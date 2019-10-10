Pg academic writing critical analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
So, critical analysis is… • Standing back and thinking about all the elements of a topic • Not taking information at face-...
Ask yourself questions when reading: What is the main point/argument/conclusion of the source? What further/minor points a...
As this is Black History Month, we’re going to base your critical writing on the question, ‘Should Penny Lane change its n...
But is there more for you to consider? In your groups, you each have a different article about recent calls for memorials ...
Now your ready to write with critical analysis, use WEED to help you plan and write analytical paragraphs as those student...
Useful phrases to show critical analysis • X’s research is not wholly persuasive because she overlooks ___________ • X’s t...
Have a go…. • Using your critical reading and our discussion, start applying some of these techniques to your own writing....
Reflection….. • What particular area of writing with critical analysis will you focus on improving? • How will you make th...
  1. 1. Academic Writing: critical analysis Explain how to write with critical analysis and the role it plays in your assignments Analyse and evaluate levels of critical analysis in examples of writing Compose a piece of persuasive writing that demonstrates critical analysis Rhian Wyn-Williams Skills@ljmu.ac.uk G'mar Tov!
  2. 2. First, evaluate some examples of critical writing: what do they tell you about how to write with critical analysis? On your worksheet, you have three paragraphs. In your groups, discuss and evaluate where and how these students are showing critical analysis.
  3. 3. Turning first to the alleged economic benefits of tourism, we can see that in the case of the Cook Islands, there is a variety of sources of income from tourist receipts. In an unsurprisingly positive report from the Tourism Council of the South Pacific (2013), after beach activities and natural scenery (62%), visitors to the Cook Islands are looking for entertainment and folklore and culture experiences (27%). Tourists contribute to the local economy by spending money on travel to and around the country, as well as on accommodation, food, entertainment and souvenirs. Results from this same survey, for example, revealed that in the survey period (October 2012 to February 2013) 90% of tourists surveyed stayed in hotels or similar accommodation, 78% of which are owned by multi-national organisations. Also, close to 70% of total tourist expenditure was on accommodation, restaurants and bars, with a further 16% on transport, tours and entertainment (Tourism Council of the South Pacific, 2013). These figures are presented to suggest, as Brown et al. (2016) have similarly proposed, that tourists are helping to create jobs and investment in the local economy by directly by paying for services. However, the study by Mabuso (2017) persuasively highlights the low- wage nature of this employment and the lack of investment in local infrastructure, which has had the effect of stifling growth locally despite the high profits external tourism companies have gained from their placement on the Cook Islands. It could therefore be suggested that control of the Cook Islands tourism industry by local people, with advice from those outside working in a partnership mode as has been seen in Barbados (Mabuso, 2017), could mean that tourism brings many more benefits than it currently is doing. Evaluating the source material for its reliability, limitations and its effectiveness. Comparing and contrasting the literature: synthesising it Making sense of the evidence: indicating what they think it means/suggests and developing an argument.
  4. 4. Lim et al. (2006), a group of research staff of the Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, have explored the issue of ‘disappearing teaspoons’ through the implementation of a longitudinal cohort study. This was undertaken at their own institution in Melbourne, Australia. They placed 70 numbered teaspoons in various tea-rooms in the institute and tracked them over a period of five months. Eighty per cent disappeared for good. Based on the rate of disappearance, 252.4 teaspoons would need to be bought each year to supply a working population of 140, with one teaspoon between two people. They argue that teaspoons in their workplace are lost at such a rapid rate that, as a result, employee satisfaction is reduced, and indeed, harmonious office culture in general, is threatened. In terms of their research methods, there are perhaps some issues relating to their use of a deductive approach: there are clearly limitations to research which explores pre-conceived ideas. However, their use of a covert study seems an appropriate method in terms of gaining objective insight into this issue; especially as this method was countered by a follow-up questionnaire which revealed some of the reasons for teaspoon ‘theft’. The authors acknowledge that this is an area of limited research; it is therefore impossible to make comparisons with similar studies, or office cultures elsewhere. This is clearly a limitation, and affects evaluation of the veracity or generalisability of their findings. However, as this represents a sole study about teaspoon displacement, it is clearly an important one for those interested in cutlery-based issues. Evaluation of the strengths and limitations of the research and its methods.
  5. 5. The potential issues caused by the entanglement of cables and tubing at hospital bedsides are numerous and can often seriously compromise patient care and recovery. For example, in an intensive care unit a mess of cables that becomes caught and pulled can disconnect or snap a critical fluid line leading to the rapid deterioration of a patient’s condition (Mahmood, 2014). This could then be made more dangerous by anyone trying to reconnect the line by pulling back at the cabling, potentially damaging a number of other life supporting systems. Patients have also been known to become strangled by tubing this is more common in paediatric care where child patients become restless and induce further tangling by moving about (Olusunga et al., 2018). In circumstances when a patient is bed-bound for an extended amount of time, movement and exercise can enhance recovery and reduce loss of muscle strength (Burtin et al., 2009). However, the way that most wired monitoring systems are set up limit the area in which a patient can move by effectively tethering them to the machine. This has a wider impact on the NHS by contributing to bed shortages because patients take longer to recover to the point at which they can be discharged. A product is therefore required that can replace the current system of bedside cables and tubing to improve patient safety and recovery, which would be beneficial to the individual patient and alleviate some of the pressures on the health system. Adding further analysis of the problem – the ‘so, what?’ Evaluation of the problem in a broader context - has synthesised literature on both engineering and health to evaluate the problem and offer a solution
  6. 6. So, critical analysis is… • Standing back and thinking about all the elements of a topic • Not taking information at face-value • Thinking about context • Considering an issue from different perspectives • Analysing and evaluating information, ideas and perspectives before making a judgement • Critical thinking is about asking and answering questions: ‘Why? How? What if? What next? So what?’
  7. 7. Ask yourself questions when reading: What is the main point/argument/conclusion of the source? What further/minor points are made? What evidence is used? Effective? How does this information compare with other sources? What is its significance? What are its limitations? What is the origin and context? Why is that important? To write with critical analysis, you need to be reading with critical analysis
  8. 8. As this is Black History Month, we’re going to base your critical writing on the question, ‘Should Penny Lane change its name? On your handout, start noting down what you think and why. What do I think? Why? What do other people think? Why?
  9. 9. But is there more for you to consider? In your groups, you each have a different article about recent calls for memorials to slave owners to be removed. Read the article and add some more detail to your grid: is this another point of view or does it give you some more reasons to explain your own view? Share the information and ideas from your article with the rest of your group. Add even more comments to your grid. What is your own view now?
  10. 10. Now your ready to write with critical analysis, use WEED to help you plan and write analytical paragraphs as those students did What is your paragraph about? This will be your topic sentence. Explanation: what do you mean? Examples: evidence from literature, policy or practice. Start synthesising the literature. Do: What do I do with this information? How is it relevant? Keep thinking ‘How?’, ‘Why’ and ‘So what?’
  11. 11. Useful phrases to show critical analysis • X’s research is not wholly persuasive because she overlooks ___________ • X’s theory of ___________ is extremely useful because it sheds insight on the difficult problem of ___________ • Whereas X provides ample evidence that ___________, Y and Z’s research on ___________ and ___________ is more convincing in its argument that ___________ because ___________ • This suggests that ___________ • Conversely, it could be argued that ___________ Useful link: Manchester University Phrasebank http://www.phrasebank.manchester.ac. uk/being-critical/
  12. 12. Have a go…. • Using your critical reading and our discussion, start applying some of these techniques to your own writing. • In your groups, write a short paragraphs answering the question, ‘Should Penny Lane change its name?’
  13. 13. Reflection….. • What particular area of writing with critical analysis will you focus on improving? • How will you make those improvements?

