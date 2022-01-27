Successfully reported this slideshow.
How do I get a refund from Lufthansa?

Jan. 27, 2022
Travel

For the travelers who have been canceled their flight tickets with Lufthansa airline and want your refund back but don't know how do I get a refund from Lufthansa? then, You must go through this PPT, to know the process and legitimate steps.

  1. 1. How do I get a refund from Lufthansa? Lufthansa Airlines offers passengers the most appropriate refund choice. You can cancel your booking and request Lufthansa to get a refund under the "Manage my booking" section If you cancel your ticket 24 hours before the scheduled flight departure. They allow passengers to request a refund simply by going online or calling the Lufthansa refund phone number. Follow the steps below to discover how to get a refund from Lufthansa. ● Send a refund request by visiting Lufthansa's website or calling its reservations number. ● Then you must provide the information for the flight you are requesting a refund, which includes both the ticket number and the passenger's name. ● Next submit your refund request to Lufthansa Airlines, who will then approve it first ● Afterward, Lufthansa will process the refund money back to your original payment mode.
  2. 2. Steps to contact Lufthansa for refund.
  3. 3. Steps to contact Lufthansa for refund If your claim is valid for a refund from the airline then, you can ask for refund via various method such as website, phone call, email, and live chat or more. ● To begin, go to the official website of Lufthansa and navigate to the refund request form. ● Then, in that form, put in the details of the flight for which you are asking a refund from Lufthansa. ● Finally, send your refund request form to Lufthansa so that you may get your money back. ● Alternatively, you can contact Lufthansa directly by dialing their refund phone number 802-357-7082.
  4. 4. How long does it take for Lufthansa to refund? If you’re eligible then, Lufthansa returns the refund in two categories. 1. If you’ve booked your flight ticket via credit card, it takes to return within 7 days. 1. If you’ve booked your flight ticket via cash or cheque, it takes to return within 20 days.
  5. 5. Thank You !!

