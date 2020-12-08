Everyone knows that Rhiba Farms has the best Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce you can find! Add a little fire of your weekly farmbox and click on the little check box at checkout, when ordering online. Yes, top chef, Subash Yadav of Sherpa Kitchen has partnered with Rhiba Farms to bring you farm fresh, Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce! Easily add a 16 0z. helping to your weekly farmbox at checkout. You will see two options. One is for the Coconut Marsala sauce, and the second will be for Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce. Keep an eye out for additional products from the Sherpa Kitchen in Gilbert, Arizona. Natural food you can feel good about eating. That's the Rhiba Farms guarantee.