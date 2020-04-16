O-Two eSeries e700 Ventilator fFunction and Operation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“ C o m p a c t , E ff i c i e n t , S o p h i s t i c a t e d , E a s y t o U s e a n d E c o n o m i c a l Tr a n s p o ...
Lightweight: 2.4Kg (5.3lbs) inc. battery Long battery life: 18 hours “Quick Start” feature: 5 seconds Multiple ventilation...
200 mm (7.9”) DIMENSIONS
PREPARATION FOR USE
ELECTRONIC VENTILATOR PATIENT CIRCUIT Non-woven Fabric Cover
VENTILATOR CIRCUIT COMPONENTS 15/22mm patient connection Pneumotach Sensor Mushroom Valve Assembly Air intake 22mm Tubing ...
EXTERNAL CONNECTIONS A DC Input connector B Air Intake filterC Sensor connector #1 D Sensor connector #2 E 22mm gas output...
INSTALLING/REPLACING THE BATTERY Screw knob Battery stand off Positioned upwards
INSTALLING/REPLACING THE BATTERY Make sure the ventilator is turned off and unplugged from mains electrical supply. Turn s...
Control & Display Layout
CONTROL & DISPLAY LAYOUT A Warning Indicator B Battery operation indicator C External power indicator D Battery charging i...
KEY MEMBRANE CONTROLS Manual/Inspiratory Hold (Manual) During exhalation phase, if Manual Button (E) is pressed, a mandato...
Day/Night Pressing Day/Night button (F) will change the text, waveform and background colors to achieve higher or lower co...
Pause/Resume Depressing the Pause button (H), will stop ventilation with all buttons kept active (if they were not locked)...
Waveform Pressing Waveform Button (J) will switch between pressure and volume ventilation waveform. Cancel The Cancel Butt...
CONTROL KNOB/CURSOR MOTION PATH
LED’S POWER LED CONFIRMATION LED BATTERY POWER MAINS POWER BATTERY CHARGING VISUAL ALARM
LEDS Red or Yellow color LED – Flashing during warning situation. LED color depends on the severity of the failure.
Display layout
VENTILATOR PARAMETER WINDOW Section 1: Battery status during charge and discharge. Section 2: Live ventilation parameters ...
BATTERY STATUS INDICATORS
BATTERY CHARGING STATUS “ON SCREEN” INDICATORS
BATTERY DISCHARGE STATUS “ON SCREEN” INDICATORS
LIVE MONITORING 2
VENTILATION MODES
ALARMS AND WARNINGS
ALARM SYMBOLS
ALARM SYMBOLS (cont’d)
WAVEFORM DISPLAY
VENTILATOR PARAMETER
A/C V (Assist Control Ventilation – volume or pressure) Note: with the Trigger turned off (-) the mode becomes CMV
SIMV (Synchronous Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation – volume or pressure)
BiLVL (Bi-phasic Positive Airway Pressure)
CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)
MASK VENTILATED CPR
PROTECTED AIRWAY CPR
START UP
QUICK START MODE Infant Child Adult
SELECTING THE PATIENT SIZE
ADJUSTING VENTILATION MODES 3
CHANGING THE VENTILATION MODE Rotate the cursor to highlight the mode window and press Press the rotary control to select ...
ADJUSTMENT OF THE VENTILATION PARAMETERS 6
ADJUSTMENT OF THE VENTILATION PARAMETERS Vt Set Tidal volume in ml Freq. Ventilation frequency (number of breaths per minu...
PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT Press the rotary control to highlight parameter Rotate the rotary control to place the cursor around ...
TROUBLE SHOOTING
eSeries e700

  1. 1. “ C o m p a c t , E ff i c i e n t , S o p h i s t i c a t e d , E a s y t o U s e a n d E c o n o m i c a l Tr a n s p o r t Ve n t i l a t i o n ” The e700 Automatic Transport Ventilator
  2. 2. Lightweight: 2.4Kg (5.3lbs) inc. battery Long battery life: 18 hours “Quick Start” feature: 5 seconds Multiple ventilation modes: Volume, Pressure, CPR Single screen with live parameter monitoring and real-time waveform display THE E700 FEATURES
  3. 3. 200 mm (7.9”) DIMENSIONS
  4. 4. PREPARATION FOR USE
  5. 5. ELECTRONIC VENTILATOR PATIENT CIRCUIT Non-woven Fabric Cover
  6. 6. VENTILATOR CIRCUIT COMPONENTS 15/22mm patient connection Pneumotach Sensor Mushroom Valve Assembly Air intake 22mm Tubing Sensor Lines
  7. 7. EXTERNAL CONNECTIONS A DC Input connector B Air Intake filterC Sensor connector #1 D Sensor connector #2 E 22mm gas output connector F Gas supply input A B C D E F Ensure that your gas supply hose is connected (P) and attached to a regulated medical oxygen gas supply (as required in the specifications). Attach the O-Two Electronic Ventilator Circuit to output connector (R) Note: Only use approved O-Two ventilator circuits. Connect the monitoring hoses to the appropriate sensor connectors (S & T) Ensure that an air intake filter (Q) is in place.
  8. 8. INSTALLING/REPLACING THE BATTERY Screw knob Battery stand off Positioned upwards
  9. 9. INSTALLING/REPLACING THE BATTERY Make sure the ventilator is turned off and unplugged from mains electrical supply. Turn screw knob on battery compartment cover anticlockwise to loosen cover downwards. Disconnect the battery leads and pull out the battery pack using its stand off. Never pull the battery pack by its leads. Insert the fully charged battery such that the battery stand off is positioned upwards, attach battery connectors. Close cover and turn screw knob clock wise to secure. 1 2 3 4
  10. 10. Control & Display Layout
  11. 11. CONTROL & DISPLAY LAYOUT A Warning Indicator B Battery operation indicator C External power indicator D Battery charging indicator E Manual / hold button F Day/Night button G Mute button H Pause/Resume button I Lock/Unlock button J Wave form selection button K Cancel button L Confirmation indicator light M Control knob (select & confirm) N ON/OFF button B C D E F G H I J K L M N A
  12. 12. KEY MEMBRANE CONTROLS Manual/Inspiratory Hold (Manual) During exhalation phase, if Manual Button (E) is pressed, a mandatory breath will be initiated and either the flow rate or set pressure control parameter will be delivered as long as the manual button is pressed or until I-time setting is achieved. After I-time if manual button still pressed, the ventilator will switch to inspiratory hold function in which the ventilator will cut the flow but will keep the exhalation port closed in order to block exhaled gas from going to ambient resulting in maintaining lung pressure. The maximum inspiratory hold time is 6 seconds, after that time, the ventilator will switch to exhalation phase by opening airway pressure to ambient. All modes except CPAP and CPR have Manual function.
  13. 13. Day/Night Pressing Day/Night button (F) will change the text, waveform and background colors to achieve higher or lower contrast and brightness . There are only 2 modes as following: Light background with dark text and waveform for day mode. Dark background with light color text and waveform for night mode. In this mode all buttons and label information will be illuminated Mute Pressing the Mute button (G) will silence audible alarms for 2 minutes. Mute can be also selected when there is no alarm in order to silence potential alarms for 2 minutes. This function is activated or deactivated by pressing the mute button once. When selected, the mute symbol will be shown on the screen.
  14. 14. Pause/Resume Depressing the Pause button (H), will stop ventilation with all buttons kept active (if they were not locked) except MANUAL. The Pause symbol will flash on the screen as well as the confirmation symbol in the window along with the confirmation LED, to guide users to activate pause by pressing the control knob. The symbol will flash for 10 seconds and then disappear if confirmation is not selected. Users can also press the cancel button (K) to quit this selection before 10 seconds. Once activated, a flashing yellow pause symbol will be displayed on the screen and ventilator will stop ventilation. Lock By pressing Lock Button (I), all buttons and control knob except ON/OFF, Mute and Day/Night will be disabled. A Lock symbol will be displayed on the screen. To cancel lock function, press the Lock Button again.
  15. 15. Waveform Pressing Waveform Button (J) will switch between pressure and volume ventilation waveform. Cancel The Cancel Button (K) allows the operator to return to the previous settings if last unconfirmed changes in settings are not required. Control Knob The Control Knob (M) is used to select ventilator functions and parameters. ON/OFF The ON/OFF Button (N) turns the ventilator ON when held depressed for 1 second and OFF when held for 4 seconds
  16. 16. CONTROL KNOB/CURSOR MOTION PATH
  17. 17. LED’S POWER LED CONFIRMATION LED BATTERY POWER MAINS POWER BATTERY CHARGING VISUAL ALARM
  18. 18. LEDS Red or Yellow color LED – Flashing during warning situation. LED color depends on the severity of the failure.
  19. 19. Display layout
  20. 20. VENTILATOR PARAMETER WINDOW Section 1: Battery status during charge and discharge. Section 2: Live ventilation parameters including: (Vte, Mve, Paw peak, Paw AV, Freq.). Section 3: Modes (A/ C V, SIMV, BiLVL, CPAP & CPR). Section 4: Alarms/ Warnings. Section 5: Ventilation wave forms. Section 6: Set up parameters. Section 7: Confirmation request or Patient effort or invalid setting symbols.
  21. 21. BATTERY STATUS INDICATORS
  22. 22. BATTERY CHARGING STATUS “ON SCREEN” INDICATORS
  23. 23. BATTERY DISCHARGE STATUS “ON SCREEN” INDICATORS
  24. 24. LIVE MONITORING 2
  25. 25. VENTILATION MODES
  26. 26. ALARMS AND WARNINGS
  27. 27. ALARM SYMBOLS
  28. 28. ALARM SYMBOLS (cont’d)
  29. 29. WAVEFORM DISPLAY
  30. 30. VENTILATOR PARAMETER
  31. 31. A/C V (Assist Control Ventilation – volume or pressure) Note: with the Trigger turned off (-) the mode becomes CMV
  32. 32. SIMV (Synchronous Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation – volume or pressure)
  33. 33. BiLVL (Bi-phasic Positive Airway Pressure)
  34. 34. CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)
  35. 35. MASK VENTILATED CPR
  36. 36. PROTECTED AIRWAY CPR
  37. 37. START UP
  38. 38. QUICK START MODE Infant Child Adult
  39. 39. SELECTING THE PATIENT SIZE
  40. 40. ADJUSTING VENTILATION MODES 3
  41. 41. CHANGING THE VENTILATION MODE Rotate the cursor to highlight the mode window and press Press the rotary control to select the desired mode1 2 3 Press again to confirm the selection
  42. 42. ADJUSTMENT OF THE VENTILATION PARAMETERS 6
  43. 43. ADJUSTMENT OF THE VENTILATION PARAMETERS Vt Set Tidal volume in ml Freq. Ventilation frequency (number of breaths per minute) Mv Set Minute volume I:E Ratio of inspiration time to expiration time Ti Inspiration time in seconds PEEP Positive End Expiratory Pressure in cmH2O PSV Pressure Support Ventilation in cmH2O PCV Pressure control Ventilation Trig. Triggering flow rate in L/min F termin. Termination (% of Maximum flow value) O2 (%) Percentage of Oxygen inspired Mv (L) Minute volume high and low alarm levels measured in liters cm H2O Airway pressure high and low alarm levels or
  44. 44. PARAMETER ADJUSTMENT Press the rotary control to highlight parameter Rotate the rotary control to place the cursor around the desired parameter1 2 3 Rotate the rotary control to adjust the parameter and press to select 4 Press the rotary control to confirm the new setting
  45. 45. TROUBLE SHOOTING

