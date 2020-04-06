Librito de rv glosario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APTITUD VERBAL
APTITUD VERBAL
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 3 RAÍZ GRIEGA SIGNIFICADO VOCES ACRO Altura, Extremidad Acróbata, acrofobia, a...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 4 BIBLIO Libro Biblioteca, bibliófilo, bibliógrafo, bibliomania, bilbiomano, b...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 5 COPRO Excremento Coprófago COSMO Mundo Cosmopolita, cosmogonía, cosmografía,...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 6 ENTERON ENTERO ENTER Intestino Enteritis, enterotomía, enteralgia, gastroent...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 7 GALACTO Leche Galactófago, galactógeno GAMO, GAMIA Unión, Matrimonio Poligam...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 8 HIDRO, HIDR Agua Hidráulica, hidrografía, hidroteca, hidra, hidrofobia, hidr...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 9 LOGO LOG Palabra, Tratado Dialogo, epilogo, logomaquia, logaritmos, logogrif...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 10 ODINIA Dolencia Pleurodinia ODONTO ODONT Diente Mastodonte, odontólogo, odo...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 11 PERISO Extraño perisodáctilo PETRA Piedra petróleo PINACO Cuadro pinacoteca...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 12 STROFE Dar Vueltas Catástrofe TAFIO Tumba, Sepulcro, Sepultura. Epitafio, c...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 13 SUFIJOS GRIEGOS SIGNIFICADO VOCES Ada semejanza, relación Nómada Ía acción,...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 14 PALABRA LATINA SIGNIFICADO VOCES acer, acris, acre punzante, picante, afila...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 15 Anus Círculo Anillo Aqua Agua acuario Anima soplo, respiración, principio v...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 16 Calare llamar, gritar Calendario Calix copa, conducto de agua cauce, cáliz ...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 17 Civitas Ciudad Cívico Clamare Llamar declarar Colere Cultivar Colonizar -co...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 18 Dicare consagrar, destinar algo en justicia abdicar Digitus Dedo digital Di...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 19 ferre, fero Llevar lucifer Festus Festivo Fiesta fidare, fides Fiar Fidelid...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 20 Hortus Jardín Huerto Hospes Huésped Hospedaje Hostis Enemigo hostil Indulge...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 21 Odor Olor Inodoro Omni Todo omnipotente Opus obra, trabajo operar Orbis cír...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 22 Rogare pedir haciendo un gesto con la mano extendida Arrogante Sapere saber...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 23 PREFIJO LATÍN SIGNIFICADO VOCES SIGNIFICADO ab-, abs-, a- separación del ex...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 24 inter- entre / a intervalos Intercalación Encierro de algo entre otras cosa...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 25 Sufijos Latinos SIGNIFICADO VOCES SIGNIFICADO -a agente / ocupación escrib-...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 26 tivus tiene eficacia para mover. -men, -mentum instrumento, medio o resulta...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 27 1. hipsómetro ----------------- altitud 2. anemómetro ----------------- vie...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 28 1. oclofobia ----------------- multitud 2. tanatofobia ----------------- mu...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 29 1. Parricidio ------------------ padre 2. Matricidio ------------------ mad...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 30 1. democracias ------------------ pueblo 2. autocracia ------------------ d...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 31 1. Apoteca ------------------ fármacos 2. Biblioteca ------------------ lib...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 32 1. A CONTRARÍO SENSU: ----------- en sentido contrario. 2. A FORTIORI: ----...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 33 1. Estudio de las montañas----------------- orología 2. Mide la intensidad ...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 34 1. - anemología : viento 2. - antropología : hombre 3. - arqueología : ruin...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 35 33. - hematología : sangre 34. - hepatología : hígado 35. - herpetología : ...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 36 1. Abeja : zumba 2. Águila : chilla, trompetea 3. Alondra : canta, trina 4....
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 37 34. Grajo : grazna 35. Grillo : chirría 36. Grulla : gruñe 37. Insectos : z...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 38 1. Ajuar : muebles y ropa 2. Alfabeto : letras 3. Antología : obras literar...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 39 36. Gruesa : doce docenas 37. Harén, serrallo : concubinas 38. Hatajo, hato...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 40 1. Álamos : alameda 2. Árboles : bosque, arboleda 3. Arena : arenal 4. Avis...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 41 1. Aura : Susurra 2. Eco : Silba 3. Huracán : Ruge 4. Rayo : Estalla 5. Tem...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 42 1. Afganistán : Afgano 2. África del Sur : Sudafricano 3. América Central :...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 43 28. Burundi : Burundés 29. Cadiz : Gaditano 30. Callao : Chalaco 31. Camboy...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 44 62. Guatemala : Guatemalteco 63. Guadalajara : Guadalajarino 64. Guinea : G...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 45 96. Mérida : Meritense 97. Mónaco : Monegano 98. Mongolia : Mongól 99. Nepa...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 46 AÑO AUTOR PAIS 2019 Peter Handke Austria 2018 Olga Tokarczuk Polonia 2017 K...
R.L.A. ------ EDICIONES APTITUD VERBAL Pág. 47 1994 Kenzaburo Oe Japón 1993 T. Morrisson Estados Unidos 1992 D. Walcott St...
