudança no paradigma de programação, estudo de usabilidade e i...
Bots Bots provém uma nova forma de entender seu usuário (descobrir seu contexto) para: - Saber quais são as preferências d...
Cadeia de valor – melhoria contínua IoT / BOTs Data Analysis Machine Learning
5. Abstração da infraestrutura (Azure, AWS, Containers, IaaC)...
Containers •Disseminação do uso de containers • Simplifica a manutenção de ambientes • Economia de recursos por conta do k...
Infraestrutura em nuvem e nuvem híbrida •Nuvem como infraestrutura cada vez mais barato • Diversificação de serviços cada ...
Infraestrutura as a Code (IaaC) •Manter e configurar sua infraestrutura a partir de scripts e outras ferramentas de config...
Gartner Hype Cycle
Hype Cycle •Construído pelo Gartner Group • Visibilidade x Maturidade •Curva que mostra um ciclo comum a todas a inovações...
Gartner Hype Cycle 2016 http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3412017
Obrigado! Ricardo Daniel Agulhari Junho/2017 https://github.com/ragulhari/ https://slides.com/ricardoagulhari
