H A K I K AT N E G A R A K E S AT U A N R E P U B L I C I N D O E N S I A R E Z A W A H Y U N I
1. KONSEP NEGARA KESATUAN (UNITARISME) • A. Konsep Negara 1. Miriam Budiarjo: Negara adalah suatu daerah teritorial yang r...
•B. Tujuan dan Fungsi Negara Fungsi negara menurut Miriam Budiardjo, antara lain: 1. Melaksanakan penertiban. Untuk mencap...
C. UNSUR PEMBENTUKAN NEGARA 1. Faktor yang berpengaruh dalam unsur terbentuknya suatu negara: - Keinginan untuk mencapai k...
Unsur Konstitutif Terbentuknya Negara: a. Wilayah: Wilayah merupakan seluruh tempat baik daratan, lautan maupun udara juga...
D. BENTUK-BENTUK NEGARA: 1. Negara Kesatuan Negara kesatuan adalah bentuk suatu negara yang merdeka dan berdaulat, dengan ...
Hakikat negara kesatuan republic indoensia

civics

Education
Hakikat negara kesatuan republic indoensia

  1. 1. H A K I K AT N E G A R A K E S AT U A N R E P U B L I C I N D O E N S I A R E Z A W A H Y U N I
  2. 2. 1. KONSEP NEGARA KESATUAN (UNITARISME) • A. Konsep Negara 1. Miriam Budiarjo: Negara adalah suatu daerah teritorial yang rakyatnya diperintah oleh sejumlah pejabat dan yang berhasil menuntut dari warga negaranya ketaatan pada peraturan perundang-undangannya melalui penguasaan (kontrol) monopolistis terhadap kekuasaan yang sah. 2. Harold J Laski : negara adalah suatu masyarakat yang diintegrasikan karena mempunyai wewenang yang bersifat memaksa. 3. Roger H Soltau : menyebutkan negara adalah agen atau kewenangan yang mengatur atau mengendalikan persoalan-persoalan bersama atas nama masyarakat.
  3. 3. •B. Tujuan dan Fungsi Negara Fungsi negara menurut Miriam Budiardjo, antara lain: 1. Melaksanakan penertiban. Untuk mencapai tujuan bersama, negara berusaha untuk menertibkan dan mencegah terjadinya konflik dalam masyarakat. 2. Mengusahakan kemakmuran dan kesejahteraan bagi rakyat. Fungsi ini merupakan fungsi hakiki bahwa negara berusaha untuk mewujudkan kesejahteraan rakyat. 3. Mengusahakan pertahanan. Fungsi ini diperlukan untuk menjaga berbagai ancaman atau serangan dari luar. 4. Menegakkan keadilan. Upaya untuk menegakkan keadilan dilaksanakan melalui badan-badan penegak hukum dan peradilan.
  4. 4. C. UNSUR PEMBENTUKAN NEGARA 1. Faktor yang berpengaruh dalam unsur terbentuknya suatu negara: - Keinginan untuk mencapai kesatuan nasional. Di dalamnya termuat keseragaman sosial, ekonomi, politik, agama, kebudayaan, komunikasi, dan solidaritas. - Keinginan untuk mencapai kemerdekaan nasional bebas dari dominasi dan campur tangan bangsa asing. - Keinginan akan kemandirian, keunggulan, individualitas, keaslian atau kekhasan. - Keinginan untuk menonjol di antara bangsa- bangsa dalam mengejar kehormatan pengaruh dan prestise. 2. Unsur terbentuknya negara menurut konvensi montevidio 1933: - Penduduk yang tetap - Wilayah tertentu - Pemerintahan - Kemampuan mengadakan hubungan dengan negara lain
  5. 5. Unsur Konstitutif Terbentuknya Negara: a. Wilayah: Wilayah merupakan seluruh tempat baik daratan, lautan maupun udara juga Ekstrateritorial dan tentunya punya batasn tertentu. b. b. Rakyat atau Penduduk: Pengertian rakyat yang merupakan unsur unsur negara adalah kumpulan orang yang distukan oleh rasa persamaan yang secara bersama-sama berada/mendiami di suatu wilayah tertentu. c. Pemerintahan yang berdaulat: Pemerintahan yang berdaulat ini maksudnya ialah pemerintah yang mempunyai suatu kekuasaan tertinggi untuk mengamankan, mempertahankan, mengatur dan melancarkan tata cara penyelenggaraan pemerintahan negara secara penuh. Unsur Deklaratif terbentuknya suatu negara: a. Pengakuan secarade facto Pengakuan ini berarti suatu negara terbentuk berdasarkan pada fakta berdirinya yang sudah memenuhi syarat b. Pengakuan secara de jure Pengaukan ini berarti suatu negara diakui terbentuknya berdasarkan hukum Internasional.
  6. 6. D. BENTUK-BENTUK NEGARA: 1. Negara Kesatuan Negara kesatuan adalah bentuk suatu negara yang merdeka dan berdaulat, dengan satu pemerintahan pusat yang berkuasa dan mengaturÂ seluruh daerah. Namun dalam pelaksanaannya, negara kesatuan ini terbagi kedalam dua macam sistem pemerintahan yaitu: Sentral dan Otonomi. Negara kesatuan dengan sistem sentralisasi adalah pemerintahan yang langsung dipimpin oleh pemerintahan pusat, sementara pemerintahan daerah dibawahnya melaksanakan kebijakan pemerintahan pusat. Model pemerintahan Orde Baru di bawah pemerintahan Presiden Soeharto adalah salah satu contoh sistem pemerintahan model ini. Baca juga : Sistem Penyelenggaraan Pemerintahan Indonesia 2. Negara Serikat Negara Serikat adalah beberapa negara bagian yang menjadi sebuah negara berdaulat. Negara bagian tidak memiliki kedaulatan. Berbeda dengan negara kesatuan, negara bagian memiliki kewenangan untuk membuat undang-undang sendiri akan tetapi tetap harus sesuai dengan Konstitusi dasar negara serikat tersebut. Negara bagian juga bisa memiliki kepala negara sendiri, dan parlemen sendiri. Negara pusat (federal) memiliki kedaulatan atas negara bagian dan mengambil alih beberapa kekuasaan yang berhubungan dengan moneter, pertahanan, POS, politik LN, dan telekomunikasi. Sedangkan urusan dalam negeri lain adalah menjadi kewenangan negara bagian.

