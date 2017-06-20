Konseptong Pangwika

• C:UsersDarioDocumentsBible Stories - Old Testament_ The Tower of Babel.mp4
Biblical (Tore ng Babel) Malinaw na ipinahayag sa bibliya na ang wika ay kaloob ng Diyos. Batay din sa istorya ng Bibliya,...
Ayon kay Sapir (1961), tanging tao lamang ang nakagagawa ng wika, at dahil dito likas niyang naipapahayag ang kanyang kais...
Ang tao sa tulong ng wika ay nakabubuo ng mga paraan upang maiangkop ang sarili sa kanyang kapaligiran. Mahalaga sa kanya ...
1. Bakit kaya ginawa ng Diyos na may iisang wika lamang ang sangkatauhan noong unang panahon? 2. Ano kaya ang maaaring man...
ANO NGA BA ITO?
WIKA- nagmula sa salitang Latin na “lengua” na ang kahulugan ay dila. Ito’y isang masistemang gamit sa pakikipagtalastasan...
Henry Gleason: Ang wika ay masistemang balangkas ng sinasalitang tunog na pinili at isinaayos sa paraang arbitraryo upang ...
Jose Villa Panganiban: Ang wika ay paraan ng pagpapahayag ng damdamin at opinyon sa pamamagitan ng mga salita upang magkau...
Ayon kay Archibal A. Hill sa kanyang papel na What is Language? Na binanggit sa aklat ni Alcomtiser P. Tumangan et.al., an...
Sa depinisyon ni Gleason na binanggit sa aklat ni Rolando A. Bernales et.al, ang wika ay masistemang balangkas ng sinasali...
Ayon naman kay San Buenaventura (1985) mula sa Wikipediang Tagalog: “Ang wika ay isang larawang binibigkas at isinusulat. ...
Ayon sa pagsusuri ni Gordon Wells, ang wika ay may limang tungkulin: 1.Pagkontrol sa kilos at gawi ng iba. 2.Pagbabahagi n...
Gawain: - Itala ang mga salitang magkakatulad sa mga kahulugang ibinigay sa wika ng mga dalubwika. WIKA
KATANGIAN NG WIKA 1. ANG WIKA AY PANTAONG TUNOG- hindi lahat ng tunog na maririnig ay maituturing na wika. Ang wika ay nab...
2. ANG WIKA AY MASISTEMANG BALANGKAS May sistema ang wika. Ito ay ang palatunugan(ponolohiya), palabuuan(morpolohiya), at ...
3. ANG WIKA AY ARBITRARYO Ang wika ay pinili at isinaayos ang mga tunog sa paraang pinagkasunduan sa isang pook o lugar. A...
4. ANG WIKA AY PATULOY NA NAGBABAGO O DAYNAMIKO Ang panahon ay patuloy na nagbabago kaya ang pamumuhay ng tao ay nagbabago...
5. ANG WIKA AY KABUHOL NG KULTURA Ang wika at kultura ay dalawang bagay na hindi pwedeng paghiwalayin. Nakikilala ang kult...
6. ANG WIKA AY KOMUNIKASYON Ang wika ay behikulo ng komunikasyon ng dalawang taong nag-uusap. Ginagamit ang wika upang ipa...
7. ANG WIKA AY MALIKHAIN Taglay ng wika ang set ng mga tuntunin na makapagbubuo ng kahit na anong haba ng pangungusap. Nag...
8. ANG WIKA AY NATATANGI Ang bawat wika ay may kanyang set ng mga tunog, mga yunit panggramatika at kanyang sistemang pala...
1. BOW WOW- Kalikasan. Dito ang tunog ng nalikha ng kalikasan, anuman ang pinagmulan ay ginagad ng tao. 2. DING-DONG- Baga...
sila bunga ng mga masisidhing damdamin tulad ng sakit, tuwa, sarap, kalungkutan, takot, pagkabigla, atbp. 4. YO-HE-HO- Pin...
6. SING-SONG- Inimungkahi ng linggwistang si Jesperson na ang wika ay nagmula sa paglalaro, pagtawa, pagbulong sa sarili, ...
8. HOCUS-POCUS – Nayon kay Boeree (2003), maaaring ang pinanggalingan ng wika ay tulad ng mahikal o relihiyosong aspeto ng...
11. PLATO- nalikha ang wika bunga ng pangangailangan. Necessity is the mother of all invention. Sa paniniwalang ito, gaya ...
ANTAS NG WIKA 1. PABALBAL/BALBAL- may katumbas itong “slang” sa Ingles at itinuturing na pinakamababang antas ng wika. -Mg...
-Karaniwan itong nabubuo ng isang grupo tulad ng mga bakla na nagsisilbing koda nila sa kanilang pakikipag-usap. Halimbawa...
2. KOLOKYAL/PAMBANSA- mga salitang ginagamit sa pang-araw-araw na hinalaw sa pormal na mga salita. -Nagtataglay ng kagaspa...
3. LALAWIGANIN- ang wikang ito ay ginagamit sa isang rehiyon at ang mga tagaroon lamang ang nakauunawa nito kung ang pagba...
Konseptong Pangwika
Konseptong Pangwika
