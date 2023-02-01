Use of Non Woven in different areas

Nonwovens are innovative, high-tech, engineered fabrics made from fibres. They are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products either in combination with other materials or alone. Nonwovens are designed for their specific application, ranging from thin, light weight nonwovens to strong and durable nonwovens, be it consumer or industrial applications. The combination of their specific characteristics through the raw materials selection, the web formation and web bonding methods used or the applied finishing treatments, such as printing, embossing, laminating etc. allow to deliver high-performance products. “Non-woven is a sheet of fibres, continuous filaments or chopped yarns of any origin, that have been formed into a web by any means, and bonded together by any means (chemically, mechanically and thermally) with the exception of weaving or knitting.” (By EDANA). The applications of nonwovens are very wide from daily use to the high technical purposes for example the daily life use in Pandemic condition (covid-19) as a face mask (N-95 Mask, surgical mask), hygienic products (sanitary pads, incontinence adult pads and baby diapers) and at industrial level like chemical filters, protective clothes, acoustic textiles, battery separators in automobiles. The non-woven are mainly made up of man-made fibre-based polymers which mainly used in agrotextiles, geotextiles and other technical purposes because the longer life and strength of synthetic polymers. Todays need for the eco-friendly or sustainable development should be takes place in every field of research, production, consumption and disposal of products. The sustainability includes the three major aspects social, environmental, and economical it means the product or the process should be acceptable in society in terms of ethical issues, fair wages, appropriate work environmental conditions, second is the product manufacturing process have minimum negative impact on the environment and the last one is the production output will be maximum with minimum inputs and determinantal impacts on other two factors. In recent years the researches are mainly focused on the unconventional natural sources of fibres like- banana, sisal, ramie, jute, hemp, coconut, pineapple, nettle, dhaincha, bhimal, baggagas etc. these are eco-friendly as compare to the synthetic fibre based non-woven which don’t degrade in nature after use. The main reason of the use of them in agrotextiles that these are the part of nature after end life which not harmful for the environment, soil and underground water. Natural fibre based non-wovens used for the technical purposes these are economical and eco-friendly sources which reduces the load on environment by reducing carbon foot prints and less use of harmful chemicals in processing and manufacturing also. The main processes are being used the manufacturing the natural fibre based non-woven production are the needle punching, wet laid methods which does not use harmfuls