Global Content Delivery Network Market Research Report: by Type (Standard Content Delivery Network, Video Content Delivery Network), Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization, Cloud Security), Application (OTT Streaming, Network Optimization, Website & API Management, Analytics & Performance Monitoring), Service Provider(Telco Content Delivery Network, Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Services Providers and Others), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce, Gaming, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Education and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2024

  Summary: Global Content Delivery Network Market Research Report: by Type (Standard Content Delivery Network, Video Content Delivery Network), Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization, Cloud Security), Application (OTT Streaming, Network Optimization, Website & API Management, Analytics & Performance Monitoring), Service Provider(Telco Content Delivery Network, Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Services Providers and Others), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce, Gaming, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Education and Others) and Region - Forecast till 2024 Market Overview: The importance of online content in today's entertainment landscape is immense. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Information and Communications Technology sector among others, published in its recent report on Global Content Delivery Network Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023 that market is developing exceedingly well and will achieve more than optimal CAGR growth rates. The industry is expected to be growing phenomenally following increased demand from consumer end. Content delivery systems have grown from strength to strength in the recent years due to the expansion of demand for online content and streaming video. The CDN network is capable of achieving many capabilities owing to the availability of servers and consequently diverts content appropriately. Since CDNs are apt to divert content across diverse regions, this feature has led to a high level of user experience thereby leading to high demand for this sector. Increased use of mobile devices have significantly contributed to the growth of this sector as most of the online content is consumed from such channels. The quantity of data that is available online has increased significantly since the boom of internet. The data volumes that have to handled by servers now have increased significantly which have positively contributed to the growth of the market. As is the case with many sectors in recent times, CDN is also positively impacted by the development of technology that aids in streamlining the processes online. The key trends that will shape the market in the forecast period are enhanced geographical coverage and a rapidly expanding consumer base. Though, net neutrality can be one of the major factors that may restrict the growth level of the market. Segmentation: The market of content delivery network has been segmented into type, solution, vertical and region. On The Basis Of Type: Video CDN, Non-Video CDN On The Basis Of Solution: Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security On The Basis Of Vertical: Online Gaming, E-Commerce, Education, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Advertising and Media & Entertainment
  On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW. Regional Analysis: The global content delivery network market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of increasing adoption of new technologies, increasing digitization and enhancement in technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period 2017-2022. The reason is attributed to the growth in the developing countries, digital transformation and technological enhancements in the emerging countries. Competitive Dashboard: The key players in the global content delivery network market include Google, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Limelight Networks (U.S.), Level 3 Communications, LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.). Some of the other important players are Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.),Highwinds (U.S.), CDNetworks (Korea), Internap Corporation (U.S.), Tata Communications (India), among others.
  AdorPix LLC (US), and ProDPI (US).

×