Warriors Super Edition: Tallstar's Revenge is an extra-long, epic Warriors adventure that offers Erin Hunter fans their first look at the inner workings of WindClan. This never-before-told story reveals the truth about Tallstar's past, before he became the leader of WindClan and was a warrior called Talltail. Because Tallstar's Revenge is a stand-alone novel, it is also perfect for readers who are new to the world of Erin Hunter's bestselling middle-grade series about the lives of feral cats. As a young warrior, a tragedy leaves Talltail filled with bitterness and an all-consuming hunger for vengeance. He sets off on a dangerous quest for revenge--far outside the bounds of the warrior code. An original ten-page Warriors manga adventure is included in Tallstar's Revenge! .

