Voice of customer survey

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Once you have developed your voice of the customer program, its time to develop your VoC survey, you need to narrow in on your objective and focus on a strategic design for the survey which includes branding and imagery. You need to personalize your questions, cover all relevant topics, and most importantly, find all the right platforms to reach the maximum number of customers possible. Let’s break down the process.