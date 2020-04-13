Writ 340 Oral presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. A Call To Action By Rhea Bhatia
  2. 2. The Intersection between the Fast Fashion and Environmental Protection Industry • Fast Fashion is clothing that is made and sold cheaply so that people can buy new clothes more often • The environmental protection industry is the name given to the individuals, businesses, and government that work in protecting the environment. • The cross over between these two fields is important because the constant production and disposal of clothing from the fast fashion industry has a massive impact on the environment. Clothing utilization is the average number of times a garment is worn before it ceases to be used.
  3. 3. Why Fast Fashion? • The Fast Fashion industry is responsible for almost 10% of all of humanity's carbon emissions and is the second largest polluter in the world, second only to the oil industry
  4. 4. • The fast fashion industry encourages consumers to buy more than necessary and encourages throw away culture • The fashion industry lacks disclosure in each step of the product life cycle What the Fast Fashion Industry Contributes
  5. 5. • The environmental production industry in the US has not made much progress in evoking change within the fast fashion industry • However, the environmental protection industry in the UK, more specifically the UK government, has created a 25-year environmental plan and resource waste strategy What the Environmental Protection Industry Contributes
  6. 6. A Call to Action • Directly address consumers – increase awareness and change in perspective • Directly address fast fashion brands – increase disclosure and make sustainable change • Directly address environmental protection agency – to create effective policies to combat this issue

