тд на немиге

Приемы управления потоками покупателей в объекте розничной торговли

тд на немиге

  1. 1. ПРИЕМЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ПОТОКОМ ПОКУПАТЕЛЕЙ В ТОРГОВОМ ДОМЕ НА ”НЕМИГЕ”
  2. 2. ООО "Торговый дом "На Немиге" является одним из крупнейших торговых предприятий Республики Беларусь. Торговый дом имеет проходную платформу и 3 этажа. На третьем этаже находятся такие магазины как:  Галантерея  Трикотаж верхний женский  Ткани  Ювелирные изделия  Подгонка изделий, раскрой тканей  Одежда женская  Бельё женское  Корсетные изделия, трикотажные  Изделия "Серж»”  Головные уборы женские
  3. 3. Помещение имеет форму квадрата, освещение искусственное и равномерное (окна отсутствуют). Зал украшен различными новогодними игрушками, чувствуется приближение праздников. Общее восприятие
  4. 4. Все разделы располагаются вдоль, следуя друг за другом, что облегчает движение посетителей. Так, поднимаясь на третий этаж, начиная свое движения против часовой стрелке, можно по кругу обойти все представленные отделы. Расположение
  5. 5. Комплекты В отделе трикотажа верхний женской одежды, используется принцип перекрестного маркетинга, т.е. подобраны уже готовые комплекты товаров.
  6. 6. Островное оборудование В отделе Галантереи используется островное оборудование, для того, чтобы разделить один поток на два: это помогает покупателям ознакомиться с товарами с обеих сторон.
  7. 7. У входа в отдел Элема, представлены самые яркие новинки, что стимулирует покупателя посетить данный отдел. Новинки
  8. 8. Товарные группы логично перетекают одна в другую. Интуитивно, легко найти нужный предмет. Выкладка товара
  9. 9. В магазине играет медленная, спокойная музыка, что способствует тому тому, что люди невольно замедляют свой темп и неспешно прогуливаются по отделам. Музыка
  10. 10. Спасибо за внимание!

