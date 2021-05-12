Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guión de contenidos Etapas y fases del diseño-producción de medios~TIC Etapa 1. Diseño: incluye las siguientes fases: ● Fa...
● Fase 3. Recoger documentación para la producción del medio: Esta revisión alcanza otros componentes como el sonido y las...
Figura 6. Otros principios que deben dirigir la guionización de los medios~TIC son los de la economía de tiempo, de espaci...
Etapa 3. Postproducción: Conjunción y ensamblaje de diferentes medios y recursos que se han producido en la anterior etapa...
Guion de contenidos 4.3

  1. 1. Guión de contenidos Etapas y fases del diseño-producción de medios~TIC Etapa 1. Diseño: incluye las siguientes fases: ● Fase 1. Análisis de la situación: Incluye diversas actividades, algunas de ellas podrían ser: - Selección de contenidos. - Identificación y concreción de los receptores. - Determinación del medio o los medios en el cual/cuales se concretará el mensaje. - Definición de los objetivos que se pretenden alcanzar. - Identificación de las destrezas didácticas a emplear. - Delimitación del equipo humano y técnico necesario y disponible para su realización. - Determinación de los materiales complementarios que acompañarán al medio~TIC y conexión que se establecerá entre ellos. La selección de los objetivos se refiere a su temática, su concreción y profundización, y dependerá desde las características de los alumnos o del dominio que puedan tener del vocabulario, hasta los objetivos que se pretendan alcanzar. Esto nos exigirá identificar al grupo diana al que irá destinado el medio~TIC, que a su misma vez, nos servirá para determinar varios factores. Al mismo tiempo, debemos considerar el papel que el receptor desempeñará con el medio y la interacción que se le va a permitir. ● Fase 2. Especificación del Plan y la Temporalización: Tiene conocimiento de la dificultad temporal de la realización del medio, por lo que debe adoptar las decisiones que se crea conveniente para una realización correcta. Al mismo tiempo, adopta, revisa y realiza las modificaciones pertinentes.
  2. 2. ● Fase 3. Recoger documentación para la producción del medio: Esta revisión alcanza otros componentes como el sonido y las imágenes de la temática que se produzca, páginas webs, etc. Evitan ahorro económico y esfuerzo. Si la documentación se centra en medios ya producidos, el objetivo a alcanzar es cubrir los objetivos con la producción y evitar la duplicación. ● Fase 4. Guionización o concreción del producto: Las decisiones que adoptemos repercutirán sobre la calidad del medio a diseñar y producir. El tipo de medio técnico elegido condicionará la aplicación de diferentes estrategias de concreción del guión. Podemos diferenciar dos tipos de guiones: 1. Literario: recoge información detallada que será transmitida por el medio. 2. Técnico: traducimos dicha información a términos específicos que puedan ser comprendidos por el equipo técnico de producción. Los modelos están condicionados por el medio~TIC seleccionado. En las figuras que presentamos a continuación se puede comparar, partiendo del mismo guión literario, las diferencias entre un guión técnico para un vídeo didáctico o documental de televisión (figura 5) y el de un material didáctico multimedia (figura 6). Figura 5.
  3. 3. Figura 6. Otros principios que deben dirigir la guionización de los medios~TIC son los de la economía de tiempo, de espacio y conceptual; que nos permitirá utilizar los planos y pantallas necesarios, la duración correcta para atraer la atención del receptor y la presentación de un número de conceptos suficientes que no dificulten su seguimiento por el receptor. Etapa 2. Producción: Consiste en la ejecución de las decisiones adoptadas anteriormente, para ello partiremos de los guiones elaborados e iniciaremos la búsqueda, elaboración, grabación…, de los distintos medios y recursos especificados en el guión técnico. De esta manera, la producción implicará, por una parte, el conocimiento de los elementos técnicos que vayan a utilizarse para la producción del medio~TIC y, por otra, el dominio de los lenguajes y las reglas de producción de los distintos medios específicos que vayan a utilizarse.
  4. 4. Etapa 3. Postproducción: Conjunción y ensamblaje de diferentes medios y recursos que se han producido en la anterior etapa. En esta etapa se plasma el trabajo en un ordenador a través de programas para editar vídeos, partiendo de imágenes grabadas con una cámara e incorpora efectos de animación y banda sonora. Tanto la producción como la posproducción de las TIC son actividades instrumentales y tecnológicas que permiten la creación del medio TIC. La producción del vídeo es la grabación de imágenes y edición de las bandas sonoras de la música, efectos de sonidos y locución. En la posproducción se procede al ensamblaje de los planos para hacer una estructura narrativa y combinar las bandas de imágenes y audio. El diseño de las TIC se centra en el hardware y software y se olvida del acompañamiento o guías didácticas de utilización. Estas guías didácticas incluyen aportaciones y sugerencias del profesor para integrar y adaptar de manera didáctica el medio TIC. Se puede incluir los objetivos o actividades que se realizarán antes, durante y después de la utilización. La producción del medio acaba con la etapa de evaluación. Etapa 4. Etapa de Evaluación: Determina si el material utilizado ha ayudado a lograr los objetivos e identifica los errores que se han cometido.

×