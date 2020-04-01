Hotel Impact and trips around Covid-19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ImpactandTips AroundCovid-19 Liz Day
AboutMe • Liz Day • Director of Digital Services • Oversees the marketing and website design team • Proud owner of Teddy
Outline • Industry update • Short-term strategies • Long-term strategies
Industryupdate
rezStreamproperties’bookingsandcancellations
“… when we look to SARS we can see that even after a severe decline, hotels recovered occupancy rapidly - within 3 months ...
Short-termstrategies
PaycheckProtectionProgram • There is no cost to apply • The funding is meant to help retain workers, maintain payroll, and...
Short-termstrategies • Adjust cancellation policy to encourage stay date adjustments for up to a year or simply provide gi...
Short-termstrategies • Offer low contact check-in and check-out options for guests • Update room or unit descriptions to s...
Short-termstrategies •Deep discounting won’t make much difference, since travelers are concerned about health and safety
Short-termstrategies • Create landing page that outlines how the property is handling business amid Covid-19
Short-termstrategies • Focus on bottom of the funnel marketing activities and staying connected with loyal guests • Exampl...
Short-termstrategies • If you’re running pay per click campaigns: • Monitor return on your investment • Remove any locatio...
Short-termstrategies • Re-think current packages being offered that encourages low contact, i.e. take-out dining options •...
Short-termstrategies • Develop advance booking special to encourage future bookings
Long-termstrategies
Long-termstrategies • Since drive-in markets will likely re-open before fly-in markets, focusing on special rates for in- ...
Long-termstrategies • Increase pay per click and Meta search budgets to capture more business if budget adjustments have b...
Long-termstrategies • Continue promoting direct bookings and free incentives • Offer loyalty rates to valued guests • Offe...
ThankYou E: Liz.Day@rezStream.com P: 303-872-0214
The latest news about Covid-19 and the US lodging industry presented by rezStrem. Get tips for dealing with and being proactive with disruptive demand patterns.

