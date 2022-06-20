CX Analytics & Insights For Beginners.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Embarking on a new business tactic can be a risk. But with sentiment analysis of market-driven customer experience feedback data, this risk can be mitigated. Customer experience (CX) analytics, powered by artificial intelligence, is instrumental in giving you intelligent market insights that you can use to develop data-backed strategies for sustainable growth. They also empower you to keep evolving in an ever-changing business landscape.
Embarking on a new business tactic can be a risk. But with sentiment analysis of market-driven customer experience feedback data, this risk can be mitigated. Customer experience (CX) analytics, powered by artificial intelligence, is instrumental in giving you intelligent market insights that you can use to develop data-backed strategies for sustainable growth. They also empower you to keep evolving in an ever-changing business landscape.