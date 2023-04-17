Management of adverse drug reactions

1.
Reactions
What is Adverse Drug Reaction ?
• Adverse Drug Reaction:- World Health Organization
(WHO) defined ADR as “A response which is noxious
and unintended, and which occurs at doses normally
used in humans for the prophylaxis, diagnosis, or therapy
of disease, or for the modification of physiological
function.”
• Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a leading cause of
morbidity and mortality, accounting for hospital
admissions and cost burden on the people.
• Elderly patients are at highest risk of experiencing
ADRs, many of which are preventable.
• The most commonly-implicated medications include:
Antibiotics, anticoagulants, digoxin, diuretics,
hypoglycemics, antineoplastics, and nonsteroidal anti-
inflammatory drugs, which are responsible about 60%
of hospital admissions.
• The main and primary step in management is
withdrawal of suspected drugs.
• However, in case the reaction is expected to be dose
related, then dose of the drug must be reduced, and
treatment for suspected reaction must be considered.
• When an adverse drug reaction is managed, clear
therapeutic objective must be maintained.
• The drug treatment must not be unnecessarily continued
for longer time period and the patient must be reviewed
regularly and simplify management should be followed.
• Following steps must be followed during the
management of any type of suspected, or unexpected
adverse drug reactions. :-
1. Monitoring patient who are at greater risk of
developing ADRs.
2. Monitoring patients who are prescribed with drugs
highly likely to cause ADRs.
3. Assessing and documenting the patient’s previous
allergic status.
4. Assessing patient’s drug therapy for its
appropriateness.
5. Changing dose of drug.
6. Replacement with alternate medicine.
7. Use of prophylactic regimen.
8. Assessing possible drug interactions in multiple
therapies.
9. Assistant health care professionals in the detection and
assessment of ADRs.
10. Stimulating health care professionals in reporting an
ADR.
11. Documentation of suspected reported reactions for
further references.
12. Obtaining feedback about the reported reaction.
13. Educating health care professionals about the
importance of reporting an ADR.
14. Educating patients
15. Creating awareness about ADRs amongst health care
professionals, patients and public.
16. Presentation of reports in meetings and conferences.
17. Conducting workshops or seminars or conferences on
ADRs for health care professionals.
