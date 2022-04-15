Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Our freezer blocks are mainly used with ice bags, thermal insulation boxes and widely used in food, medicine, beverages etc. These are tough and ready to withstand the test of time. Easy to use and made of non-toxic materials.
Our freezer blocks are mainly used with ice bags, thermal insulation boxes and widely used in food, medicine, beverages etc. These are tough and ready to withstand the test of time. Easy to use and made of non-toxic materials.