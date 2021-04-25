Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
In her first cookbook,?Bon App?tit?and YouTube star of the show?Gourmet Makes?offers wisdom, problem-solving strategies, a...
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence Author : Claire Saffitz Pages : 368 pages Publisher : Clar...
Best Books of the Month Northern Spy: A Novel by Flynn Berry (Author)
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
In her first cookbook,?Bon App?tit?and YouTube star of the show?Gourmet Makes?offers wisdom, problem-solving strategies, a...
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence Author : Claire Saffitz Pages : 368 pages Publisher : Clar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
18 views
Apr. 25, 2021

*Download Book Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence *(PDF) Full Access

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
In her first cookbook,?Bon App?tit?and YouTube star of the show?Gourmet Makes?offers wisdom, problem-solving strategies, and more than 100 meticulously tested, creative, and inspiring recipes.Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation. InDessert Person, fans will find Claire's signature spin on sweet and savory recipes like Babkallah (a babka-Challah mashup), Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, Crispy Mushroom Galette, and Malted Forever Brownies. She outlines the problems and solutions for each recipe--like what to do if your pie dough for Sour Cherry Pie cracks (patch it with dough or a quiche flour paste!)--as well as practical do's and don'ts, skill level, prep and bake time, and foundational know-how. With Claire at your side, everyone can be a dessert person. .

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Download Book Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence *(PDF) Full Access

  1. 1. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence
  2. 2. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  3. 3. In her first cookbook,?Bon App?tit?and YouTube star of the show?Gourmet Makes?offers wisdom, problem-solving strategies, and more than 100 meticulously tested, creative, and inspiring recipes.Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation. InDessert Person, fans will find Claire's signature spin on sweet and savory recipes like Babkallah (a babka- Challah mashup), Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, Crispy Mushroom Galette, and Malted Forever Brownies. She outlines the problems and solutions for each recipe--like what to do if your pie dough for Sour Cherry Pie cracks (patch it with dough or a quiche flour paste!)--as well as practical do's and don'ts, skill level, prep and bake time, and foundational know-how. With Claire at your side, everyone can be a dessert person. .
  4. 4. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence Author : Claire Saffitz Pages : 368 pages Publisher : Clarkson Potter Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1984826964 ISBN-13 : 9781984826961
  5. 5. Best Books of the Month Northern Spy: A Novel by Flynn Berry (Author)
  6. 6. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence
  7. 7. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  8. 8. In her first cookbook,?Bon App?tit?and YouTube star of the show?Gourmet Makes?offers wisdom, problem-solving strategies, and more than 100 meticulously tested, creative, and inspiring recipes.Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation. InDessert Person, fans will find Claire's signature spin on sweet and savory recipes like Babkallah (a babka- Challah mashup), Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, Crispy Mushroom Galette, and Malted Forever Brownies. She outlines the problems and solutions for each recipe--like what to do if your pie dough for Sour Cherry Pie cracks (patch it with dough or a quiche flour paste!)--as well as practical do's and don'ts, skill level, prep and bake time, and foundational know-how. With Claire at your side, everyone can be a dessert person. .
  9. 9. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence Author : Claire Saffitz Pages : 368 pages Publisher : Clarkson Potter Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1984826964 ISBN-13 : 9781984826961

×