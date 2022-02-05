Revenue assurance market

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Revenue assurance refers to the set of activities or principles that enable organizations to accurately capture revenue for all the products sold or services provided. Instead of rectifying financing errors after they have occurred, or not identifying or correcting them at all, revenue assurance principles or tools allow companies to examine and fix present or potential revenue leakage points throughout networks and intermediate client- and customer-facing systems and correct the data before it reaches the organization’s billing systems.