Pdf kak-program-indera-skrining-katarak-fix (1)

  1. 1. PEMERINTAH KABUPATEN TUBAN DINAS KESEHATAN UPTD PUSKESMAS JENU Jalan Raya Jenu No. 90 Telepon (0356) 711028 Email : puskesmasjenu1@gmail.com Tuban 62352 KERANGKA ACUAN KEGIATAN SKRINING KELAINAN KATARAK PADA LANSIA I. PENDAHULUAN Katarak merupakan salah satu penyakit mata yang dapat mengakibatkan kebutaanpaling tinggi di indonesia. Kejadian baru buta katarak tiap tahun diperkirakan 0,1% dari jumlah penduduk, atau 200.000 penderita yang mengalami katarak. Prioritas pencegahan kebutaan ditujukan kepada penyakit katarak tanpa mengesampingkan penyakit mata lainnya. Dengan bertambahnya usia harapan hidup maka jumlah penderita katarak juga semakin meningkat. Pencegahan awal buta katarak salah satunya dengan melakukan skrining katarak II. LATAR BELAKANG Katarak merupakan kondisi mata yang sering mengganggu dan menyerang masyarakat dikalangan usia lanjut. Penyebab utama katarak dalah usia, tetapi bayak hal lain yang dapat terlibat seperti trauma, toksin, penyakit sistemik (seperti diabetes), merokok, dn herediter (Vaughan & Asbury, 2007). Berdasarkan studi potong lintang prevalensi katarak pada usia 65 tahun adalah 50% dan prevalensi ini meningkat hingga 70% pada usia lebih dari 75 tahun ( Vaughan & Asbury, 2007 ). Katarak adalah setiap keadaan kekeruhan pada lensa yang dapat terjadi akibat hidrasi (penambahan cairan) lensa, denaturasi protein lensa, atau terjadi akibat keduaduanya (Ilyas, 2009). WHO memperkirakan bahwa terdapat lebih dari 50 juta orang buta di seluruh dunia saat ini, dan sedikitnya terdapat 135 juta mengalami disabilitas penglihatan yang signifikan. Diperkirakan pada tahun 2020 angk kebutaan di dunia meningkat menjadi 90 juta orang. Kondisi ini mendapat perhatian besar dari lembaga-lembaga internasional. Sejak awal tahun 2000, WHO bekerjasama dengan internasional Agency for Prevention Of Blindness (IAPB) telah merencnakan suatu inisatif global untuk penanggulangan masalah kesehatan mata dan kebutaan diseluruh dunia melalui program “Vision 2020 the Right of Sight” (Hakuntuk melihat). Kebutaan sesuai dengan ketentuan Menkes RI pada tahun 1982 dinyatakan sebagai bencana nasional karena pada tahun tersebut kebutaan mencapai 1,2 % dan pada tahun 1996 angka kebutaan meningkat menjadi 1,5%, dan pada saat itu hampir 1,7 juta orang penduduk menderita buta karena katarak. Apabila keaaan ini tidak ditanggulangi
  2. 2. dengan baik akn merugikan bangsa dan negara, masyarakat akan menjadi terbelakang pendedidikannya dengan kualitas hidup rendah. III. TUJUAN 1. Tujuan Umum Meningkatkan derajat kesehatan Indera Penglihatan masyarakat di wilayah kerja Puskesmas Jenu 2. (T1u)juManenKdhetueskussi secara dini atau terjaringnya penyakit katarak dan pelayanan kesehatan mata di wilayah Puskesmas Jenu (2) Menurunkan prevalensi kebutaan yang dsebabkan oleh katarak di wilayah Puskesmas Jenu. (3) Meningkatnya kesadaran, sikap dan perilaku masyarakat untuk memelihara kesehatan dalam menanggulangi gangguan penglihatan dan kebutaan (4) Meningkatnya jangkauan pelayanan Kesehatan Indera Penglihatan kepada masyarakat (5) Meningkatnya cakupan pelayanan Kesehatan Indera Penglihatan masyarakat melalui deteksi dini IV. KEGIATAN POKOK DAN RINCIAN KEGIATAN No KEGIATAN RINCIAN KEGIATAN 1. POKOK Preventiv dan 1. Persiapan promotiv a) Petugas Membuat jadwal skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia di posyandu lansia b) Petugas Membuat surat undangan kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia sesuai jadwal c) Petugas Menginformasikan/menyampaikan surat undangan kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak ditujukan untuk peserta posyandu lansia d) Kader program Indera Menyiapkan tempat kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak e) Perawat Persiapan alat untuk skrining katarak Persiapan alat tulis kantor dan formulir kerja Penugasan kader program Indera untuk kelancaran kegiatan skrining 2. Pelaksanaan
  3. 3. Seluruh lansia di kawasan Puskesmas Jenu V. CARA MELAKSANAKAN KEGIATAN : a. Membentuk Tim skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia b. Membuat undangan yang ditandatangani oleh Kepala Puskesmas Jenu c. Mengadakan kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia dengan susunan acara sebagai berikut : a. Pembukaan b. Pemeriksaan kesehatan mata c. Konsultasi hasil pemeriksaan d. Penyusunan rencana tindak lanjut e. Kesepakatan tentang rencana tindak lanjut f. Penutupan VI. SASARAN VII. PERAN LINTAS PROGRAM NO PROGRAM KEGIATAN PROGRAM TERKAIT PERAN 1 Kesehatan Indera Skrining katarak Promkes Penyuluhan tentang kesehatan mata UKP Skrining katarak Konseling kesehatan mata P2 Konseling tentang penyakit tidak menular Skriningpenyakit PTM Lansia Skrining katarak pada lansia Penyuluhan tentang kesehatan mata UKK Skrining katarak pada kelompok kerja PKeonysueluinhga knens keehsaetahna tmana tmaata VIII. PERAN LINTAS SEKTOR IX. TATA NILAI a) Skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia b) Konsultasi hasil kegiatan skrining pada lansia c) Rencana tindak lanjut hasil kegiatan skrining pada lansia d) Pencatatan hasil kegiatan skrining pada lansia e) Penutupan 2. Monitoring Monitoring dilakukan saat pelaksanaan kegiatan skrining kelainan 3. Evaluasi katarak pada lansia Evaluasi dilakukan setelah pelaksanaan kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak pada lansia NO PROGRAM KEGIATAN LINSEK TERKAIT PERAN 1 Kesehatan Indera Skrining katarak Desa - Memberi dukungan pada kegiatan skrining katarak yang dilakukan di desa
  4. 4. N O BULAN TEMPAT PELAKSAN A 1 Sugihwaras Irawan, A.Md. Kep Dusun Gersapi Kader mata Balaidesa Jenu Pos1 Rt 02/02 rumah modin Pos2.Rt 02/03 , rumah kader Sekardadi Rumah carik Rt02/02 Jenggolo Pos 1. Balai Desa P ka o d s e 2 r . R R t0 u 7 m /0 a 2 h Suwalan Pos 1. Balai Desa Pos2.Rumah kader Mujanah Beji Pos1.Rumah kader Pos2.Rumah kader Kaliuntu Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2.Polindes Pos3.Dusun Bogang Pos4.Dusun 12 15 12 13 10 15 17 14 16 18 13 15 13 16 14 16 18 22 16 17 Kalirejo Wadung Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2. Rumah Kader St suryati Sumurgeneng Pos1.Rumah warga Rt05/02 Pos2.Rumah warga Rt03/03 Rawasan Pos1.Polindes Pos 2. Rumah Kader Mentoso 16 17 16 17 18 18 19 19 2 14 7 6 18 20 23 23 18 18 19 17 17 21 20 20 20 20 “OKE SIP” O : Orientasi pada pelanggan K : Kerja sama E : Efektif dan Efisien S : Sopan santun I : Inovatif P : Profesional X. JADWAL PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN JA N FE B MA R AP R ME I JU N JU L AG T SE P OK T NO P DE S 18 18 18 20 21 19 20 20 21 23 14 15 17 16 16 18 22 21 23 21 18 18 18 17 17 4 4 3 3 3 23 23 24 23 23 4 4 3 5 5 21 21 20 21 21 1 3 2 1 2 20 19 19 19 19
  5. 5. Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2. Polindes Remen Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2.Rumah warga Rt01/02 Tasikharjo Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2.Awar- awar,rumah kader Pos2.Awar- awar,rumah Purworejo Pos1.Rumah sekdes Karanganyar Pos2.Balai Desa Temaji Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2.Balai Dusun Socorejo Pos1.Rumah kader Wriati Pos2.Balai Desa 12 5 16 19 20 20 20 21 20 15 21 16 18 7 8 6 7 21 22 20 21 Karangasem Pos1.Balai Desa Pos2.Polindes Pos3.Rumah kader Rt01/01 12 11 17 12 12 12 15 18 16 16 16 11 12 11 12 4 7 5 5 17 17 16 17 18 19 19 19 14 13 14 14 22 22 21 21 16 15 16 14 17 17 17 16 11 13 14 12 11 10 10 14 15 14 12 XI. PEMBIAYAAN Tidak ada dana dalam kegiatan skrining kelainan refraksi ini. XII. EVALUASI PELAKSANAAN KEGIATAN DAN PELAPORAN A. Pelaksanaan sesuai dengan jadwal yang sudah ditetapkan B. Laporan dibuat setelah kegiatan skrining kelainan katarak sesuai dengan format. C. Petugas merekap laporan dari tiap-tiap kegiatan skrining katarak kemudian dilaporkan ke Puskesmas. XIII. PENCATATAN, PELAPORAN DAN EVALUASI KEGIATAN A. Pencatatan : 1. Jadwal pelaksanaan 2. Absensi peserta skrining kelainan katarak 3. Rekapan hasil skrining kelainan katarak B. Pelaporan : Pelaporan dilakukan oleh petugas skrining bidan desa penanggung jawab UKM KAPUS. C. Evaluasi Kegiatan : 1. Evaluasi pada pelaksanaan kegiatan skrining kelainan refraksi.
  6. 6. a. Sebelum pelaksanaan skrining kelainan katarak, dilakukan evaluasi terhadap persiapan, sarana dan prasarana kegiatan b. Pada saat pelaksanaan skrining kelainan refraksi, dilakukan evaluasi terhadap jalannya kegiatan 2. Evaluasi pada hasil skrining kelainan refraksi (rencana tindak lanjut) 3. Aspek yang dievaluasi : a. Persiapan b. Pelaksanaan skrining kelainan refraksi c. Hasil skrining kelainan refraksi dan rencana tindak lanjutnya Mengetahui Kepala Puskesmas Jenu Dr DEDE KURNIAWATI NIP. 19641224 198903 2 019 Jenu, 2019 Penanggung Jawab Program kesehatan Indera Irawan, Amd. Kep NIP.

