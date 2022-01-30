Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

How to Fix Most Common Mobile Phone Problem

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

We chose these issues from the bunch because they are the ones you are most likely to encounter when tangled up with your little pocket machine.

Poor battery life
Mobile Phone Screen Problem
Phone Got Shower/Lagging
Phone refuses to turn on or charge
The camera is blurry
Hardware flaws

Click here to read these solutions in this PPT.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

How to Fix Most Common Mobile Phone Problem

  1. 1. How to Fix Most Common Mobile Phone Problem Malfunctioning technology could be frustrating, especially if it’s your mobile phone. There are times when we wish we didn’t have to deal with basic mobile phone issues like bad battery life, limited storage capacity, broken screen, and so on. But, thankfully, typical mobile phone issues may be resolved in a few minutes with Doorstep Mobile Repair or you can even try fixing it by yourself. In this article, we’ll go through a variety of common smartphone troubles and offer the fastest fixes for them. Mobile Phone Problems &How to Fix?
  2. 2. We chose these issues from the bunch because they are the ones you are most likely to encounter when tangled up with your little pocket machine. ● Poor battery life ● Mobile Phone Screen Problem ● Phone Got Shower/Lagging ● Phone refuses to turn on or charge ● The camera is blurry ● Hardware flaws Now, may we look into them and their potential solutions? Poor battery life We can’t help but notice how lovely it is to go all day without being bothered by the low battery alert.
  3. 3. While your battery specifications have much to do with having a long battery life, it all comes down to how you use your phone – especially the screen and any other activities that may occur. Begin by decreasing the brightness of the screen. Swiping down twice from the top of your phone screen should bring up the brightness slider in Quick Settings. The brighter your phone’s screen, the quicker it depletes its battery. You may also activate Adaptive Brightness if you don’t want to continue changing the brightness in every lighting scenario. This automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the lighting conditions in your present surroundings. Adaptive Brightness (A) may be found next to the brightness slider or by going to Settings > Display > Adaptive Brightness. Reduce your screen timeout while you’re at it to guarantee your display isn’t using unnecessary battery power while you’re not using it. Furthermore, if your phone has anAMOLED display – and runs Android 10 or above, using Dark Theme is another solid technique to limit how much power your screen consumes. Finally, if your battery is still dying quickly, you can see whether your phone’s battery needs to be replaced or not. For that, you can get mobile repair at home in Delhi at an affordable price by RepairBuy. Mobile Phone Screen Problem ● Frozen phone screen ● Vertical lines on the screen ● Zoomed in iPhone screen ● Flickering screen ● Completely dark screen ● Touch screen glitches Click here to read in detail: Mobile Phone Screen Problem
  4. 4. Phone Got Shower/ Lagging For the majority of us, a slow-running phone is akin to having a horrible day. But since you’re here, that shouldn’t be the case. In most circumstances, repairing a slow-running phone entails using the majority of the earlier and later techniques in this article. These include clearing up phone storage, removing unnecessary applications, decreasing background processes and apps, and so on. There’s one more thing: changing your phone’s animation length will significantly speed up your phone.
  5. 5. You won’t be able to lower the length of your phone’s animations through the device settings app; instead, you’ll need to go into the developer options to see the small trick. This is how. First, enable Developer option: ● Go to the Settings menu. ● Go to My Phone (or System About Phone, depending on your OEM’s preference). ● Then, locate the Build number tab and touch it seven times. ● You will be prompted to confirm your screen lock. Confirm it and wait for your new trick to be tested. Now, it’s time to reduce the animation speed: ● Return to the main Settings page and pick ● From there, choose Developers. ● Continue scrolling down until you reach the “Drawing” section. ● You should notice “Transition animation” under it. ● Change their settings to “Animation 0.5x” by tapping them one after the other. ● Your smartphone should now feel more responsive. You may alternatively change the animation scale to “Animation off,” however this would eliminate all animations from your phone. Meanwhile, if you don’t know what you’re doing, don’t mess with the development settings. Playing with the incorrect parameters may have an impact on your user experience. Phone refuses to turn on or charge A smartphone that won’t power on or charge is another worst-case scenario. No matter how hard you try, the phone stays stupid, as worthless as a piece of brick. When confronted with such a predicament, however, you do not need to panic. You must troubleshoot two issues: the charger/charging port and the phone itself.
  6. 6. To begin, learn how to clean the charging port. To remove the trash within the charging port, you’ll need to buy a toothpick. When the charging port is defective, your phone may not charge. But cleaning it gently could fix the problem. After that, you’ll want to double-check your charger’s functionality before leaving your phone to charge for a long. If the battery was down to zero before, it may take some time to recharge. So, leave it to charge while you go about your business. If it doesn’t work, see our detailed tutorial on how to repair a deadAndroid phone that won’t charge or turn on. The camera is blurry Many people’s digital cameras have been supplanted by cellphones, which is obvious. However, it may be rather annoying to find your phone shooting lousy images unexpectedly.
  7. 7. When this occurs, your phone’s camera lens (glass) may get filthy. All you need to do is take a soft cloth and clean the camera glass. If cleaning the lens does not solve the issue, it is time to get a mobile repair service. Hardware ﬂaws The last frequent smartphone issue we’ll discuss is hardware flaws. These include issues such as low battery life, a damaged screen, hardware sound issues, broken camera lenses, and many more. As you are probably aware, these are not challenges that you can resolve on your own. To remedy the difficulties, you must locate the official repair center for your brand. Doorstep Mobile Repair can Your Problem After all, you can’t solve every smartphone issue by yourself. Some difficulties, particularly hardware and software concerns, need the intervention of a skilled specialist. This is where “mobile repair online” comes in. RepairBuy offers technical support services for all types of mobile.Always available to assist you with your phone troubles, both offline and online. Whether it’s a software issue or a hardware problem like a cracked screen, a damaged battery, overheating, and so on, our professional will assist you in resolving it as soon as possible.

×