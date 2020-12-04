Missão Artemis | Preparação p/ o Módulo 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INVESTIGAÇÃO 3° Módulo
E começamos o 3° Módulo do Missão Artemis! Se tudo tiver dado certo na etapa anterior, vocês já priorizaram os 4 principai...
Cronograma COMO SE PLANEJAR PARA A ETAPA
Planejamento Normal Cronograma com base no Planejamento e tempo ideal de execução das atividades da Etapa. O Planejamento ...
Planejamento Normal Planejamento Normal TEMPO IDEAL: 10 Dias 1° Dia | Preparação e Estudo - Equipe Assiste os Vídeos e Lê ...
Planejamento Ágil Planejamento Ágil TEMPO IDEAL: 5 Dias # Planejamento Igual ao Modelo Normal # A diferença será em 4 aspe...
Planejamento Cadenciado Planejamento Cadenciado TEMPO IDEAL: 20 Dias 1° Dia | Preparação e Estudo - Equipe Assiste os Víde...
Objetivo QUAL É A NOÇÃO DE SUCESSO DA ETAPA
NOÇÃO DE SUCESSO A etapa de “Investigação” tem uma noção de sucesso clara, que é a de coletar um volume de informações e d...
  INVESTIGAÇÃO 3° Módulo
  E começamos o 3° Módulo do Missão Artemis! Se tudo tiver dado certo na etapa anterior, vocês já priorizaram os 4 principais desafios do setor priorizado, além de um conjunto de hipóteses que serão levados à investigação nesta etapa. Agora, entraremos na que pode ser a etapa mais desgastante, porém mais importante para o desenvolvimento de uma solução que realmente responda a dores reais de mercado. Justamente pelo desgaste que pode ocorrer, o planejamento torna-se muito essencial nessa etapa!
  Cronograma COMO SE PLANEJAR PARA A ETAPA
  Planejamento Normal Cronograma com base no Planejamento e tempo ideal de execução das atividades da Etapa. O Planejamento Normal é direcionado para as Empresas Juniores que não possuem a necessidade em desenvolver uma solução em um curto período de tempo, mas não querem estender a Missão por mais de 30 dias úteis. Planejamento Ágil Cronograma direcionado para as Empresas Juniores que querem desenvolver uma nova solução em um curto período de tempo. O Planejamento Ágil traz menor previsibilidade para a Solução, mas possibilitando que ela seja testada rapidamente no mercado. Também é direcionado para as Empresas Juniores que querem desenvolver várias ideias de solução e, depois, decidir quais irão incorporar na organização. Planejamento Cadenciado Cronograma direcionado para as Empresas Juniores que querem se aprofundar no processo e executar com calma as etapas, mas também para a aquelas que possuem menor capacidade produtiva ou tempo livre disponível para a Missão. O Planejamento Cadenciado traz maior previsibilidade para a Solução, mas com o risco de investir muito tempo em uma ideia que pode não dar certo.
  Planejamento Normal Planejamento Normal TEMPO IDEAL: 10 Dias 1° Dia | Preparação e Estudo - Equipe Assiste os Vídeos e Lê os Materiais Disponíveis - Líder da Equipe Realiza o Planejamento e Direcionamentos da Etapa 2° Dia | Planejar Entrevistas e Questionários - Priorizar as Hipóteses + Estratégicas de serem Investigadas - Elaborar o Roteiro de Perguntas das Entrevistas e Questionários - Alencar as Perguntas por Ordem de Priorização e Importância - Separar as Hipóteses que podem ser Validadas por Dados Secundários e Primários - Estabelecer o Papel de Cada Membro no Processo 3-10° Dia | Investigar Stakeholder e Coletar Informações - Mapear Stakeholders p/ Entrar em Contato - Enviar Questionários - Realizar Entrevistas - Agrupar e Organizar as Informações Coletadas Dedicação Diária: 2-3h/dia
  Planejamento Ágil Planejamento Ágil TEMPO IDEAL: 5 Dias # Planejamento Igual ao Modelo Normal # A diferença será em 4 aspectos: 1° - Diminuição na Expectativa do N° de Entrevistas Realizadas e Questionários Respondidos 2° - Priorizar Hipóteses que Podem ser Validadas por Dados Secundários 3° - Separar entre 3 e 5 Hipóteses a Serem Validadas | Maior Priorização 4° - Ao final do 5° Dia, Iniciar a Próxima Etapa | Mas continuar realizando a investigação, até conseguir a validação das hipóteses
  Planejamento Cadenciado Planejamento Cadenciado TEMPO IDEAL: 20 Dias 1° Dia | Preparação e Estudo - Equipe Assiste os Vídeos e Lê os Materiais Disponíveis - Líder da Equipe Realiza o Planejamento e Direcionamentos da Etapa 2-4° Dia | Planejar Entrevistas e Questionários - Priorizar as Hipóteses + Estratégicas de serem Investigadas - Elaborar o Roteiro de Perguntas das Entrevistas e Questionários - Alencar as Perguntas por Ordem de Priorização e Importância - Separar as Hipóteses que podem ser Validadas por Dados Secundários e Primários - Estabelecer o Papel de Cada Membro no Processo 5-20° Dia | Investigar Stakeholder e Coletar Informações - Mapear Stakeholders p/ Entrar em Contato - Enviar Questionários - Realizar Entrevistas - Agrupar e Organizar as Informações Coletadas Dedicação Diária: 2-3h/dia
  Objetivo QUAL É A NOÇÃO DE SUCESSO DA ETAPA
  NOÇÃO DE SUCESSO A etapa de "Investigação" tem uma noção de sucesso clara, que é a de coletar um volume de informações e dados suficiente para validação das hipóteses e para identificar os padrões de comportamento, tendências e dores de mercado. A terceira etapa é a que te possibilitará sair dos achismos e conhecer, de fato, o setor investigado. DICAS 1) Peça ajuda a membros da Empresa Júnior, que não fazem parte da equipe, para realização das entrevistas ou envio dos questionários. 2) Não foque em ter muitas perguntas, mas sim, em ter boas perguntas; 3) Estabeleçam Metas de Entrevistas e de Questionários Respondidos; 4) Quanto Maior o N° de Perguntas no Questionário, mais difícil será fazer os clientes responderem; 5) SE ADAPTEM! Se o cliente não topar uma entrevista, peça uma ligação ou responder perguntas pelo questionário ou whatsapp.
