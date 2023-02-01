Successfully reported this slideshow.
Use of Non Woven in different areas

Feb. 01, 2023
Use of Non Woven in different areas

Feb. 01, 2023
Nonwovens are innovative, high-tech, engineered fabrics made from fibres. They are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products either in combination with other materials or alone. Nonwovens are designed for their specific application, ranging from thin, light weight nonwovens to strong and durable nonwovens, be it consumer or industrial applications. The combination of their specific characteristics through the raw materials selection, the web formation and web bonding methods used or the applied finishing treatments, such as printing, embossing, laminating etc. allow to deliver high-performance products. “Non-woven is a sheet of fibres, continuous filaments or chopped yarns of any origin, that have been formed into a web by any means, and bonded together by any means (chemically, mechanically and thermally) with the exception of weaving or knitting.” (By EDANA). The applications of nonwovens are very wide from daily use to the high technical purposes for example the daily life use in Pandemic condition (covid-19) as a face mask (N-95 Mask, surgical mask), hygienic products (sanitary pads, incontinence adult pads and baby diapers) and at industrial level like chemical filters, protective clothes, acoustic textiles, battery separators in automobiles. The non-woven are mainly made up of man-made fibre-based polymers which mainly used in agrotextiles, geotextiles and other technical purposes because the longer life and strength of synthetic polymers. Todays need for the eco-friendly or sustainable development should be takes place in every field of research, production, consumption and disposal of products. The sustainability includes the three major aspects social, environmental, and economical it means the product or the process should be acceptable in society in terms of ethical issues, fair wages, appropriate work environmental conditions, second is the product manufacturing process have minimum negative impact on the environment and the last one is the production output will be maximum with minimum inputs and determinantal impacts on other two factors. In recent years the researches are mainly focused on the unconventional natural sources of fibres like- banana, sisal, ramie, jute, hemp, coconut, pineapple, nettle, dhaincha, bhimal, baggagas etc. these are eco-friendly as compare to the synthetic fibre based non-woven which don’t degrade in nature after use. The main reason of the use of them in agrotextiles that these are the part of nature after end life which not harmful for the environment, soil and underground water. Natural fibre based non-wovens used for the technical purposes these are economical and eco-friendly sources which reduces the load on environment by reducing carbon foot prints and less use of harmful chemicals in processing and manufacturing also. The main processes are being used the manufacturing the natural fibre based non-woven production are the needle punching, wet laid methods which does not use harmfuls

Use of Non Woven in different areas

  1. 1. Applications and innovations in non- woven Name – Renu Id no. 56767 Course –HCT- 600 Master Seminar Course instructor- Dr. Manisha Gahlot Semester- 1st (2021-22)
  2. 2. Content • Introduction • Types of non-woven based on bonding process • Applications in agriculture/horticulture, medical sector and hygienic products • New techniques of web formation and web bonding • Innovations in non-woven • Emerging trends • Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction • Low-price substitutes for conventional textiles. • Energy and time saving methods are used for production. • Production rate high • Less requirement of labour • Versatile uses of non-woven from daily life use to technical textiles.
  4. 4. DEFINITION ● “ Non-woven is a sheet of fibres, continuous filaments or chopped yarns of any origin, that have been formed into a web by any means, and bonded together by any means( chemically, mechanically and thermally) with the exception of weaving or knitting. ” By EDANA ● Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments (and by perforating films) mechanically, thermally, or chemically. They are flat, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are not made by weaving or knitting and do not require converting the fibers to yarn. By INDA
  5. 5. History Garnette, a 19th century textile engineer from England developed a special carding device. After this invention, the chemical( glue batts) and mechanical binding ( needle punching)of fibres began Term non-woven coined -1942 (U.S.) First nonwoven disposable diaper - 1947 by George Schroder. The use of nonwoven as handy wipes extended - 1950s by Chicopee Mills (U.S.) Nonwoven Composite textile - 1960s
  6. 6. Characteristics of non-woven ● Porous and flexible structure ● Poor abrasion resistance ● Softer and lighter than knitted and woven fabric ● Good burst and tear strength ● Moisture absorbency depends on the fibre being used ● Good air permeability ● Planer structure ● No grainline
  7. 7. Manufacturing process of non woven There are three basic steps- I. Web formation II. Web bonding III. Finishing
  8. 8. Types of non woven on basis of web bonding process- • Needle punching- needle punched • Hydroentanglement-wet laid Spunlace • Stitch bonding- Stitch bonded Mechnical bonding • Wax • Resin • Latex Chemical bonding • Calendering - Spunbond • Thermal air- Melt-blown Thermal bonding
  9. 9. Fibre used- polypropylene, polyethylene Applications- air filtration, as a insulators, chemical filters , liquid absorption ( good wicking property)and in N95 mask filter layer. Fibre used - Mainly cellulosic staple fibres and synthetic may be used(polyester, polyamide and polyolefins) Applications- High-temperature insulation (>1000 C) battery separators ,wall coverings etc. Wet-laid Meltblown
  10. 10. Fibre used- viscose, polyester Applications- Mainly for facial wipes and medical wipes Fibre used- polypropylene, pet, polyamide-6, polyamide-6,6, HDPE. Applications- surgical masks, industrial filters, automobiles, agriculture sector and packaging Spunlace Spunbond
  11. 11. Needle-punhed Stitch-bonded Fibre used- Polypropylene, cotton and any other natural fibres may be used (jute, hemp, banana fibres)etc. Application- Geotextile in civil engineering, Automotive textiles, Agro-textiles . Fibre used- Pet, Jute, Cotton, Aramid fibers like Kevlar & Nomex, Viscose. Applications- To produce vacuum bags, geotextiles, filters, and interlining, home furnishing industry.
  12. 12. Applications of non-woven in different sectors
  13. 13. Non-woven in Medical Sector • “Smart” wound care products- provide healing environment( low skin adhesion and low vapour transmission). • 3D biological tissue engineering (use of nanofiber nonwovens). • Surgical masks, gowns and drapes.
  14. 14. Advantages of using non woven in medical sector ● Wear comfort ● Breathability ● Protection against air-borne particles ● Aseptic folding ● Fully compliant with EU standard EN 13795 (non-toxic) ● Lint free ● Light weight
  15. 15. Non-woven in Agriculture Sector ● Crop covers ● Plant protection ● Seed blankets ● Weed control fabrics ● Greenhouse shading ● Root control bags ● Biodegradable plant pots ● Capillary matting ● Landscape fabric Plant protective cover Material used- Polypropylene spunbond Fruit Covers- Protects fruits from mildew and pest during growing stage Material-Polypropylene spunbond non-woven
  16. 16. Seed blankets- Helps in smooth germination and protects new seedlings from adverse environmental conditions. Material - Polypropylene non-woven Biodegradable plant pots- There is no need for removal of plant pots during transplanting Material - Polylactic acid (PLA) non- wovens
  17. 17. Root control bags- To control the growth of roots of plants Material - Polypropylene nonwovens Weed control fabric- To control the weed in crop by blocking the photosynthesis Material- Polypropylene nonwovens
  18. 18. Greenhouse shading- Protects plants from adverse environmental conditions Material used - Polypropylene and polyethylene spunlaid nonwovens Capillary matting- Replace the soil for growing plants Material used- Polyester and polypropylene needle punched nonwovens
  19. 19. Advantages of using non woven in agriculture and horticulture ● Fabrics with high strength, durability and elasticity ● Biodegradable ● Frost and insect protection ● Weed control ● Heat control ● Good light transmission ● Moisture absorption ● Reduction of diseases
  20. 20. Non woven as hygenic absorbent products ● Baby diapers ● Adult incontinence products ● feminine care products Baby diaper
  21. 21. ● Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) as an absorbent material ● Polyethylene (PE) for back cover ● The polypropylene top sheet kept it dry( non-woven 100% polypropylene and environment friendly)
  22. 22. Advantages of using non-woven in hygienic absorbent products ● Softness ● Smoothness ● Stretchability ● Comfort and fit ● Strength and stability ● Double fluid barrier/leg cuffs help prevent leakages ● Good strikethrough, wet back and runoff ● Opacity and stain hiding power ● Breathability
  23. 23. Developments in non woven production techniques ● Web formation advancements ● Web bonding advancements
  24. 24. New techniques of web formation Web formation with the static method ● By using roller cards ● Changing voltage electrodes or also changing the shape of electrode panels to create different charges. Wet laid method ● Adopted from paper industry ● By dispersion and suspension in water at 0.05% concentration. ● Size of fibres - 0.3 mm – 25 mm & 6.0 dtex max. Cross lapped method ● Layers produced by oscillating moment and constant moment of roller and carriage ● To add flexibility and strength in structure.
  25. 25. New techniques of web bonding Aqua jet bonding ●Used for production of spunlace non-woven (e.g. evolon) ●Similar to needle punching only difference needle replaced by water jet. ●Piercing by high pressure ~600 bar water Needle loom of different cards ●Superior web properties obtained. ●Better fibre orientation and entanglement ●Composite and hybrid products easily produced
  26. 26. Innovation in non-woven
  27. 27. Bio-degradable non- woven • Lyocell non-woven • Have better properties for spun laced non-woven (fibrillation) • Manufacturing process eco friendly • Have better wetting and dry strength • Thermally stable • Ideal fibre for many categories of wiping.( LOW LINT)- e.g. Flushable wipes • More hygienic than cotton and biodegradable.
  28. 28. Evolon • Nonwoven based on supermicron bicomponent filament fiber. • Spunlace • Diameter-0.05dtex-2.5dtex microfiber. • 200 times finer than human hair. • Use of evolon fabric- anti-mite bedding, technical packaging and industrial high-tech wipes, typical applications include automotive acoustics, products for the printing industry, cosmetics etc.
  29. 29. Needle punched jute nonwoven • Jute non-woven mulching used for controlling soil temperature and soil moisture • Invented by ICAR-NINFET, having 400 to 500 GSM. • Biodegradable mulching and natural UV resistant. • No need of inter culture operation during crop period and no requirement of herbicides. • Increase yield(20-30%) of main crop.
  30. 30. Nettle fiber based non-woven • Giradinia • Mulching material ( agro-textile) • Fabric weight-534 gsm • Air permeability- 83.35 m³/m²/m • Biodegradable • Developed at AICRP in Dept. of Clothing and Textile Tomato plants after installation of mulch Non woven fabric
  31. 31. Bhimal fibre based non-woven ● Grewia optiva ● Thickness- 4.1-4.6mm ● Fabric bulk- 13.62cm3/gm. ● Developed in PhD research work Richa Deshwal by in year 2008
  32. 32. Giradinia ,agave and bagasse based non-woven ● Giradinia mulch material – 216gsm ● Giradinia/bagasse non-woven- 208 ● Agave – 162gsm ● Agave /bagasse- 170gsm ● Developed in PhD research work by Yogita Pandey in year 2012 Girardinia/bagasse nonwoven fabric Agave/bagasse nonwoven fabric
  33. 33. Dhaincha fiber based technical non-woven ● Sesbinia bispinosa ● Fabric weight-1604 g/m² ● Thickness-8.92mm ● Porosity-0.839 ● Developed in PhD research work by Monika Negi in year 2017
  34. 34. Phalsa based non-woven ● Grewia asiatica ● Fabric weight- 303.5gsm ● Thickness-2.79mm ● Developed in PhD research work by Monika Upreti in year 2017
  35. 35. Coconut, banana and ramie based non-wovens 100% Banana nonwoven Ramie nonwoven
  36. 36. Pineapple fibre based nonwoven/pinatex Piñatex is made of ﬁbre from the leaves of the pineapple plant. Invented by Ananas-Anam Sustainable substitute for leather
  37. 37. Emerging trends in nonwovens ● Expanding ground for durable nonwovens ● Disposable nonwovens demands also increasing ● Basis weight for non- woven will keep dropping ● Polypropylene(PP) largest used material for non-woven
  38. 38. Global scenario of non-woven • Asia is the major consumer of nonwovens. • The china, india and japan are major consumer(three fourth). • China is largest producer(3.9M tonnes and 38% volume) of nonwoven. • The massive use of spunlaid nonwovens is in the medical textiles fields, especially as spunlaid polypropylene nonwovens fabrics.
  39. 39. Effects of covid-19 on non woven industry ● The non-woven fabric market was valued at USD 43,883 million in 2020. ● The market is expected to register a CAGR( compound annual growth rate) of more than 7% during the forecast period (2019-2027). ● The COVID-19 outbreak- increase in the demand for nonwoven face masks to prevent the spreading of the virus. ● Spun-bond and spun laid segment dominated the market ● Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer- mainly china and India.
  40. 40. Conclusion Increase in net worth of individuals Reasons Increase in global population Increase in aged population Increase in infrastructure Increase in furniture application Increase surgical applications
  41. 41. References  Russel, S. J.2007. Handbook of nonwovens, Woodhead Publishing Ltd., UK,  Gupta, V. V. and Kothari, V. K.1997.Manufactured Fibre Technology, Chapman & Hall, London.  Definition of non woven Retrieved from: https://www.inda.org/ on 28 September, 2021.  Application of non-woven in different sector Retrieved from: https://www.edana.org/ on 30 September, 2021.  Developments in non-woven manufacturing techniques Retrieved from: https://indiantextilejournal.com/articles/FAdetails.asp?id=5390 on 5 August, 2021.  Needle punched jute non-woven- ICAR-NINFET study material of training 2021.  Nettle nonwoven mulching material- Report, AICRP-CT 2019, GBPUA&T Pantnagar.  Pineapple based nonwoven/pinatex Retrieved from: https://www.ananas-anam.com/ on 5 november,2021.

