Media kd 3.1 dan 4.1

LEAVE TAKING KD. 3.1 and 4.1, GRADE VII
KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Mengidentifikasi fungsi sosial, struktur teks, dan unsur kebahasaan teks interaksi interpersonal lisa...
INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI KD. 3.1 3.1.1 Menyebutkan ungkapan pamitan, serta meresponnya. 3.1.2 Menyebutkan fungsi so...
INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI KD. 4.1 4.1.1 Membuat sebuah dialog sederhana ungkapan pamitan serta responnya, sesuai den...
TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN • Menyebutkan ungkapan pamitan serta meresponnya. • Menyebutkan fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur...
MATERI PEMBELAJARAN REGULAR Fungsi sosial teks interpersonal berpamitan berpamitan dan menanggapinya, untuk menjaga hubung...
Leave-taking Responses It was nice to meet you. It was good to see you. Nice to see you again. Nice to see you. I have (go...
Formal Partings Good night Nice to see you It’s nice to meet you Good bye Responses Good night Nice to see you, too Nice t...
DIALOGUE Allie : My bus is here. See you tomorrow! John : Bye, Allie! Allie : Bye bye John!
Leave taking Leave taking usually used if we part with someone we know. Say "Good Night" when leave someone in the evening...
Materi Take leave

  1. 1. LEAVE TAKING KD. 3.1 and 4.1, GRADE VII
  2. 2. KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Mengidentifikasi fungsi sosial, struktur teks, dan unsur kebahasaan teks interaksi interpersonal lisan dan tulis yang melibatkan tindakan menyapa, berpamitan, mengucapkan terimakasih, dan meminta maaf, serta menanggapinya, sesuai dengan konteks penggunaannya 4.1 Menyusun teks interaksi interpersonal lisan dan tulis sangat pendek dan sederhana yang melibatkan tindakan menyapa, berpamitan, mengucapkan terimakasih, dan meminta maaf, dan menanggapinya dengan memperhatikan fungsi sosial, struktur teks, dan unsur kebahasaan yang benar dan sesuai konteks
  3. 3. INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI KD. 3.1 3.1.1 Menyebutkan ungkapan pamitan, serta meresponnya. 3.1.2 Menyebutkan fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan mengenai ungkapan pamitan
  4. 4. INDIKATOR PENCAPAIAN KOMPETENSI KD. 4.1 4.1.1 Membuat sebuah dialog sederhana ungkapan pamitan serta responnya, sesuai dengan konteks penggunaannya. 4.1.2 Mempresentasikan dialog sederhana tentang ungkapan pamitan serta responnya, sesuai dengan konteks penggunaannya.
  5. 5. TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN • Menyebutkan ungkapan pamitan serta meresponnya. • Menyebutkan fungsi sosial, struktur teks dan unsur kebahasaan mengenai ungkapan pamitan • Membuat sebuah dialog sederhana ungkapan pamitan serta responnya, sesuai dengan konteks penggunaannya.
  6. 6. MATERI PEMBELAJARAN REGULAR Fungsi sosial teks interpersonal berpamitan berpamitan dan menanggapinya, untuk menjaga hubungan interpersonal dengan guru dan teman. Struktur teks interpesonal berpamitan : Memulai dan menanggapi Unsur kebahasaan teks interpersonal berpamitan : ungkapan, ejaan dan tanda baca.
  7. 7. Leave-taking Responses It was nice to meet you. It was good to see you. Nice to see you again. Nice to see you. I have (got) to go. OK. See you. Good night. Good night. Good bye. Good bye. Have a nice day/ weekend You, too. Bye. Bye. See you later. See you.
  8. 8. Formal Partings Good night Nice to see you It’s nice to meet you Good bye Responses Good night Nice to see you, too Nice to meet you, too Good bye Meaning Selamat malam/tidur Senang berjumpa denganmu == Selamat tinggal Informal Partings Bye Bye-bye See you later See you tomorrow Good luck Take care Responses Bye Bye-bye See you See you Thank you You too Meaning Selamat tinggal == Sampai jumpa lagi Sampai ketemu lagi besok Semoga berhasil Terima kasih Hati-hati di jalan Kamu juga
  9. 9. DIALOGUE Allie : My bus is here. See you tomorrow! John : Bye, Allie! Allie : Bye bye John!
  10. 10. Leave taking Leave taking usually used if we part with someone we know. Say "Good Night" when leave someone in the evening or before going to bed.

