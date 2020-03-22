Successfully reported this slideshow.
Toll Free: 1-844-531-0958 | Access Code: 926 894 804 # | Web: http://ibm.biz/sunday03222020 Join the meeting a few minutes...
A Few COVID-19 Topics • The sick • Medical workers • Government leaders • Business owners • Those staying at home • The st...
Frequently Asked Questions • When will we next meet together at church? No one knows for sure. • Where do I send my tithes...
Do little things with great love Luke 5:12-15
Jesus is the Great Physician • Luke 5:12-13 While Jesus was in one of the towns, a man came along who was covered with lep...
Jesus is the Great Physician • Luke 5:14-15 Then Jesus ordered him, “Don’t tell anyone, but go, show yourself to the pries...
Background of the Miracle • Leprosy was nothing short of a living death. • In Leviticus, leprosy is the most serious of al...
Elements of the Miracle • The man came running to Jesus. • He sought to be clean – not just healed. • He longed to be conn...
Impact of the Miracle • Mark tells us that the cleansed man was disobedient. • The man began telling everyone what happene...
Are you being disobediently silent? • Do you wonder if the ministry of Jesus is hindered because of your disobedience? • W...
Do little things with great love

Luke 5:12-15

