Management of adverse drug reactions

Apr. 17, 2023
Management of adverse drug reactions

Apr. 17, 2023
Health & Medicine

Management of adverse drug reactions

Management of adverse drug reactions

  1. 1. Management Of Adverse Drug Reactions Name:- Nevase Kumar Dipak. Class :- Final Year B.Pharmacy Roll No.:- 29
  2. 2. What is Adverse Drug Reaction ? • Adverse Drug Reaction:- World Health Organization (WHO) defined ADR as “A response which is noxious and unintended, and which occurs at doses normally used in humans for the prophylaxis, diagnosis, or therapy of disease, or for the modification of physiological function.” • Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, accounting for hospital admissions and cost burden on the people.
  3. 3. • Elderly patients are at highest risk of experiencing ADRs, many of which are preventable. • The most commonly-implicated medications include: Antibiotics, anticoagulants, digoxin, diuretics, hypoglycemics, antineoplastics, and nonsteroidal anti- inflammatory drugs, which are responsible about 60% of hospital admissions.
  4. 4. Management Of Adverse Drug Reactions • The main and primary step in management is withdrawal of suspected drugs. • However, in case the reaction is expected to be dose related, then dose of the drug must be reduced, and treatment for suspected reaction must be considered. • When an adverse drug reaction is managed, clear therapeutic objective must be maintained. • The drug treatment must not be unnecessarily continued for longer time period and the patient must be reviewed regularly and simplify management should be followed.
  5. 5. Management Of Adverse Drug Reactions • Following steps must be followed during the management of any type of suspected, or unexpected adverse drug reactions. :- 1. Monitoring patient who are at greater risk of developing ADRs. 2. Monitoring patients who are prescribed with drugs highly likely to cause ADRs. 3. Assessing and documenting the patient’s previous allergic status. 4. Assessing patient’s drug therapy for its appropriateness. 5. Changing dose of drug. 6. Replacement with alternate medicine.
  6. 6. Management Of Adverse Drug Reactions 7. Use of prophylactic regimen. 8. Assessing possible drug interactions in multiple therapies. 9. Assistant health care professionals in the detection and assessment of ADRs. 10. Stimulating health care professionals in reporting an ADR. 11. Documentation of suspected reported reactions for further references. 12. Obtaining feedback about the reported reaction. 13. Educating health care professionals about the importance of reporting an ADR. 14. Educating patients
  7. 7. Management Of Adverse Drug Reactions 15. Creating awareness about ADRs amongst health care professionals, patients and public. 16. Presentation of reports in meetings and conferences. 17. Conducting workshops or seminars or conferences on ADRs for health care professionals.
  8. 8. Reference A Book Of Pharmacovigilance By Dr. Agnimitra Dinda, Monika Saxena. Thakur Publication. First Edition 2021 Page No. 43-44.

