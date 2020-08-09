Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 DOCENTE: GABRIELA POMA REYES ALUMNA: REYNA ÑAHUI HUICHU TEMA: JUEGOS QUE ESTIMULAN LA CREATIVIDAD
2 INDICE CARATULA……………………………………………………………..……..01 INDICE……………………………………………………………….…………02 CAPITULO I JUEGOS QUE ESTIMULAN LA ...
3 INTRODUCCION La creatividad es fundamental en el progreso y bienestar social. La capacidad que tenemos de cambiar las co...
4 ENANOS Y GIGANTES Se juega con zancos; en este juego se dividen en dos grupos: los enanos (cuclillas) y los gigantes (co...
5 Análisis psicopedagógico:  Coordinación Dinámica Global. Motricidad gruesa.  Equilibrio (camarero).  Esquema corporal...
6 DIALOGOS DETRÁS DE LA CORTINA Se presenta una escena que ocurre detrás de una sábana o cortina opaca de modo que el públ...
7 UNA PALABRA: MIL HISTORIAS El juego consiste en inventar un tema, historia o cuento de fantasía a partir de una sola pal...
8 FIGURAS DE LANA Cada jugador tiene un hilo de lana humedecido con el que va formando figuras o formas que el maestro pro...
9
10 CONCLUSION La creatividad es el punto de encuentro entre imaginación y realidad, la puerta tanto hacia nuestras emocion...
11
12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Juegos

63 views

Published on

Los juegos estimulan la creatividad de los niños

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Juegos

  1. 1. 1 DOCENTE: GABRIELA POMA REYES ALUMNA: REYNA ÑAHUI HUICHU TEMA: JUEGOS QUE ESTIMULAN LA CREATIVIDAD
  2. 2. 2 INDICE CARATULA……………………………………………………………..……..01 INDICE……………………………………………………………….…………02 CAPITULO I JUEGOS QUE ESTIMULAN LA CREATIVIDAD INTRODUCCION………………………………………………………………..03 ENANOS Y GIGANTES…………………………………………………04-05 DIALOGOS DETRÁS DE LA CORTINA………………..………………06 UNA PALABRA MIL HISTORIAS…………………………………..…..07 FIGURAS DE LANA……………………………………………………08-09 COCLUSION…………………………………………………….……………….10
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCION La creatividad es fundamental en el progreso y bienestar social. La capacidad que tenemos de cambiar las cosas y las personas a través de la creación es clave para encontrar soluciones a los retos que se nos presentan cada día, para mejorar nuestra vida, nuestro entorno y, por consiguiente, nuestra sociedad La creatividad es la actitud que todos poseemos de manera más o menos desarrollada, para producir ideas nuevas. Mediante estos juegos, estarás ayudando a que tu hijo desarrolle su capacidad de manera que no lo pierda. Lo que se necesita para estimular la creatividad es:  Conocer a los niños  Confiar en ellos  Hacerlos participar. Todos somos creativos, pero la creatividad, como cualquier otra capacidad puede desarrollarse desde la infancia, con actividades y juegos específicamente pensados para ello, y es muy importante ayudar a los pequeños a ser más creativos, ya que las personas cuyo pensamiento divergente está más desarrollado, son personas con una autoestima positiva, que tienen más confianza en sí mismos, una percepción desarrollada, una gran capacidad intuitiva, una gran imaginación, mucho entusiasmo, una gran curiosidad intelectual y un gran positivismo. .
  4. 4. 4 ENANOS Y GIGANTES Se juega con zancos; en este juego se dividen en dos grupos: los enanos (cuclillas) y los gigantes (con zancos). Los gigantes han llegado a un pueblo en el que se encuentran con unos pequeños habitantes, en sus pequeñas casitas. Al principio van detrás de los enanos, que huyen despavoridos, pero uno decide hablar con ellos, se comunican y se hacen amigos. Terminan celebrando una fiesta de bienvenida. Es interesante que los roles se inviertan. • Análisis psicopedagógico: Coordinación de movimientos para guardar el equilibrio. Noción de literalidad, al prestar atención y acentuar el movimiento de un lado y luego el otro. Conocimiento del esquema corporal a partir de una situación desconocida que prolonga los miembros inferiores y transforma el esquema corporal. Descentramiento del pensamiento en el intercambio de roles.  Lenguaje: expresión y comprensión.  Interacción entre iguales (comunicación).  Identificación con figuras fuertes y débiles. Observaciones: este juego dada su alta dosis interpretativa puede ayudar a fomentar la creatividad del niño pero también el aspecto de ver las cosas con diferentes perspectivas (de gigante o enano). PERSONAJES Juego de representación de rol de personajes humanos en distintas funciones y expresiones emocionales. Algunos posibles roles: • Una persona apoyada sobre un bastón. • Un camarero que lleva una bandeja. • Un conductor. • Un bombero. • Una persona cansada. • Una persona triste. • Un niño enfurecido. • Alguien que acaba de recibir una buena noticia. Variante juego de representación por parejas. Profesor - alumno, medico- paciente. Secuencias: breves de representación.
  5. 5. 5 Análisis psicopedagógico:  Coordinación Dinámica Global. Motricidad gruesa.  Equilibrio (camarero).  Esquema corporal: representación mental de los movimientos del personaje imitado.  Descentramiento del Pensamiento Egocéntrico en el intercambio de roles.  Descubrimiento de la vida social del mundo del adulto, de sus funciones y reglas interiorización de normas sociales.  Expresión mímica de variadas emociones: triste, alegre, enfadado. Observaciones: este tipo de juego además de ser muy divertido, (hasta para algunos no tan pequeños) resulta tener una excepcional faceta como potenciador de la creatividad, dada su vertiente interpretativa, que hará que el niño se conozca mejor a sí mismo y al entorno que le rodea, pero de una forma divertida y amena en la que da rienda suelta a su imaginación.
  6. 6. 6 DIALOGOS DETRÁS DE LA CORTINA Se presenta una escena que ocurre detrás de una sábana o cortina opaca de modo que el público solo puede escuchar los diálogos. El juego consiste en adivinar la escena que se desarrolla detrás de la cortina escuchando lo que hablan los que representan. ¿Qué ocurre detrás de la cortina? Análisis psicopedagógico: o Creatividad. Imaginación. o Representación mental de acciones y situaciones a partir de estímulos verbales. o Reconocimiento de las diferentes percepciones de la situación que allí ocurre, a partir de un mismo estímulo (idea base de la subjetividad de la percepción). o Expresión y comprensión oral: lenguaje. o Percepción auditiva. o Interacción grupal.
  7. 7. 7 UNA PALABRA: MIL HISTORIAS El juego consiste en inventar un tema, historia o cuento de fantasía a partir de una sola palabra que se da al estar el jugador que está en el centro (rol rotativo). Variante: presentar un objeto. Análisis psicopedagógico: o Creatividad. Imaginación. Fantasía. o Expresión oral: lenguaje. o Estructuración del pensamiento. o Expresión de sentimientos, emociones, fantasías, es decir, expresión afectiva. MATERIAL: Objetos (para la variante).
  8. 8. 8 FIGURAS DE LANA Cada jugador tiene un hilo de lana humedecido con el que va formando figuras o formas que el maestro propone triángulos, círculos, una manzana, etc... Después de una fase de manipulación libre con el material y de realización de modelos pausados, se les pide que inventan sus propias figuras, estimulando que hablen de las figuras o formas inventadas. Análisis psicopedagógico: o Creatividad. Imaginación. o Atención, observación, imitación. Aprendizaje por observación. o Lenguaje: expresión. o Coordinación óculo - manual. Motricidad fina. o Percepción visual. NOTA: A los 5 años, manipulación libre. A los 5, invención de formas, copia de modelos.
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10 CONCLUSION La creatividad es el punto de encuentro entre imaginación y realidad, la puerta tanto hacia nuestras emociones como hacia nuestro conocimiento; es un derecho fundamental del niño y una responsabilidad humana. La creatividad es una de las capacidades más importantes que tiene todo ser humano porque le permite hacer contacto con una parte interior que le ayuda al desarrollo de la intuición, la imaginación, la iniciativa y la percepción, así como en la creación de nuevas ideas o soluciones innovadoras ante cualquier tipo de problema. Si bien es cierto que algunos factores inciden en la creatividad de diferentes maneras en los niños, afectando su entorno escolar tornándose un ambiente inestable en el que se ve afectado su bienestar mental y emocional, dándole poca importancia a la creatividad puesto que es uno de los elementos fundamentales para superar cualquier adversidad que se presente en el niño. El niño que carece de creatividad no presenta fluidez, originalidad, sensibilidad a los problemas, flexibilidad, capacidad de elaboración de ideas y capacidad de redefinición como características fundamentales para desenvolverse en su entorno escolar.
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12

×