ARD Developers, a family-run business established in their native city of Hyderabad over 2 decades ago, were launching projects in the beautiful city of Mysuru, a place where they were relatively unknown. We created marketing material for 2 of their projects that included a brochure, an ad campaign and many other assets. We used a ‘paper cut-out’ style of visual treatment to depict life in ARD Homes. Each scenario was carefully crafted to give maximum clarity to potential buyers. A number of relevant statistics were used in combination with the plans and renders of the homes in the brochure to make the brochure functional.



