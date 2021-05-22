Tic mitos 1.2.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tic aplicadas a la educación Sociedad de la información Mitos Grupo 6 “Residentes 205”
¡¡FIN MUCHAS GRACIAS!! TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  1. 1. Tic aplicadas a la educación Sociedad de la información Mitos Grupo 6 “Residentes 205”
  2. 2. Mitos ● Modelo democrático de educación: educación para todos ● Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación ● Amplitud de la información ● Valor “per se” de las TIC ● Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas ● Posibilidades interactivas ● De lo “más”: “más impacto”, “más efectivo”, y “más fácil de retener” ● De las “reducciones”: “tiempo de aprendizaje” y “costo” ● De las “ampliaciones”: “a más personas” y “más acceso” TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  3. 3. Mitos ● Manipuladoras de la actividad mental y las conductas de las personas ● Cultura deshumanizante y alienante ● Existencia de la supertecnología ● Sustitución del profesor ● Construcción compartida del conocimiento ● Las tecnologías como la panacea que resolverá todos los problemas educativos TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  4. 4. Mitos MODELO DEMOCRÁTICO DE EDUCACIÓN: EDUCACIÓN PARA TODOS ❖ Facilita comunicación global mediante las nuevas tecnologías. ❖ Proceso de enseñanza a personas que necesitan ayuda. ➢ Mediante la tecnología podemos comunicarnos con personas de todo el mundo. ➢ No existe el mismo nivel de vida y alcance a la tecnología en todos los lugares TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  5. 5. Mitos Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación ❖ Se dispone de total acceso a la red. ❖ Libertad de expresión y participación igualitaria de todas las personas. ➢ Tener libertad de expresión, no significa saber en su totalidad los conocimientos de los temas. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  6. 6. Mitos Amplitud de la información ❖ Acceso sin límites a la red para la búsqueda de variedad de contenidos. ❖ Importancia a enseñar a poder evaluar y discriminar la información encontrada. ➢ Comprensión más amplia de todo. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  7. 7. Mitos VALOR “PER SE” DE LAS TIC ❖ Elemento de cambio y transformación. ❖ Desarrollo de restos de elementos curriculares. ➢ Ha cambiado el estilo de vida y pensar de las personas. ➢ Posible crear espacios para la discusión de temas. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  8. 8. Mitos Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas ❖ Las tecnologías no se encargan solo de compartir información, sino también transmitir valores. ❖ Arrastran la cultura, produciendo dependencia de las tecnologías. ➢ Las tecnologías a su vez nos brindan valores negativos. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  9. 9. Mitos Posibilidades interactivas ❖ Ofrecen que el usuario se convierta en un procesador activo y consciente de información. ❖ Existe menos interactividad en las TIC. ➢ La nueva tecnología permite la comunicación global. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  10. 10. Mitos De lo “más”: “más impacto”, “más efectivo”, y “más fácil de retener” ❖ Elementos mágicos que resolverán todos los problemas educativos. ❖ Con las TIC se puede alcanzar un mayor impacto. ➢ La información sigue siendo igual de efectiva, no de mejor calidad. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  11. 11. Mitos De las “reducciones”: “tiempo de aprendizaje” y “costo” ❖ Trabajar en la red, puede verse reflejado en una reducción del tiempo necesario para el aprendizaje. ❖ Las tecnologías suponen una elevación de los costos. ➢ Muchas personas no tiene ni los recursos económicos ni materiales para el uso de las TIC. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  12. 12. Sociedad de la información Mitos De las “ampliaciones”: “a más personas” y “más acceso” ❖ La información se puede distribuir a un mayor número de personas y a mayores contextos. ➢ Saber utilizar mejor la información y no fiarse de las redes. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  13. 13. Mitos Manipuladoras de la actividad mental y las conductas de las personas ❖ Idea clásica de la influencia que tienen sobre las actitudes de las personas violentas. ➢ Desarrollan habilidad cognitivas específicas ➢ Es fundamental el uso que le des a las TIC, ya que pueden verse en diferentes contextos. Sociedad de la información TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  14. 14. Mitos Cultura deshumanizante y alienante ❖ Atribuyen a todo lo humano como natural y al resto de modalidades de comunicación como artificial. ➢ Producto tecnológico elaborado y usado como herramienta de trabajo y entretenimiento. ➢ Se elabora y se potencia para mejorar las condiciones naturales de vida del ser humano. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  15. 15. Mitos Existencia de la supertecnología ❖ Se aglutinan para ser más significativa y conseguir metas y objetivos de aprendizaje. ➢ El usuario se convierte en un procesador activo de información. ➢ No existe como tal, la existencia de una supertecnología, sino que ha ido evolucionando. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  16. 16. Mitos Sustitución del profesor ❖ La nueva tecnologia era cuanto menos igual de eficaz. ➢ La sustitución de los maestros era una opción más económica pero no más factible. ➢ Los profesores no pueden llegar a ser sustituidos por las tecnologías por muy potentes que puedan llegar a ser. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  17. 17. Mitos Construcción compartida del conocimiento ❖ Las redes de comunicación han propiciado la creación de comunidades específicas de comunicación. ➢ Se pueden usar las tecnologías para ver y no para compartir información. ➢ Sirve como herramienta de comunicación social. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  18. 18. Mitos Las tecnologías como la panacea que resolverá todos los problemas educativos ❖ Las tecnologías son solamente instrumentos curriculares. ❖ El poder no está en la tecnología, sino en su utilización de investigación para la enseñanza. ➢ El poder está en las preguntas y respuestas que nos hagamos sobre ella. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información
  19. 19. ¡¡FIN MUCHAS GRACIAS!! TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Sociedad de la información

