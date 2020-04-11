Boletim 673.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. "Então os magos disseram a Faraó: Este é o dedo de Deus" (Exodo 8.19) Essas palavras foram faladas por homens pagãos do Egito quando das pragas. Saíram dos mágicos egípcios quando uma das famosas pragas veio sobre a terra do Egito. Seria bom se todos os brasileiros fossem tão sábios quanto es- ses egípcios! VEM DE DEUS. Sem hesitação, afirmo que o Coronavirus vem de Deus. Aque- le que ordena todas as coisas no céu e na terra - por cuja sábia providência tu- do é dirigido, e sem quem nada pode acontecer - é quem nos enviou este flage- lo. É o dedo de Deus. POR QUE VEM DE DEUS. Ela veio sobre nós por causa dos pecados de nossa nação e das nações do mundo. Deus tem um desentendimento com Brasil por causa de muitas coisas entre nós que são desagradáveis à sua vista. Ele gos- taria de despertar-nos para um senso de nossas iniquidades. Esta praga é uma mensagem do céu! O QUE FAZER. Vamos considerar nossos caminhos. É uma era de pressa, agi- tação, inquietação e vida rápida. Não seria bom se houvesse mais leitura bíbli- ca, mais a guarda do dia de domingo, um esforço mais calmo e silencioso para servir a Deus e honrá-lo? Feliz é aquele homem, e feliz é essa nação, que co- meça a pensar! O COVID-19 é o dedo de Deus contra a humanidade. Informativo nº 673, domingo, 05 de abril de 2020 Rev. Fábio Bezerra Lima
  2. 2. É uma bênção ser fiel nos dízi- mos e nas ofertas. A nossa igre- ja tem sido fiel. Dízimo via transferência ou depósito: Banco do Brasil - 001 Agência: 1226-2 Conta Corrente: 168099-4 CNPJ: 00 097 345/0001-05 Para efetivo controle, o Tesou- reiro da Igreja solicita apenas a gentileza dos irmãos em colo- car a cópia do depósito ou da transferência no gazofilácio durante o ofertório dominical. CULTOS ONLINE PELO YOUTUBE. Um grupo reduzido da equipe pastoral, tomando todas as precauções devidas, estará fazendo a transmis- são dos cultos da PIPS: Domingo: 10h e 19h30 e Quarta: 20h. Acesse o Canal Youtube da PIPS para ver o culto: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCvacmfb6KQJym0iJMTQUQJA. Reú- na sua família nesse horário e participe do culto! CONFERENCIA ONLINE COM A LIDERANÇA DA PIPS PELO ZOOM. O Pr. Fábio irá, breve- mente, fazer uma conferencia online com a lide- rança da igreja. Presidentes: Diáconos, UPH, UMP, UPA, UCP, DI, Min. Casais, Min. Louvor e CEM. Fiquem atentos e aguardem o contato do Pastor. Baixem o aplicativo Zoom. CULTO DE PÁSCOA PRESENCIAL PRÓXIMO DOMINGO. O Conselho decidiu convocar a igreja para celebrar a Páscoa do Senhor pre- sencialmente. Assim será a programação de Páscoa: 9h - café da manhã; 10h – culto e Santa Ceia. Será no dia 12 de abril. JUNTA DE DIÁCONOS. Nossos diáconos esta- rão alertas para qualquer necessidade dos membros da igreja. COMO ENTREGAR SEU DÍZIMO E OFERTA?. Faça a entrega dos dízimos e ofertas pelos se- guintes meios: Depósito ou transferência on- line: Banco do Brasil - 001 Agência: 1226- 2.Conta Corrente: 168099-4. CNPJ: 00 097 345/0001-05. Favorecido: Primeira Igreja Pres- biteriana em Sobradinho. Depósito no Gazofi- lácio que estará na Secretaria da Igreja, por meio de envelope pessoal. Por outros meios, por favor, entre em contato com: Presb. Marcos Lemos (9-9966-2412). Apelamos à consciên- cia dos membros da igreja a que não deixem de entregar suas contribuições, pois isso afetará enormemente a manutenção da igre- ja. EXPEDIENTE PASTORAL E SECRETARIA. Por enquanto funcionarão normalmente. 05/04 - Irene Teodoro (3483-6534) - Rosiel Rodrigues (9 8274-5179) 06/04 -Pedro Lucas Macedo (3483-0071) - Renato Honório (3591-5910) 07/04 - Márcio Antonio (9 9973-7743) 08/04 - Laiz Marques (3487-3186) 09/04 - Laudelina Gomes (3453-1253) 10/04 - Mauricio Pereira (9 9157-3188) 11/04 - Priscilla de Andrade (9 9119-3812) Casamento 07/04 - Jackson e Fernanda 1) Espere a oração terminar para entrar ao templo; 2) Desligue o celular; 3) Evite transitar pelo templo; 4) Controle seus filhos; 5) Participe efetivamente do culto.
  3. 3. 05.04 - David, Esmael, Carlos e Laiz Presb. Jr. Mathias e Rev. Fábio 12.04 - Thiago, Valdir, Emanoel e Irene Presb. Marcos Lemos e Rev. Fábio Domingo - 05.04 Berçário: Ana Cristina e July Maternal: Isabel Culto Infantil: Wellington Quarta-feira - 08.04 Berçário: Ingrid e Raquel Maternal: Fernanda e Maju Culto Infantil: Sandra Domingo - 12.04 Berçário: Veronica e Dhayane Maternal: Samira e Ana Paula Culto Infantil: PCM Quarta-feira - 15.04 Berçário: Daniella e Priscilla Maternal: Flaviane e Lilian Culto Infantil: Emanoel Escala Culto Escala D.I. 05.04 Dores de crescimento (1Ts 2:13-20) Fábio
  4. 4. Escola Bíblica Dominical Domingo 10h Culto Domingo 19h30 Feirinha da Missão Vida Domingo 11h30 Oração na Alvorada Segunda 6h15 Escolinha de Futebol Segunda 18h30 às 19h30 19h30 às 20h30 Tarde com Deus Terça 15h Culto Fercal Terça 20h Escolinha de Futebol Terça 18h30 às 19h30 19h30 às 20h30 Estudo Bíblico Quarta 20h Feirinha da Missão Vida Quarta 21h Escolinha de Futebol Quinta 18h30 às 19h30 19h30 às 20h30 Visita da SAF Sexta 16h Escolinha de Futebol Sexta 18h30 às 19h30 19h30 às 20h30 Bruno Costa Rodrigues Carlos Almeida Pereira Daniel Costa Ferreira (Emérito) David R. da Conceição (Emérito) Emanoel da Silva Franco Esmael Pires de Oliveira (Emérito) Ivaldo Nascimento Oliveira José dos Santos Filho Maurício Pereira Dias Samuel Lemos Rosa Thiago Medeiros de O. Belizário Valdir Durães de Ornelas Culto Online #somosPIPS Somos uma Igreja Cristã, herdeiros da reforma protes- tante do século XVI. Subscrevemos a Confissão de Fé de Westminster e seus Catecismos. Os cultos da PIPS são centrados em Deus, com ênfase na pregação e no ensino da Bíblia, cheios de fervor e alegria. Quadra 06, Área especial nº 02, Sobradinho-DF / 61 3551 0908 ipbsobradinho@gmail.com / www.ipsobradinho.org.br - INVOCAÇÃO Hino: Leitura Bíblica: Oração - CONFISSÃO Leitura Bíblica: Oração - ADORAÇÃO Ministério de Louvor - CONSAGRAÇÃO Leitura Bíblica: Entrega dos Dízimos e Ofertas Saudação aos visitantes - PROCLAMAÇÃO Sermão - BENÇÃO Avisos Bênção AUXILIARES DE DIÁCONO: Delma Almeida Santos Irene Teodoro M. de Moura Maria Aramir Spíndola Ferreira Laiz Marques Dutra Rev. Fábio Bezerra Lima Titular . 3879.0891/98151.3864 Rev. Reni Martins Pacheco Auxiliar . 98121.9126 Presb. Carlos Alves de Souza Vice Presidente . 99614-8224 Presb. Emílio Scherrer Júnior Representante do PVAP . 3297-0271 Presb. Marcos L. da Conceição Secretário e Tesoureiro . 99966-2412 Presb.WellingtonRobertoA.daSilva . 9 9565-1556 Seminarista Caio Cesar de Castro Cruz . 98412-9385 O fascínio do Novo Ateísmo com a racionalidade o levou a subestimar o anseio humano pela adoração.

