Guia didactica 2

Guía Didáctica de Utilización Imagen 1. Imagen de la Península Ibérica Tecnologías de la Ia Información y la Comunicación ...
ÍNDICE 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? 3 a. ¿A quién va dirigido? 3 b. ¿Cuándo se utilizará? 3 c. ¿Qué se pretende...
Guía Didáctica de Utilización 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? En esta propuesta de guía didáctica hay que tener en...
❖ Contenidos ● Conceptuales ➢ Reconocer las principales unidades de relieve de España y Andalucía a diferentes escalas. ➢ ...
2. Selección del medio TIC: ¿Qué? A continuación, pasaremos a identificar el medio TIC realizado, explicando cómo llevarlo...
Diapositiva 2: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica Imagen 3. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Penínsul...
Tras esta definición pasamos a ver un vídeo, “La Eduteca - El paisaje”, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/LxgK...
Diapositiva 8: 2.1. Ríos y Depresiones. Imagen 6. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En este...
Diapositiva 9: Actividad 1: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos. Imagen 7. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La...
Diapositiva 13: 2.2. Meseta Imagen 9. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva...
En esta diapositiva vemos que los sistemas que se encuentran alrededor de la Meseta son: - Macizo Galaico - Cordillera Can...
Diapositiva 18. Actividad 3: Une con flechas. Imagen 12. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. ...
En esta diapositiva podemos ver la cuarta de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Completa el...
Diapositiva 26: Actividad 5: Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana. Imagen 15. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de...
a) Actividad de inicio. Título: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos. Objetivos didácticos: - Identificar y reconocer los...
b) Actividades de desarrollo. Título: Une con flechas Objetivos didácticos: - Interpretar y reconocer los principales comp...
Título: Completa el mapa de España Objetivos didácticos: - Completar el mapa según los aspectos que aparecen - Identificar...
Imagen 1 Ficha 3: Completa el mapa de España. - Tareas del profesor: enviar el enlace a sus alumnos y alumnas, supervisar ...
Título: Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana Objetivos didácticos: - Modificar la conducta humana en el medio am...
c) Actividad de cierre. Título: ¡Demuestra lo que has aprendido! Objetivos didácticos: - Recapitular lo aprendido - Identi...
. Imagen ficha 5: ¡Demuestra lo que has aprendido!. - Tareas del profesor: en primer lugar, el profesor deberá formular y ...
4. Referencias bibliográficas - Cazadores de fakes: no, la península ibérica no se ve así desde el espacio. (2015, 8 enero...
5. Autoevaluación ​ Calificación final: 2,25/2,50 ​ Fortalezas: como puntos fuertes, observamos que la Unidad didáctica es...
  1. 1. Guía Didáctica de Utilización Imagen 1. Imagen de la Península Ibérica Tecnologías de la Ia Información y la Comunicación aplicadas a la Educación Grado en Educación Primaria 1º Año Grupo 9 Subgrupo C Facultad Ciencias de la Educación Universidad de Sevilla Curso 2020/21 Fecha de entrega: 20/06/2021 Laura Guerrero Hernández Pablo Rodríguez López Raúl Roquero Jiménez Eva Suárez Reina 1
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? 3 a. ¿A quién va dirigido? 3 b. ¿Cuándo se utilizará? 3 c. ¿Qué se pretende? 3 d. ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? 4 2. Selección del medio TIC: ¿Qué? 5 a. Identificación: El relieve de España. 5 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? 13 a. Actividad de inicio. 13 b. Actividades de desarrollo. 14 c. Actividad de cierre. 18 4. Referencias bibliográficas 20 5. Autoevaluación 20 2
  3. 3. Guía Didáctica de Utilización 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? En esta propuesta de guía didáctica hay que tener en cuenta una serie de factores, los cuales son imprescindibles para su desarrollo: los destinatarios, el momento de aplicación, lo que se pretende alcanzar con su uso y los medios que utilizaremos. a) ¿A quién va dirigido? El medio proyectable va dirigido a los alumnos del 3º curso de Educación Primaria, en la edad comprendida de los 8-9 años. Este grupo corresponde al segundo ciclo de educación primaria. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Las actividades serán llevadas a cabo a lo largo de 4 semanas, y engloban un total de 8 sesiones, La primera semana comenzará con una actividad de iniciación para evaluar los conocimientos de los que parten los alumnos. Con respecto a la segunda semana se realizarán 3 sesiones, ya con un mayor aprendizaje del conocimiento. La tercera semana se realizarán a su vez otras 3 sesiones, y para terminar, en la última semana se realizará una sesión que englobe todos los conocimientos anteriormente trabajados y aprendidos, con el objetivo de evaluar el progreso en el desarrollo de los conocimientos establecidos. c) ¿Qué se pretende? ❖ Objetivos ➢ Introducir al alumnado en el concepto de paisaje e identificar los principales elementos que lo componen. ➢ Conocer los paisajes de interior y exterior de la meseta. ➢ Localizar las principales unidades de relieve del interior peninsular. ➢ Realizar trabajos grupales que supongan la búsqueda, la selección y la organización de textos e imágenes de carácter geográfico. ➢ Desarrollar estrategias para el respeto y el cuidado de la naturaleza para conseguir la concienciación en la mejora del medio ambiente. 3
  4. 4. ❖ Contenidos ● Conceptuales ➢ Reconocer las principales unidades de relieve de España y Andalucía a diferentes escalas. ➢ Clasificar e identificar los relieves del interior peninsular. ➢ Reconocer el vocabulario de los ríos de España. ● Procedimentales ➢ Formación del relieve y sus principales formas en España y Andalucía . ➢ Identificar en el mapa de España los principales ríos españoles y agruparlos. ➢ Manejar y relacionar los diferentes sistemas montañosos del relieve peninsular. ➢ Impacto de las actividades humanas sobre el medio: organización y transformación del territorio. ● Actitudinales ➢ Estrategias para desarrollar la responsabilidad y la constancia. ➢ Estrategias para la resolución de conflictos ➢ Desarrollo de técnicas de estudio. d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Este medio-TIC proyectable será la herramienta utilizada para desarrollar los conocimientos del alumnado, acerca de los contenidos previamente establecidos. Igualmente, se revisarán aquellos aprendizajes que se adquirieron en las unidades didácticas anteriores, principalmente los mapas físicos y la localización de la península ibérica. Por lo que la finalidad de ello, es reforzar y madurar los conocimientos a través de actividades lúdicas y dinámicas, para así poder evaluar el aprendizaje del alumnado. 4
  5. 5. 2. Selección del medio TIC: ¿Qué? A continuación, pasaremos a identificar el medio TIC realizado, explicando cómo llevarlo a la práctica paso a paso y las partes que lo conforman. a) Identificación: El relieve de España. Este medio está compuesto por 31 diapositivas, cuya estructura es la siguiente: Diapositiva 1: Inicio Imagen 2. Diapositiva 1 Prezi: Ciencias Sociales: El relieve de España En ella se muestra el nombre de la asignatura “Ciencias Sociales” junto con el título de la Unidad Didáctica “El relieve de España” y el curso al que va dirigido, 3º de Educación Primaria. 5
  6. 6. Diapositiva 2: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica Imagen 3. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta segunda diapositiva aparece el tema que vamos a tratar en esta Unidad Didáctica, “La Península Ibérica”. En primer lugar hablaremos sobre qué es el paisaje, después sobre los paisajes del interior de la Península y, por último, sobre la intervención humana en el paisaje. Diapositiva 3: 1. ¿Qué es un paisaje? Imagen 4. Diapositiva 3 Prezi: 1. ¿Qué es un paisaje? En primer lugar, definiremos qué es un paisaje: un paisaje es la parte de un lugar o territorio que puede ser vista en conjunto desde determinado punto. Puede referirse a un espacio, bien sea natural, rural o urbano. 6
  7. 7. Tras esta definición pasamos a ver un vídeo, “La Eduteca - El paisaje”, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/LxgKYT8oDTo. Diapositiva 6: 2. Paisajes del interior de la Península. Imagen 5. Diapositiva 6 Prezi: 2. Paisajes del interior de la Península. En esta diapositiva vemos que la Península Ibérica está formada por: - Valles y llanuras - Sistemas montañosos. Que a su vez está dividido por: ● Meseta central ● Exterior de la Meseta Este apartado está estructurado en tres apartados: 2.1. Ríos y depresiones 2.2. La Meseta 2.3. Exterior de la Meseta Para complementar este apartado hemos elegido: - Video: “Los paisajes de montaña y de llanura. El Relieve”, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/icttaUwZAcU - Vídeo sobre el relieve de España, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/JldvO0jiJGY - Actividad 4: Completa el mapa (véase en diapositiva 21). 7
  8. 8. Diapositiva 8: 2.1. Ríos y Depresiones. Imagen 6. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En este primer apartado del punto 2, podemos ver que las depresiones más destacadas son: - La depresión del Ebro - La depresión del Guadalquivir. En cuanto a los ríos más importantes encontramos: - Guadalquivir - Ebro - Tajo - Guadiana - Duero - Miño - Júcar - Segura Para complementar este apartado hemos introducido: - Actividad 1: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos (véase en diapositiva 9) 8
  9. 9. Diapositiva 9: Actividad 1: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos. Imagen 7. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva podemos ver la primera de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos”, en la que el alumno deberá buscar los completar la siguiente tabla con nombres de los ríos que pertenezcan a cada una de las vertientes (cantábrica, atlántica y mediterránea). Para ello, el profesor les ha proporcionado la ficha a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Diapositiva 12: Video relieve Imagen 8. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En este apartado se visualizará un video sobre el relieve y el nombre de los sistemas montañosos, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/JldvO0jiJGY 9
  10. 10. Diapositiva 13: 2.2. Meseta Imagen 9. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva vemos que la Meseta de la Península Ibérica se divide en: - Sistema central - Montes de Toledo Además, en la esquina inferior derecha, vemos una imagen de un mapa de España en el que aparece señalado y de color amarillo y naranja la zona en la que estaría situada la Meseta de la Península Ibérica, así como el Sistema central y los Montes de Toledo. Diapositiva 15: 2.3. Exterior de la Meseta Imagen 10. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. 10
  11. 11. En esta diapositiva vemos que los sistemas que se encuentran alrededor de la Meseta son: - Macizo Galaico - Cordillera Cantábrica - Pirineos - Sierra Morena - Cordillera Costero Catalana - Sistema Ibérico - Sistema Bético Para complementar este apartado hemos introducido: - Actividad 2: Completa el mapa (véase en diapositiva 17) - Actividad 3: Une con flechas (véase en diapositiva 19) Diapositiva 16. Actividad 2: Completa el mapa. Imagen 11. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva podemos ver la segunda de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Completa el mapa”, en la que el alumno deberá completar el mapa de la península rellenando los huecos que aparecen en blanco. Para ello, el profesor les ha proporcionado la ficha a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. 11
  12. 12. Diapositiva 18. Actividad 3: Une con flechas. Imagen 12. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva podemos ver la tercera de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Une con flechas”, en la que el alumno deberá unir con flechas los sistemas montañosos con sus respectivos picos. Para ello, el profesor les ha proporcionado la ficha a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Diapositiva 21: Actividad 4. Completa el mapa Imagen 13. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. 12
  13. 13. En esta diapositiva podemos ver la cuarta de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Completa el mapa”, en la que el alumno deberá: 1. Dibujar de color azul los ríos Ebro y Guadalquivir. 2. Colorear de verde la zona que ocupan: la depresión del Ebro y la depresión del Guadalquivir. 3. Colorear de amarillo la Meseta Central. 4. Poner el nombre de todos los Sistemas montañosos mencionados anteriormente. Para ello, el profesor les ha proporcionado la ficha a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Diapositiva 24: 3. Intervención del humano en el medio ambiente. Imagen 14. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En este tercer apartado, hablaremos sobre la intervención del humano en el medio ambiente. Para complementarlo, hemos introducido: - Video: “El ser humano modifica su entorno”, cuyo enlace es el siguiente: https://youtu.be/vD2E1sH6K7U - Actividad 5: Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana 13
  14. 14. Diapositiva 26: Actividad 5: Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana. Imagen 15. Diapositiva 2 Prezi: El relieve de España. La Península Ibérica. En esta diapositiva podemos ver la octava y última de las actividades que tendrán lugar durante esta Unidad Didáctica, “Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana”, en la que el alumno deberá realizar y razonar una propuesta para mejorar el medio ambiente tras visualizar el video proporcionado. Para ello, el profesor les ha proporcionado la ficha a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Diapositivas 27, 28, 29: La diapositiva 27 pertenece a la diapositiva del punto 3, la diapositiva 28 pertenece a la diapositiva de la Península Ibérica en la que aparecen los tres temas a tratar; y la diapositiva 29 pertenece a la diapositiva de inicio. 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Para que el alumnado obtenga conocimientos sobre los contenidos relacionados con los animales y el medio natural, se realizarán las siguientes actividades. a) Actividad de inicio. b) Actividades de desarrollo. c) Actividad de cierre. 14
  15. 15. a) Actividad de inicio. Título: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos. Objetivos didácticos: - Identificar y reconocer los ríos del mapa de España. - Conocer cuáles son los ríos más importantes de España. - Fomentar estrategias de razonamiento, memoria, atención y lógica. Contenidos: - Conceptuales: conocimientos (conceptos, hechos, datos e informaciones). •.Conocer cuáles son los ríos de España - Procedimentales: habilidades, destrezas, estrategias, algoritmos… •Conocimiento e identificación de los ríos de España •Uso del razonamiento, memoria, atención y lógica - Actitudinales: actitudes, valores y normas. •Fomento de la atención y memoria. Metodología: - Partir y trabajar con las ideas previas del alumnado. - Tipo de agrupamiento: individual. - Desarrollo: esta actividad consiste en completar la siguiente tabla con los nombres de los ríos que pertenezcan a estas tres vertientes: cantábrica, atlántica y mediterránea. Imagen ficha 1: Completa la tabla con nombres de ríos. - Tareas del profesor: el maestro explicará en qué consiste la actividad, mostrará la tabla y pasará el documento a sus alumnos a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom para que puedan realizar la actividad y completar la tabla. - Tareas de los alumnos: el alumnado deberá descargarse el documento de la actividad, completar la tabla y, una vez finalizada, guardarla en pdf y entregarla al profesor a través de la misma plataforma. Medios y recursos didácticos: Ordenador (tanto del profesor como de los alumnos) pizarra digital, cámara web, micrófono, proyector y ficha proporcionada por el profesor de 3º Primaria a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Tabla 1. Actividad de inicio 15
  16. 16. b) Actividades de desarrollo. Título: Une con flechas Objetivos didácticos: - Interpretar y reconocer los principales componentes picos de España junto con los sistemas montañosos. Contenidos: - Conceptuales: conocimientos (conceptos, hechos, datos e informaciones). •Conocimiento de los picos y sistemas montañosos de España. - Procedimentales: habilidades, destrezas, estrategias, algoritmos… •Realización de ficha educativa. •Identificación del pico con su respectivo sistema montañoso de España - Actitudinales: actitudes, valores y normas. •Fomento de la atención y memoria. Metodología: - Favorecer el aprendizaje significativo. - Tipo de agrupamiento: individual. - Desarrollo: En esta actividad el profesor le proporcionará a sus alumnos a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom la siguiente ficha en la que deberá unir con flechas cada pico con el sistema montañoso en el que se encuentra: 1. Almanzor a) Macizo Galaico 2. Teleno b) Pirineos 3. Moncayo c) Sistema Central 4. Aneto d) Sistemas Béticos 5. Mulhacén e) Sistema Ibérico Ficha 2: Une con flechas. - Tareas del profesor: El docente proporcionará a sus alumnos a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom la ficha para que se la puedan descargar y realizar la actividad en clase y para ello, los alumnos deberán unir con flechas cada pico con su respectivo sistema montañoso. - Tareas de los alumnos: Los alumnos deberán descargarse la ficha que les ha proporcionado el profesor para poder realizar la actividad, para ello deberán unir con flechas cada pico con su respectivo sistema montañoso. Medios y recursos didácticos: Ordenador (tanto del profesor como de los alumnos) pizarra digital, cámara web, micrófono, proyector y ficha proporcionada por el profesor de 3º Primaria a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Tabla 2. Actividad de desarrollo 16
  17. 17. Título: Completa el mapa de España Objetivos didácticos: - Completar el mapa según los aspectos que aparecen - Identificar los elementos del relieve de España - Reconocer el lugar de cada elemento en el mapa - Fomentar la orientación - Diferenciar mapa físico de político Contenidos: - Conceptuales: conocimientos (conceptos, hechos, datos e informaciones). •Elementos del relieve de España - Procedimentales: habilidades, destrezas, estrategias, algoritmos… •Mapa de España •Ubicación de cada elemento en el mapa •Orientación •Diferenciación mapa físico y político - Actitudinales: actitudes, valores y normas. Metodología: - Tipo de agrupamiento: individual - Desarrollo: el profesor o profesora enviará por el chat de la plataforma classroom un enlace donde los alumnos accederán y encontrarán una actividad en la que aparece un mapa de España con huecos y las palabras más abajo, por lo que tendrán que completar los cuadros poniendo la palabra correcta según el lugar al que se indica en el mapa. Imagen 1 Ficha 3: Completa el mapa de España. 17
  18. 18. Imagen 1 Ficha 3: Completa el mapa de España. - Tareas del profesor: enviar el enlace a sus alumnos y alumnas, supervisar que no hay dificultades y si existe alguna dificultad resolverla para que puedan completar los huecos. - Tareas de los alumnos: los alumnos y alumnas deberán entrar en el enlace indicado por el docente y deberán rellenar los huecos que aparecen en el mapa de España con las palabras que vienen más abajo. Medios y recursos didácticos: plataforma classroom, enlace web. Tabla 3. Actividad de desarrollo. 18
  19. 19. Título: Propuestas de mejora en la intervención humana Objetivos didácticos: - Modificar la conducta humana en el medio ambiente - Respetar el medio ambiente - Frenar el cambio climático - Conocer las normas de respeto del medio ambiente - Concienciar a la población de la importancia del medio ambiente - Reciclar - No contaminar - Ser conscientes de los problemas de la contaminación Contenidos: - Conceptuales: conocimientos (conceptos, hechos, datos e informaciones). •Conocimiento de normas del medio ambiente - Procedimentales: habilidades, destrezas, estrategias, algoritmos… •Modificación de conducta del ser humano •Cambio climático - Actitudinales: actitudes, valores y normas. •Respeto del medio ambiente •Importancia del medio ambiente •Reciclaje •Contaminación •Problemática de la contaminación Metodología: Combinar el trabajo individual con el de (pequeño o gran) grupo. - Tipo de agrupamiento: equipos. - Desarrollo: el profesor o profesora expondrá un vídeo a través de la plataforma classroom, donde los alumnos podrán observar un vídeo sobre la intervención humana en la naturaleza, los problemas del cambio climático,etc. Una vez se haya observado el vídeo, el profesor o profesora, por grupos, propondrá que realicen un mural exponiendo las propuestas de mejora de la intervención humana como por ejemplo, dibujar autobuses para usar el transporte público, dibujar árboles para que no haya explotación forestal… Una vez los grupos tengan hecho el mural, lo expondrán a través de una videocámara para que todos y todas puedan ver el trabajo de los compañeros. - Tareas del profesor: el profesor o profesora será el encargado de exponer el vídeo a sus alumnos mediante classroom para observarlo, y a continuación realizará los grupos y explicará en qué consiste el mural de propuestas de mejora. - Tareas de los alumnos: los alumnos y alumnas observarán el video, y por grupos realizarán un mural sobre las propuestas de mejora. Finalmente, expondrán su mural desde casa para todos sus compañeros y compañeras. Medios y recursos didácticos: plataforma classroom, enlace del vídeo: https://youtu.be/vD2E1sH6K7U , vídeocámara y micrófono. Tabla 4. Actividad de desarrollo. 19
  20. 20. c) Actividad de cierre. Título: ¡Demuestra lo que has aprendido! Objetivos didácticos: - Recapitular lo aprendido - Identificar los ríos, depresiones y sistemas montañosos que hemos ido trabajando en el mapa de España. - Asegurar nuestro aprendizaje - Demostrar lo que se ha aprendido a lo largo de la unidad didáctica Contenidos: - Conceptuales: •Conocer dónde se encuentran los ríos, montañas, sistemas montañosos, depresiones, ... •Recapitulación de aprendizaje •Clasificación de animales •Conocimiento de la simetría •Conceptos animales - Procedimentales: •Planificación del proceso de producción de una obra en varias fases: observación y percepción, análisis e interiorización, preparación y ejecución. - Actitudinales: • Respeto por la naturaleza • Importancia del medio ambiente • Fomento de la atención. Metodología: - Tipo de agrupamiento: individual. - Desarrollo: esta actividad estará dividida en dos partes. En la primera parte, el docente proyectará una serie de preguntas en el proyector acerca de lo que se ha trabajado en esta unidad didáctica, para comprobar que han aprendido correctamente el contenido de esta unidad didáctica, por lo que preparará un listado de preguntas para trabajarlas con el alumnado a través de la plataforma de Wooclap, y los alumnos deberán responder a las preguntas en función de su conocimiento. En segundo lugar, para terminar de afianzar estos conceptos y conocimientos, los alumnos deberán ir realizando/ colocando en el mapa de España la siguientes cosas: 1. Dibujar de color azul los ríos Ebro y Guadalquivir. 2. Colorear de verde la zona que ocupan: la depresión del Ebro y la depresión del Guadalquivir. 3. Colorear de amarillo la Meseta Central. 4. Poner el nombre de todos los Sistemas montañosos mencionados anteriormente. 20
  21. 21. . Imagen ficha 5: ¡Demuestra lo que has aprendido!. - Tareas del profesor: en primer lugar, el profesor deberá formular y crear las preguntas para el alumnado en la plataforma Wooclap para que estos puedan responder. Y en segundo lugar, proporcionar al alumnado la ficha del mapa de España para que estos puedan ir realizando/ colocando en el mapa de España lo que se pide en la actividad. - Tareas de los alumnos: responder las preguntas que ha preparado el profesor en Wooclap y, realizar y colocar en el mapa de España lo que se pide en la actividad. Medios y recursos didácticos: Ordenador (tanto del profesor como de los alumnos) pizarra digital, cámara web, micrófono, proyector, Wooclap, y ficha proporcionada por el profesor de 3º Primaria a través de la plataforma de Google Classroom. Tabla 5. Actividad de cierre. 21
  22. 22. 4. Referencias bibliográficas - Cazadores de fakes: no, la península ibérica no se ve así desde el espacio. (2015, 8 enero). [Imagen]. Genbeta. https://i.blogs.es/4774f5/650_1000_peninsula_iberica_fake/450_1000.png - España, 1. (s/f). UNIDAD 6: LOS MEDIOS NATURALES DE ESPAÑA Y ANDALUCÍA. Recuperado el 18 de junio de 2021, de Yoquieroaprobar.es website: https://yoquieroaprobar.es/_pdf/30145.pdf - (S/f). Recuperado el 18 de junio de 2021, de Wordpress.com website: https://aulapt.files.wordpress.com/2008/02/relieve-de-espana.pdf - Eduteca, L. (2013, 4 diciembre). La Eduteca - El paisaje. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxgKYT8oDTo&feature=youtu.be - Happy Learning Español. (2020, 14 abril). Los paisajes de montaña y de llanura. EL RELIEVE⛰| Vídeos Educativos para Niños. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icttaUwZAcU&feature=youtu.be - Gonzalez, F. (2017, 27 marzo). Relieve de España (repaso). YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JldvO0jiJGY&feature=youtu.be - Ambiente, M. D. M. (2019, 23 julio). El ser humano modifica su entorno. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vD2E1sH6K7U&feature=youtu.be 22
  23. 23. 5. Autoevaluación ​ Calificación final: 2,25/2,50 ​ Fortalezas: como puntos fuertes, observamos que la Unidad didáctica está muy bien organizada, es atractiva y capta el interés del alumnado, por lo que no se van a aburrir mientras estamos trabajando. Es fácil de usar, los pasos son muy sencillos para seguir la Unidad didáctica de manera online. ​ Las actividades se adaptan a las características y capacidades de los alumnos, están relacionadas con el contenido que viene en nuestra unidad didáctica, por lo que si surgen dudas a la hora de realizar actividades, siempre se puede hacer uso de la unidad didáctica para facilitar la ayuda. ​ ​ Debilidades: como puntos débiles, detectamos que la unidad didáctica se compone de muchas actividades, por lo que puede hacer que tanto trabajo consiga el desinterés por parte del alumnado. También observamos que la unidad didáctica trae consigo poca información como para realizar tantas actividades relacionadas con el contenido. 23

