Blue Moon Cafe Farmraiser

Get tickets early for the Rhiba Farms, Blue Moon Farmraiser! In addition to locally grown produce, we will also have an all-star chef lineup! Enjoy this farm to fork experience, October 17th at Rhiba Farms. Located in San Tan Valley near Phoenix, this is one night on the farm you won't want to miss. With featured chefs from Phoenix City Grill, 24 Carrots, Atlas Bistron, Cotton and Copper, there will be plenty of food to go around. Enjoy this unique, Farm To Fork dining experience.