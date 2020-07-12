Mapas mental y

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROFESORA: MSC. ALINA PONCE REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÌA “ANTONIO JOSÈ DE SUCRE” ANACO, ESTADO. ANZOÁTEGUI. ESCUELA: RELACIONES INDUSTRIALES IV CÁTEDRA: RECLUTAMIENTO Y SELCCIÓN DE PERSONAL BACHILLER: RICARDA RAMIREZ
  2. 2. Reunión que una persona especialmente cualificada mantiene con alguien que aspira a un puesto de trabajo; sirve para conocer personalmente a la persona que opta al puesto de trabajo y para determinar si posee las características más idóneas para desempeñar la actividad Se puede realizar por : dispositivo electrónico PERSONALISADA OBJETIVOS: o Conocer al candidato. o Probar sus actitudes personales o Verificar la personalidad y la compatibilidad con elambiente de trabajo. o Evaluar la competencia del candidato para el desarrollo eficaz del puesto. o Transmitir una imagen adecuada de la empresa e informar al candidato de la empresa y el puesto.
  3. 3. TIPOS PUEDEN SER: Estructurales: Sin estructura, tipo charla, en la cual el entrevistador profundiza en los aspecto de su interés. No estructurales: Sin estructura, tipo charla, en la cual el entrevistador profundiza en los aspecto de su interés. Es decir, no sigue un formato establecido ni se puede calificar como correcta o incorrecta Estructurales Mixta: Se realiza con preguntas estructuradas y no estructuradas. Estructurales Tensión: Busca determinar la forma en la que el aspirante reaccionara a la tensión en el trabajo .
  4. 4. ETAPAS PUEDEN SER: Fase Inicial: Saludo y la presentación y se explica los motivos y los objetivos de la entrevista Se utiliza preguntas abiertas a fin de crear un clima de confianza y comunicación. Cima: Explora el área educacional , historial, profesional, competencia, motivaciones que sea necesario para tener un profundo conocimiento del candidato Fases de cierre: El entrevistado debe hacer algunas pregunta al entrevistador que denote interés por el trabajo y la empresa. Debe ser privado y confortable sin ruido , interrupciones clima agradable y en una oficina agradable AMBIENTE Debe ser amenos cordial sin presiones de tiempo
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS PUEDEN SER: Debe mantener una cierta distancia emocional. Esto permite que el que el entrevistador sin tener que compartirla Debe ser capaz de seguir el hilo del discurso de su inter locutor y si la entrevista se desvía mucho , este debe ser capaz de reconducirla, siguiendo la ruta del entrevistado. Efectos halo: Es uno de los más frecuente y se produce cuando el entrevistador hace un juicio positivo o negativo de forma absoluta sobre el candidato, por el hecho de haber sido impresionado por una cualidad particular de entrevistado Idea preconcebida : Se produce por los prejuicios del entrevistador interpretando las palabras, entre otros, no por lo que realmente significa . ERRORES NORMAS PARA REALIZAR LA SELCCIÓN *Establecer los objetivos. *Mantener una buena relación. *Escuchar y presta atención al lenguaje corporal. *Preguntar de forma efectiva.

