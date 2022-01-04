Weight Loss Guide

Herbalife Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix works as a meal replacement to reduce your calorie intake and helps you manage weight. While, Herbalife Personalized Protein Powder contains a blend of whey and soy protein that helps you get lean and achieve your fitness goals. Further, Herbalife Afresh Energy Drink Mix improves your digestion and reduces the accumulation of fats in the body. All of these, when consumed together help in managing a healthy body weight