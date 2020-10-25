Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 6 Paraphrase Generator Tools For Article Rewriting We have found the top 6 online paraphrase generator tools that will...
It goes without saying how important paraphrase generator tools have become, especially, as the demand for online writing ...
1. Prepostseo Paraphrase Generator
Prepostseo.com paraphrasing tool is an essential SEO tool that allows you to create as much free content as you want. Anyo...
2. Smallseotools
The paraphrase generator by Smallseotools.com is again, a great handy SEO tool that you can use to quickly regenerate comp...
3. Word AI
Word AI is a paraphrase generator loved by many users. By using this tool, you will be able to create new content every da...
4. Rewriter Tools
rewritertools.com present one of the best online paraphrase generators you could wish for. Its paraphrase tool gets enhanc...
5. Quillbot
Quillbot.com is one of the few rewriter tools that provide the best quality service when it comes to paraphrasing your con...
6. SEOWagon
SEOWagon.com’s article rewrite is another free paraphrasing tool that you can use to create original content for your webs...
We have found the top 6 online paraphrase generator tools that will make you content writing easier and more efficient by providing you with unique content.
It goes without saying how important paraphrase generator tools have become, especially, as the demand for online writing has increased in the last few years. To create a powerful website, every website owner is trying to post various types of blogs and articles to grab the attention of their targeted audience. Creating meaningful, and unique composed content for your website can be a strenuous task. The task becomes more difficult when your website demands new content almost every day. Keeping that in mind, we have researched online and found the best 6 paraphrasing tools that will make your content creation easier than ever.

  4. 4. Prepostseo.com paraphrasing tool is an essential SEO tool that allows you to create as much free content as you want. Anyone can generate unique content with Prepostseo and this tool is very easy to use. The tool also claims to provide 100% plagiarism–free content every single time. Pros: a) It’s completely free so you can generate content whenever you need it with Prepostseo. b) You can either copy/paste your content or just select the option in the tool to upload the file you want to paraphrase. Cons: a) The tool seems to only change the words as individuals and doesn’t regard context as much as required. b) You need to double-check the rephrased article to make sure the tool didn’t paraphrase the content out of context.
  6. 6. The paraphrase generator by Smallseotools.com is again, a great handy SEO tool that you can use to quickly regenerate composed content. Its AI works efficiently to change the words with their appropriate synonyms to make your content plagiarism-free and readable at the same time. With Pros: a) Smallseotools is a free tool so, you can use it as much as you want to generate unique content. b) It has different options for your generated content such as sharing, printing, re-writing, etc. Cons: a) It only changes the words and not the sentences. Also, the ratio of paraphrasing is not sufficient so you might face the risk to get blocked by a plagiarism checker.
  8. 8. Word AI is a paraphrase generator loved by many users. By using this tool, you will be able to create new content every day without much trouble. It has an intelligent AI that seems to understand the sentiment of the input content, so the result is always great and desirable. Pros: a) Generates completely original content and all content recreated by this tool survives all plagiarism checker tools. b) Write as many articles as you want with just one click. c) Supports Spanish, French, Italian, etc. languages along with English. d) You can stylize your content with Word AI’s built-in editor. Cons: a) Allows you only a ‘3 days trial’ before you have to pay for using the tool. b) The tool may not be adequate for those who want free content.
  10. 10. rewritertools.com present one of the best online paraphrase generators you could wish for. Its paraphrase tool gets enhanced every few days with powerful features to provide you the best AL generated content. The AI understands the human language rather well and rewrites the content by not only changing the words but also understanding the full context behind each word. It connects the words to the sentences and sentences to the paragraph, and thus, creates the best parallel content. Pros: a) Rewriter tools are absolutely free, so you can compose loads of articles any time you need. b) It has no character/word limit and allows you to rewrite articles in bulk easily. c) This paraphrase generator suggests alternative words as replacements if you prefer to use some other words instead of the output word. Just click on the word, and it will show you other options as well as will allow you to use your own word. d) It has a superb understanding of human language. e) Rewriter Tools also offers efficient article writing tools such as Grammar Checker, Article Rewriter, Word Counter, and Article Spinner. Cons: a) You have to copy/paste the article you want to paraphrase into the tool as it does not have any other option such as uploading files directly.
  12. 12. Quillbot.com is one of the few rewriter tools that provide the best quality service when it comes to paraphrasing your content. The paraphrase generator tool has an amazing AI that not only changes the words but also changes the sentence patterns which makes the articles more readable and adds more variety. Pros: a) Provides an amazing quality of paraphrasing and it has the option that allows you to change the words as you prefer. b) Great understanding of context. c) Have many options so you can customize the levels of paraphrasing. Cons: a) Although Quillbot paraphrase generator allows you to paraphrase your content, you have to go premium if you want to fully enjoy the perks of rewriting. b) It has certain character limits that you can only bypass by going premium.
  14. 14. SEOWagon.com’s article rewrite is another free paraphrasing tool that you can use to create original content for your website, or school essays, thesis, etc. Pros: a) SEOWagon’s article rewriter tool is free for usage so you can use it any time you would like. b) This paraphrase generator has no word count restrictions. c) SEOWagon also has a rich collection of essential SEO tools that will help you build a strong website. Cons: Just like Rewriter tools, you have to copy/paste your article since it doesn’t have a ‘drop’ option.

