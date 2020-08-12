Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME
Modern Fiction The early decades of 20th century saw an astounding profusion of fiction by the novelists like Henry James,...
Features of modern novel • Variety and complexity of theme • Realism • New narrative techniques
1. Variety and complexity of theme • Novels have been written practically on all themes and subjects which appeal to moder...
2. Realism • In modern novel all the facets of contemporary life, pleasant and unpleasant, beautiful and ugly have been re...
3. New narrative techniques • The modern novel is incoherent and has a fragmented and non-linear structure as a result of ...
Novelists of 20th Century • • Joseph Conrad • Conrad is regarded as the most artistic of modern novelists. Conrad brought ...
• D.H. Lawrence • He was the most outstanding literary figure between the two world wars. His very first novel The White P...
• Virginia Woolf • She was the daughter of the eminent Victorian scholar and critic Sir Leslie Stephen. Her marriage with ...
Thank You
Modern Fiction

Modern Fiction

Modern Fiction

