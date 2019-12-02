-
Be the first to like this
Published on
DESCRIPTION
Stephen Macknik and Susana Martinez-Conde, the founders of the exciting new discipline of neuromagic, have convinced some of the world's greatest magicians to allow scientists to study their techniques for tricking the brain. The implications of neuromagic go beyond illuminating our behavior; early research points to new approaches for everything from the diagnosis of autism to marketing techniques and education. Fun and accessible, Sleights of Mind is a tour through consciousness, attention, and deception via the marriage of professional magic and cognitive neuroscience (Vanessa Schipani, The Scientist).
#biblio
#abebooks
#goodreads
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Epub
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Download vk
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Download ok.ru
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Download Youtube
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Download Dailymotion
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Read Online
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions mobi
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Download Site
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Book
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions PDF
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions TXT
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Audiobook
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Kindle
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Read Online
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Playbook
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions full page
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions amazon
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions free download
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions format PDF
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions Free read And download
Sleights of Mind: What the Neuroscience of Magic Reveals about Our Everyday Deceptions download Kindle
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment