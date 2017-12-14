Global CGM Market Forecast

Download full Report: http://www.renub.com/global-cgm-market-users-reimbursement-policy-continuous-glucose-monitoring-p.php

Global CGM market will be an US$ 4 Billion opportunity by 2024. This report provides the market data on, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market of 11 countries globally. In the report CGM market has been divided into 2 components: glucose sensors and CGM transmitters. Transmitters & receivers along with sensors are known as standalone CGM systems, which are preinstalled by manufacturer. Sensors are disposable items, which is replaced after every 5-7 days. By geography, this market is studied with respect to major Industrialized Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Japan and Canada).



United States has the Highest CGM Market Globally

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely relevant to almost all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently and effectively. United States controls the global CGM Market. In Europe Germany and France CGM market has grown to a noticeable strength. According to many experts CGM is the best device for proper diabetes management for those having severe diabetes complications occurred periodically.

