Sistema economico y modelos de desarrollo venezolano

República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco
FACULTAD DE MANEJAR LAS RESERVAS INTERNACIONALES MODELO ECONÓMICO VENEZOLANO MEDIDA ADAPTADA POR EL PRESIDENTE TRAS LA DER...
Comienzos 1999-2012 Toma Medidas en empresas Plan de Desarrollo Económico 2001-2007 Alcanzar 2007 Crecimiento Económico Es...
El modelo económico esbozado por Marx señala a la producción como el eje central y el punto de arranque del proceso económ...
Subdesarrollo El subdesarrollo se manifiesta cuando no se explotan de óptica aquellos recursos humanos y económicos dispon...
TEORÍAS DEL DESARROLLO Y SUBDESARROLLO LATINOAMERICANO proceso de cambio o mejora cualitativa de potencialidades, que busc...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Estudiante: Gerianny Verde C.I: 28.376.869 Cindy Sierralta C.I: 28.383.877 Renmary Piña C.I: 22.938.546 Abraham García C.I: 25.401.427 Joheliana Perdomo C.I: 28.406. 561 Eulimar Querales C.I: 28.606.496 Profesora: Yulimar Medina Sección: CO2103 Sistema económico y modelo de desarrollo venezolano
  2. 2. FACULTAD DE MANEJAR LAS RESERVAS INTERNACIONALES MODELO ECONÓMICO VENEZOLANO MEDIDA ADAPTADA POR EL PRESIDENTE TRAS LA DERROTA DEL PARO PETROLERO PARA FOLTALECER EL ROL DEL ESTADO NACE DIVERSIFICACIÓN DE UNA ECONOMÍA PRODUCTIVA FORTALECER LA PRODUCCIÓN NACIONAL Y EXPORTACIONES SE DA UN PASO ADELANTE EN EL CONTROL ESTATAL DE LA ECONOMÍADETENCIÓN DEL DRENAJE DE RESERVAS INTERNACIONALES LANZAMIENTO DEL PRIMER PLAN SOCIALISTA ART 321 PROPUESTA ART 112 ART 115 ART 156 ART 236
  3. 3. Comienzos 1999-2012 Toma Medidas en empresas Plan de Desarrollo Económico 2001-2007 Alcanzar 2007 Crecimiento Económico Estatizaron Gobierno Bolivariano Venezolano Propuesta de Reforma Constitucional Paro petrolero Derrota 2002-2003 Toman control Art. 112 Art. 156,#2 Art. 236, #13 Art. 321Art. 115 Productividad
  4. 4. El modelo económico esbozado por Marx señala a la producción como el eje central y el punto de arranque del proceso económico, al tiempo que desenca dena una interdependencia recíproca o un condicionamiento mutuo con el resto de fases como el intercambio (circulación), la distribución y el consumo. ¿Qué nos dice la teoría marxista? Materialismo histórico ✓Revolución Cubana. ✓Economía China. ✓Idea de Estado de Bienestar. ✓Guerra fría. ✓Sindicatos modernos. ✓Defensa de los derechos aborales. ✓Revolución Rusa (1917). ✓Caída del muro de Berlín. ✓Desaparición del bloque socialista. Capitalismo Filosofía sustentada en silogismo La propuesta fundamental de Marx, es alcanzar una sociedad sin distinción de clases donde tanto el proceso de producción, como las fuerzas productivas y las relaciones que surgen de la producción se conviertan en un bien social. Economía a nivel mundial Proletarios (explotados) Propone dos grupos opositores Procesos históricos que se dieron gracias al marxismo Es el desarrollo de los medios de producción y confrontación entre clases sociales opuestas Burgueses (explotadores) Organización social que descansa en los medios para los cuales el ser humanos explota la naturaleza y produce los bienes que satisfacen sus necesidades.
  5. 5. Subdesarrollo El subdesarrollo se manifiesta cuando no se explotan de óptica aquellos recursos humanos y económicos disponible. El subdesarrollo es un fenómeno histórico caracterizado por el bloqueo y la desarticulación de los sectores económicos. Teorías mas resaltantes: De la Modernización: Se entiende como el subdesarrollo como el retraso que debe corresponder a una fase del desarrollo que, en su momento tuvieron los países avanzados De la Dependencia: Ve el subdesarrollo como el resultado de la dependencia histórica a los estados de Europa y Norteamérica ejercida por medio del Colonialismo y neocolonialismo. Su principal caracterización es que son explotados y dominados
  6. 6. TEORÍAS DEL DESARROLLO Y SUBDESARROLLO LATINOAMERICANO proceso de cambio o mejora cualitativa de potencialidades, que busca objetivos sociales y de bienestar. Perspectivas para analizar y diferenciar teorías del Desarrollo. Desarrollo como objeto de estrategia Dimensión ideológica Contexto histórico Liberalismo clásico (Adam Smith) Materialismo histórico (K. Marx Sociología económica clásica (Max Weber) Dos vertientes: la nacionalista y la comunista. Cambio estructural (50’s-70’s) Años 80, teoría del Endo desarrollo o desarrollo endógeno y desarrollo sostenible. Competitivo humano desarrollo Sostenible capacidades/libertad territorial 2005 desarrollo territorial Desarrollo territorial Para mantener: ECONÓMICO DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE DESARROLLO SOCIAL LINEALIDAD EN EL DESARROLLO Contexto internacional Realidad nacional Naturaleza histórica Segunda Guerra Mundial - Guerra Fría Mundo dividido entre Capitalismo o Socialismo. Según se trate: Productores y Exportadores. Productores e importadores Diversidad de experiencias Para encontrar un único modelo dependencia o independencia Articulación interna del Sistema y subsistemas Educativo, productivo, social Cada país contará: Recursos y capacidades La independencia entre desarrollo y estructura Productiva. Por qué y cómo: Algunos lograron reducir su distancia SUBDESARROLLO TERRITORIAL Para lograr DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO: DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE DESARROLLO SOCIAL Ambos buscan Utilización racional de los recursos patrimoniales Desarrollo económico Cohesión social Equilibrio territorial

