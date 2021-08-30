"Everything you need to successfully tap the amazing healing power of celery juice--and press the reset button on your body--in a concise, practical how-to guide from the Medical Medium.Celery juice detox is the hottest topic in Anthony William's global online community--and for good reason. According to Anthony, celery juice is an unsung superfood with an incredible ability to create sweeping improvements on every level of our health: * Rebalancing gut pH and relieving gastrointestinal disorders* Flushing toxins and debris out of the GI tract and liver* Addressing a vast range of conditions as disparate as diabetes, migraine, ADHD, fatty liver, ALS, and Lyme disease* Improving kidney function and adrenal balance* Restoring health in people who've suffered from unexplained chronic or mystery illness for yearsIn Celery Juice: The Miracle Cleanse, Anthony introduces you to these benefits and many others, explaining how celery does its anti-inflammatory, alkalizing, health-renewing work. Then he gives you practical guidelines to do your own celery juice cleanse correctly and successfully. You'll get instructions on how to make the juice, when to drink it, and what to expect as your body begins to detox, plus answers to FAQs such as Is it safe to drink celery juice while pregnant? and What if I don't like the taste of celery? Here is everything you need to know to get the full benefit of what Anthony calls one of the greatest healing tonics of all time. Buy Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide (Medical Medium) Free "