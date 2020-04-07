SigTuple branding overview

SigTuple, a start-up formed by 3 ex-American Express employees is our first official venture design project. Over the course of the last 2 years, we have seen the company grow from about 30 employees to now about 500. Our association with them spans not only SigTuple, the original brainchild, but also their sister concerns and partner entities. In this post, we showcase our work in creating an office space for SigTuple that ensured that their work, their vision and their vibe was communicated to employees effectively. Not only did we create graphics around their brand, we also articulated the values, mission, vision and language of the company. Meeting rooms were fun to work on, with custom illustrations around great scientists adorning each room.



