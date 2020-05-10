Tarawih guide for Beginners

This guide is for beginners who are not yet able to read Arabic and have just started praying.

To make it easier for beginners, we have separated all the recitations - before, during and after the tarawih - which are non-obligatory, so the focus will be on what is obligatory. Users can go straight to the pages with the green book mark.



We have prepared this guide with the intention of getting a portion of the reward from Allah,

and we intend to ease tarawih prayers for our brothers and sisters who are still beginners,

to make sure they do not miss out on the “special offers” of Ramadhan.

May Allah bless us all.