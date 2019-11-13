Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android LINK IN ...
The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android The first book written by C.S. Lewis after his conversion, The Pi...
The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android Written By: C.S. Lewis Narrated By: Simon Vance Publisher: Blacks...
The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android Download Full Version The Pilgrim's RegressAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android

3 views

Published on

The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android

  1. 1. The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android The first book written by C.S. Lewis after his conversion, The Pilgrim's Regress is, in a sense, a record of Lewis's own search for meaning and spiritual satisfaction that eventually led him to Christianity. It is the story of John and his odyssey to an enchanting island that has created in him an intense longing, a mysterious, sweet desire. John's pursuit of this desire takes him through adventures with such people as Mr. Enlightenment, Media Halfways, Mr. Mammon, Mother Kirk, Mr. Sensible, and Mr. Humanist and through such cities as Thrill and Eschropolis, as well as the Valley of Humiliation. Though the dragons and giants here are different from those in Bunyan's The Pilgrim's Progress, Lewis's allegory performs the same function of enabling the author to say in fable form what would otherwise have demanded a full-length philosophy of religion.
  3. 3. The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android Written By: C.S. Lewis Narrated By: Simon Vance Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: June 2009 Duration: 6 hours 6 minutes
  4. 4. The Pilgrim's Regress Audibook download free for android Download Full Version The Pilgrim's RegressAudio OR Listen now

×