Voice of customer survey

Jan. 20, 2022
Once you have developed your voice of the customer program, its time to develop your VoC survey, you need to narrow in on your objective and focus on a strategic design for the survey which includes branding and imagery. You need to personalize your questions, cover all relevant topics, and most importantly, find all the right platforms to reach the maximum number of customers possible. Let's break down the process.

Voice of customer survey

  1. 1. Will the Future of Search be Semantic in 2021? www.repustate.com
  2. 2. Table of Contents ● How Can You Develop the VoC Survey? ● How Is a VoC Survey Different From Regular Surveys? ● Types of VoC Survey Questions
  3. 3. How to Develop Your Voice of Customer Survey www.repustate.com
  4. 4. Customer feedback plays a critical role in improving a business’s product and service delivery. However, many companies rely on outdated methods of gathering data and implementing the results. A Voice of the Customer (VoC) analysis uses modern methods to analyze sentiment and improve customer experience. And a VoC survey is a one of the most widely used source of voice of the customer data collection. An advanced VoC survey leverages the power of technology to offer flexible and comprehensive analytics in a selection of use cases. In this way, it helps you retain customer loyalty while giving you the opportunity to find new customers. You can also explore Repustate’s Voice of Customer analysis tool and examine the benefits it offers.
  5. 5. How Can You Develop the VoC Survey? Once you have developed your voice of the customer program, its time to develop your VoC survey, you need to narrow in on your objective and focus on a strategic design for the survey which includes branding and imagery. You need to personalize your questions, cover all relevant topics, and most importantly, find all the right platforms to reach the maximum number of customers possible. Let’s break down the process.
  6. 6. How Is a VoC Survey Different From Regular Surveys? A regular customer survey helps businesses assess the satisfaction level of previous customers but a VoC survey takes analysis to the next level. A VoC survey helps understand customer pain points across the entire sales journey and discovers deeper aspects that are not possible with regular surveys. It’s no secret that customer service is integral to business success. Around 84% of consumers admit that customer service is a key factor in decision-making. Even so, during difficult times, expectations seem to be higher. So having insights from a VoC survey gives you an edge to always be ahead. A Voice of the Customer survey is a fundamental part of the Voice of the Customer process. The process involves understanding the customer needs and how the customer experience (CX) can be improved. It follows the entire customer journey, uncovering various pain points or obstacles along the way. Each of these discoveries can help improve the overall level of customer satisfaction.
  7. 7. Types of VoC Survey Questions Customer surveys are used for different reasons. Depending on variables such as the industry of the business and the stage of the customer journey, the survey questions may differ. It’s important to consider the various Voice of the Customer benefits and determine where they fit within your strategy. For example, popular benefits include; ● Improved customer service ● Product innovation and development ● Improved brand management based on customer perception ● Increased efficiency of marketing efforts ● Boost customer loyalty
  8. 8. Thank you! Understand your data, customers, & employees with 12X the speed and accuracy. Visit: www.repustate.com to learn more

