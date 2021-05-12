El Internet - La Red de Redes (NTICx)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Cuál es su origen? ¿Cómo impactó en la vida del hombre? ¿Qué es la Web? ¿Qué importancia tienen los usuarios? ¿Qué es la ...
 El origen de Internet ¿De dónde surgió Internet?
  El origen de Internet se remonta al año 1958, durante la Guerra Fría. Los Estados Unidos fundaron la Advanced Research...
  Tras lograr sus primeras conexiones en el año 1967, esta red ARPANET fue creciendo y en 1971 ya había podido conectar ...
 Impacto del Internet en la vida del Hombre ¿Qué aportó a la sociedad la creación del Internet?
  El Internet impactó de una manera muy fuerte en la sociedad. Fue el disparador para que comience la transformación tec...
  El Internet aporta posibilidades para el desarrollo personal y para la realización de muchas de nuestras actividades d...
 La Web ¿Cuándo fue creada? ¿Cómo funciona? ¿Cómo fue evolucionando a lo largo del tiempo?
  La «World Wide Web», también conocida como WWW o simplemente Web, es un sistema de documentos de hipertexto vinculados...
  Cuando se utiliza un navegador, el programa encuentra y muestra una página de información que puede encontrarse en el ...
  Los documentos de la Web en diversos formatos se localizan en los llamados servidores. Los usuarios pueden inspecciona...
  La Web ha ido evolucionando a lo largo del tiempo, no siempre fue igual. Hasta ahora tiene 3 fases, la 1.0, la 2.0 y l...
  La segunda fase de la Web, la 2.0, se caracteriza principalmente por la participación de los usuarios como contribuido...
  La Web 3.0 se encuentra estrechamente ligada con el concepto de «Web Semántica» el cual busca introducir una serie de ...
 La Importancia de los Usuarios ¿Por qué los usuarios son los protagonistas en el Internet?
  A partir de la llegada de la Web 2.0, los usuarios (es decir, las personas) comenzaron a tomar más importancia y se co...
 Los Usuarios de Internet y la Brecha Digital. ¿Qué es la brecha digital? ¿Cuáles son sus consecuencias?
  Hay que saber que no todas las personas tienen el mismo acceso a las TIC y al Internet que otras.  Se conoce como bre...
  Existen muchas consecuencias que se ligan de la brecha digital. Estas pueden ser:  Discriminación tecnológica, una fo...
Renzo Sarquis - 4° Ciencias Naturales.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
92 views
May. 12, 2021

El Internet - La Red de Redes (NTICx)

PowerPoint acerca del Internet: Su origen, cómo impactó en nuestras vidas, qué es la Web, qué importancia tenemos los usuarios y qué es la brecha digital y cuáles son sus consecuencias.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El Internet - La Red de Redes (NTICx)

  1. 1. ¿Cuál es su origen? ¿Cómo impactó en la vida del hombre? ¿Qué es la Web? ¿Qué importancia tienen los usuarios? ¿Qué es la brecha digital?
  2. 2.  El origen de Internet ¿De dónde surgió Internet?
  3. 3.   El origen de Internet se remonta al año 1958, durante la Guerra Fría. Los Estados Unidos fundaron la Advanced Research Projecs Agency Network (ARPA) a través del Ministerio de Defensa. Esta organización estaba formada por unos 200 científicos y su objetivo era crear comunicaciones directas entre varios ordenadores.  Años después, en 1967, lo consiguieron. En el corriente año crearon ARPANET, una red de ordenadores, que permitió la primera conexión entre ordenadores de Stanford y la UCLA. ¿Cómo surgió Internet?
  4. 4.   Tras lograr sus primeras conexiones en el año 1967, esta red ARPANET fue creciendo y en 1971 ya había podido conectar 23 puntos, y año tras año pudiendo conectar aún más.  Se cree que ARPA era un programa financiado por el Pentágono de los Estados Unidos, lo que significa que probablemente hubieron intereses militares en la creación del ARPANET y no solo para conectar ordenadores en sí.  A partir de 1990, con la evolución que fue teniendo la red hasta ese momento, empezó el auge de lo que hoy se conoce como Internet, y se empezó a introducir ese término en la sociedad. ¿Cómo surgió Internet?
  5. 5.  Impacto del Internet en la vida del Hombre ¿Qué aportó a la sociedad la creación del Internet?
  6. 6.   El Internet impactó de una manera muy fuerte en la sociedad. Fue el disparador para que comience la transformación tecnológica originada en la era industrial. Cada vez más gente y más países pudieron estar conectados a través de internet, y esto generó que se puedan llegar a ampliar las capas en la sociedad.  A partir del Internet, surge una revolución digital que produjo cambios sociales, económicos y culturales. Generó cambios en el espacio, en la actividad laboral-económica, se modifica la cultura, la comunicación, y ayuda a aumentar la sociabilidad y a tener una mejor organización de vida. ¿Cómo impactó el Internet?
  7. 7.   El Internet aporta posibilidades para el desarrollo personal y para la realización de muchas de nuestras actividades diarias, que pueden ser de ocio, trabajo, gestiones administrativas, diversión, etc.  A lo largo del tiempo se han ido creando redes sociales, y TIC (tecnologías de la información y comunicación) las cuales fomentan la creatividad de las personas y usuarios, ayudan en tareas y trabajos, posibilitan la relación y la diversión y favorece a nuevas formas de uso del Internet, de aprender y de trabajar por todos los medios. ¿Qué aporta el Internet?
  8. 8.  La Web ¿Cuándo fue creada? ¿Cómo funciona? ¿Cómo fue evolucionando a lo largo del tiempo?
  9. 9.   La «World Wide Web», también conocida como WWW o simplemente Web, es un sistema de documentos de hipertexto vinculados accesibles por Internet, que usando un programa conocido como navegador Web se pueden ver páginas que pueden contener textos, imágenes, videos, música, entre otros.  La idea de la Web surgió en la European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) en 1989, pero no fue hasta el 12 de noviembre de 1990 que fue oficialmente presentada. A finales de 1990 ya se había construido el primer servidor Web en un sistema Next, el primer software navegador-editor de páginas. En abril de 1993, la CERN permitió el uso libre y gratuito de la Web dentro de la comunidad. El primer navegador Web fue el MOSAIC de la NCSA (National Center for Supercomputer Applications). El mismo marcó el comienzo oficial de la Web como un sistema orientado a la comunidad. ¿Qué es la Web? ¿Cuándo fue creada?
  10. 10.   Cuando se utiliza un navegador, el programa encuentra y muestra una página de información que puede encontrarse en el propio ordenador o provenir de cualquier otra parte del mundo. Funciona ocultando un enlace de hipertexto dirigido a un punto de la red detrás de las palabras resaltadas que aparecen en la pantalla. Ciertas palabras, frases, o incluso imágenes, están resaltadas, y haciendo clic sobre ellas conseguimos que el navegador salga a buscar otra página, la cual a su vez probablemente contiene más elementos resaltados, y así sucesivamente. ¿Cómo funciona la Web?
  11. 11.   Los documentos de la Web en diversos formatos se localizan en los llamados servidores. Los usuarios pueden inspeccionar estos documentos solicitándoselos a sus ordenadores locales (o clientes). Todos los ordenadores que forman parte de la Web están conectados por la Internet. Cuando se hace clic sobre un hipervínculo, nuestro ordenador pide al servidor que le envíe un documento. Es semejante a un servicio de mensajería o paquetería. ¿Cómo funciona la Web?
  12. 12.   La Web ha ido evolucionando a lo largo del tiempo, no siempre fue igual. Hasta ahora tiene 3 fases, la 1.0, la 2.0 y la 3.0:  La Web 1.0 es un término utilizado para describir a la Web antes del impacto de la fiebre punto com. Algunas de sus características eran: Todas las páginas se creaban de forma fija y casi no se actualizaban. Las páginas eran estáticas en vez de dinámicas para el usuario que las visitaba. Habían libros de visita en línea o guestbooks. No se podían añadir comentarios ni nada que se le parezca. Habían botones GIF, siempre en una resolución de 88x31 promocionando navegadores Web u otros productos. Se utilizaban sobre todo framesets. Se enviaban formularios HTML vía correo electrónico. Se utilizaban extensiones propias del HTML como blink y marquee. Evolución de la Web: Web 1.0
  13. 13.   La segunda fase de la Web, la 2.0, se caracteriza principalmente por la participación de los usuarios como contribuidores activos en los contenidos de la Web. Algunas de sus características son:  La creación y auge de los blogs  La creación y auge de las redes sociales  Las webs creadas por los propios usuarios utilizando plataformas de auto-edición para luego popularizarlas.  La información está permanentemente cambiando y actualizándose.  Su simpleza, pues facilita el uso y el acceso a los servicios web.  Acepta muchos más códigos para la modificación de aplicaciones Web.  Ahorra el tiempo a los usuarios, facilita las interacciones, las publicaciones, estandariza los lenguajes, etc. Evolución de la Web: Web 2.0
  14. 14.   La Web 3.0 se encuentra estrechamente ligada con el concepto de «Web Semántica» el cual busca introducir una serie de lenguajes y procedimientos que puedan interpretar ciertas características del usuario con el objetivo de ofrecer una interfaz más personalizada. Algunas características de esta Web son:  Búsquedas más inteligentes  La evolución de las redes sociales en todos los sentidos  Más rapidez  Conectividad a través de más dispositivos  Contenido libre  Espacios tridimensionales, por ejemplo Google Earth.  Web Geoespacial  Más facilidad en la navegación  Computación y almacenamiento en la nube  Vinculación de datos Evolución de la Web: Web 3.0
  15. 15.  La Importancia de los Usuarios ¿Por qué los usuarios son los protagonistas en el Internet?
  16. 16.   A partir de la llegada de la Web 2.0, los usuarios (es decir, las personas) comenzaron a tomar más importancia y se convirtieron en los «protagonistas» de la Web. Esto debido a que los usuarios comenzamos a tener la posibilidad de crear aplicaciones, páginas, de utilizar redes sociales, de participar en foros y blogs, de producir material audiovisual, entre otros.  Si no fuera por los usuarios, el internet actualmente estaría vacío y no tendría sentido, ya que casi no se utilizaría. Las personas somos las que le damos magia al Internet y las que vamos renovándolo día a día para que se vaya actualizando. ¿Por qué somos tan importantes nosotros los Usuarios?
  17. 17.  Los Usuarios de Internet y la Brecha Digital. ¿Qué es la brecha digital? ¿Cuáles son sus consecuencias?
  18. 18.   Hay que saber que no todas las personas tienen el mismo acceso a las TIC y al Internet que otras.  Se conoce como brecha digital a la desigualdad en el acceso al Internet y a las TIC que hay en el mundo, afectando al 52% de las mujeres y al 42% de los hombres. Se evidencia un abismo tecnológico que separa a los países desarrollados de los que no están desarrollados.  Algunas de las causas de esta brecha digital son los altos precios de los dispositivos y tecnologías, la falta de conocimientos sobre su uso, el déficit de infraestructuras para su acceso o, simplemente, la falta de estos. ¿Qué es la Brecha Digital?
  19. 19.   Existen muchas consecuencias que se ligan de la brecha digital. Estas pueden ser:  Discriminación tecnológica, una forma de pobreza y exclusión social que priva a una parte de la ciudadanía de estos recursos esenciales.  Incomunicación y aislamiento, especialmente en áreas remotas  Impedimentos para el estudio y el conocimiento (por ejemplo en la pandemia de COVID-19 por la falta de tecnologías)  Crecimiento de las diferencias sociales debido al analfabetismo digital.  Discriminación sexual, pues esta brecha digital suele perjudicar más a mujeres que a los hombres. Consecuencias de la Brecha Digital
  20. 20. Renzo Sarquis - 4° Ciencias Naturales.

×